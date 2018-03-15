DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Nepal’s chief justice sacked for faking date of birth

AFPMarch 15, 2018

Email


KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Chief Justice Gopal Prasad Parajuli arrives before administering the oath of office to Bidya Bhandari, the newly elected president, on Wednesday.—AFP
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Chief Justice Gopal Prasad Parajuli arrives before administering the oath of office to Bidya Bhandari, the newly elected president, on Wednesday.—AFP

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s divisive Chief Justice Gopal Parajuli was sacked on Wednesday for faking his date of birth in order to remain in office longer.

The controversy over Parajuli’s date of birth has been brewing for months after he charged a prominent activist and Nepal’s largest newspaper with contempt of court for raising concerns about his multiple birthdays.

A judicial council concluded that Parajuli should have retired seven months ago when he turned 65, the age of retirement for official positions in Nepal.

“He has been removed from the post after the age of retirement was found to have been crossed last August in our investigation,” the council’s secretary Nripdhoj Niraula said.

The decision came just moments before Parajuli administered the oath of office to Nepal’s President Bidya Bhandari, who was re-elected for a second term on Tuesday.

He administered the oath nonetheless. It is not clear if Bhandari will have to be sworn in again.

In late February Parajuli subpoenaed the Kantipur Daily — Nepal’s largest newspaper by circulation — on contempt of court charges for a series of articles that said he had given up to five different dates of birth on various official documents.

The charges were widely condemned as an attack on press freedom, and Parajuli attracted further outrage when he said he would preside over the case himself.

In January, Parajuli also ordered the arrest of anti-corruption activist Dr Govinda KC, an orthopedic surgeon well-loved in Nepal for his philanthropic work, for raising questions about his date of birth.

Parajuli became chief justice last June after his predecessor Sushila Karki — the first woman to hold the position — turned 65.

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Jo
Mar 15, 2018 11:29am

We have parliamentarians and TV presenters with fake degrees!

Bhola Bhala
Mar 15, 2018 11:41am

Only happens in South Asia.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

March 15, 2018

Nacta’s dubious app

AN attempted solution must not perpetuate or worsen a problem. The latest brainchild of the National Counter...
March 15, 2018

Prisoner releases

IN a recent move that bodes well for cooperation between the two countries, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Khawaja...
March 15, 2018

Death of a star

PERHAPS few on this earth have come close to epitomising the term ‘differently enabled’ as did physicist Stephen...
March 14, 2018

ECP’s responsibility

THE Constitution is clear. Article 218(3) states: “It shall be the duty of the Election Commission to organise and...
March 14, 2018

Gas price hike

BY itself a hike in the price of natural gas is not something anybody should oppose, considering the heavy subsidies...
Updated March 14, 2018

Punjab dance ban

THE project of dismantling arts and culture by a 1,000 cuts continues this week in the form of a ban on dance...