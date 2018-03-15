DAWN.COM

Not expecting improvement in Pak-India ties, Asif says after latest ceasefire violations

Dawn.comMarch 15, 2018

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday asserted that Islamabad does not "expect" any improvement in relations with New Delhi as long as the Indian army continues to violate the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC) and the Working Boundary.

Asif's statement comes a day after cross-border firing injured two locals in Azad Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. Three members of a visiting United Nations Military Observers Mission for India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), who had arrived to inspect the situation along the LoC barely escaped with their lives.

The UN officials were in the Polas village, hardly a kilometre away from the dividing line, when the cross-border firing began. The officials, who had been speaking to residents about the situation along the border, were "in a state of shock" after the unexpected incident, police said.

"India is violating the ceasefire agreement time and again on the Line of Control and Working Boundary," Radio Pakistan quoted Asif as saying. "In such circumstances, we are not expecting improvement in relations between the two countries," the foreign minister told a private news channel.

In May last year, two UN observers had a narrow escape in AJK’s Bhimber district, when their vehicle was allegedly targeted by Indian troops from across the LoC.

Ceasefire violations are a frequent feature along the LoC and Working Boundary despite the leadership of Pakistan Rangers and India's Border Security Forces agreeing in November 2017 that the "spirit" of the 2003 Ceasefire Agreement must be revived to protect innocent lives.

Last month, the foreign office had claimed that Indian forces had committed more than 190 ceasefire violations since the start of 2018, killing 13 civilians and injuring 65 others through the use of heavy mortars and automatic weapons.

Babu
Mar 15, 2018 01:48pm

I agree with Mr. Asif as I also don't see any improvement in Indo-Pak ties in the near future.

Falcon1
Mar 15, 2018 01:59pm

Because you are too busy playing politics instead of doing your job of building international relations and alliances. Or difusing tensions.

While India is hosting a head of state nearly every month and signing mega deals with foreign investors, Pakistani government officials are mired in defending their corrupt party leaders.

Dr Malaria
Mar 15, 2018 02:04pm

This guy is trying to score after failing in everything

SHAHID SATTAR
Mar 15, 2018 02:15pm

Haven't any one told you that the other side is not interested in creating a peaceful atmosphere in between the two countries?

Asif Kahsmiri
Mar 15, 2018 02:34pm

@ SHAHID SATTAR Spot on mate!

Talha
Mar 15, 2018 02:39pm

These UN observers keep escaping with their lives whenever they visit. They know what india is doing yet they are unable to do anything. So why do we even invite them? Why spend money on their hospitality if they are good for nothing.

