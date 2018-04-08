The Pakhtun spring
AN incredible series of events is unfolding in the aftermath of the murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud. A group of young Pakhtun men and women, have found their voice, and in growing numbers, are stepping forward to tell their tale.
Their stories are finding so much traction in the wider society, that the beginning of a grass-roots movement appears to be in the making. What is particularly interesting about this movement is that it is spontaneous, and has an amorphous leadership drawn from a younger generation with no links to organised politics. What is dismaying to see is how their efforts have been ignored by the big mainstream political parties, as well as the mainstream media.
Going by the name of the Pashtun Long March, or the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), their demands are simple. They want the rights that the Constitution guarantees them: the right to be secure from arbitrary detention, the right to peaceably assemble, to speak their minds. The roots of the movement go back in time to the discontentment that was brewing in the camps set up to house IDPs from the military operations in the tribal agencies, as well as Swat, in the 10-year campaign against the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan. The discontentment grew out of a sense of humiliating treatment by state authorities, whether at any of the myriad checkpoints or at Nadra centres when applying for a national identity card. In addition, they have lent their support to the recommendations of the Fata reforms committee, finalised in late 2016 (and yet to be implemented).
Listen to the voices at the sit-in they held in Islamabad. Listen again to the voices that spoke at their events in Zhob and Qila Saifullah last week, or in Quetta this Sunday. Listen also to the voice of Raza Wazir, writing in the New York Times, describing what it is like to grow up a Pakhtun amid the ‘war on terror’. Fortunately for us, social media recorded these events even as mainstream media chose to focus its attention on the Senate elections.
Listen to their voices, and you will not believe that they are describing the same Pakistan that you and I live in.
Listen to these voices, they are not hard to find, and your ears will not believe that they are describing the same Pakistan that you and I live in. The stories they tell sound more like those one hears coming out of active war zones like Iraq and Sudan, and one is hard-pressed to believe that an entire generation has grown up with the horrors of such an enormity as a basic fact of their lives.
Consider this: anybody below the age of 30, who is from any of the tribal areas, Swat, or even Peshawar or Quetta, came of age during the war that began in 2001, a little more than a decade and half ago. A 10-year-old in 2001 would be 28 years today. If lucky, this child would have completed schooling, and college by now, and reached the stage in life when one is full of optimism as one goes about the task of building a life, family, career, job, business. But for a young man or woman who has reached this age, and succeeded in not getting sucked into the war as a combatant or as a victim, the experience of this age is very different.
What is even more terrible in seeing this unfold is the memory of the enormous sacrifices made by the people of Peshawar, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa more broadly, as well as Quetta during the ‘war on terror’. We have forgotten the early years of the terrible conflict with the TTP that got going following the Lal Masjid operation, when bombings in Peshawar had become an almost daily occurrence, including, in one case, targeting a market frequented by women and children specifically.
“An enormous strength of character is shining through,” went an editorial in The News at the time, hailing the stoic strength with which the people of Peshawar and the rest of KP braved the terrible rain of calamities coming down upon them with ferocity. Thousands died in that rain of bombings that stretched for years after Lal Masjid, but not once did we see the people or the leadership of this great province plead for mercy.
This is not the first time we are hearing these tales. Only a few years earlier, a marvellous rebel emerged from Quetta city, telling a story very similar to the ones being told by the young men and women of the PTM. He had lost a son apparently in a counter-insurgency operation and resolved to walk from Quetta all the way to Islamabad, stopping in towns along the way to meet small groups of people and tell them what was happening in his province. His name is Mama Qadeer, and his long march was one of the earliest of these grass-roots voices to emerge from the depths of a conflict that the rest of us know little about.
Along the way there have been others, farmers in Okara, families asking after loved ones gone missing, each asking for nothing more than justice, for their rights, for inclusion as equal citizens in the social contract that ties us all together.
What is sad to see is how the play of democratic politics has missed these voices almost entirely. The self-correction of democracy, one of the most powerful social forces in the world, relies on harvesting these grievances and channelling them into the mainstream political life of the system. But when democratic politics is disfigured by the constant play of unelected forces, it responds less to the demands coming from below, and more to the pressures coming from above. The recent Senate election, which happened at the same time as the PTM march, was only the latest instance where this disfigurement of our democratic polity was plainly in view.
Finally someone took notice of same and its high time that the people's representatives and establishment must sit together to address the concerns put forth by PTM. Author if this article has right pointed out the plight of post 2001 generation and their constant neglect by the federation. This also goes on to reflect that so-called NGO's have also failed to draw Govt. attention towards address this segment of the society. If not curbbed it has the capacity to shake the very foundations of the society and I must appreciate IK who has been constantly calling-on the Govt. to reform FATA
Thank you writer.
Yes yes and yes to a well written article. I have seen a young Pastoon boy in a Nadra office in Karachi answering questions for his dad who could speak no Urdu and a sneer on the face of the clerk. I was right behind them so I stepped up and told the clerk to do his job and he had no business to tell this kid that his dad should go back to his village and make his ID there. This kid belongs to Pakistan and Pakistan belongs to him, just like your ancestors who came here from India. So listen to this kid and show some respect. The kid actually looked like Shahid Afridi. This article is a wake up call to Pakistanis.
Truly excellent article.
Thank you Khurram Hussain for wakening the soul of Pak. Since long unabated actions and operations were continued against Pashtuns, and hundreds of innocent guys got caught in the fight against terrorism. And officers like Rao Anwar took their own monetary advantage of extracting money from innocent IDPs who under extreme hardships moved to Karachi suburbs to settle . The Pakhtun Spring as Khurram says will certainly yield result.
Thank you Khurram Hussain, for writing so eloquently about shared experiences of so many citizens of this country.
Being a Pakhtun myself I can tell you that the broader Punjabi community , Mohajir community and Sindhi community views us as aliens in their land . Most forget that Pakhtuns ruled these lands for centuries and all the Pakistani history books talk about the achievements of Pakhtuns as that of Pakistan . The afghan war and war on terror has destroyed a whole generation . What Pakistan needs is a major upliftment of communities that are falling behind . The government should provide more opportunities that reach where its most needed .
The warning signs are very clearly visible but the powers prefer to ignore it just now and probably getting ready to crush it too. Pakistan paid a terrible price in 1971 for ignoring the voice and mandate of the people, preferring to blame external actors for the tragedy that befell it.
Democracy has the inbuilt flexibility to handle these situations but when those elected to lead by the people can be cast aside by multiple unconstitutional means, its fabric is torn and response mechanism compromised. Unless those exercising power without the mandate or legal means to do so are neutered, the fruits of democracy will elude voters. Calling those who protest against current policies and power setup anti-national, traitors or foreign agents can create unbridgeable gaps between the Rulers and ruled.
This a very serious matter, and should be addressed honestly immediately by establishment.
This is how our minds are always nourished to rebel against the unity and nationality as a pakistani.instead we youngsters should be teached to rebel against those local ethnic stars who are just spreading darkness in there local areas.we pave the ways of more and more MQMs and likes of that
who is responsible for this misery No honest answere is the answer
ThanU sir 4r writing thiz article, as the main stream media iz not coveraging thiz movement. They have democratic demands.
@THE MORNING STAR Thanks bor for standing with one the unfortunate class of Pakistan: Pustuns
Can someone please explain to me what the flexibility of democracy has ever achieved anything here? No one is stopping FATA reforms from being implemented other than political parties themselves (JUI-F). There is no such thing as democracy in Pakistan, you can blame the establishment all you want but it just filled the void left by years of negligence of the supposedly democratic parties.
The writer of article has rightly pointed out the grievances of the Pashtoons of FATA as it is uttered by Pashtun Tahffoz Movement. It is high time for the establishment to address these issues.
I love pathans and they are grand people. Even Alexander the Great recorded to Aristotal that pathans are the toughest people.
Sir , a very well written article indeed but need to add this. I belong to swat hence can say with certainty that people and business is well off then in days before 2009. The security forces brought the much needed safety and security once we had , just a lone this year millions came as tourists , bustling bazaars and hotels . Every society do evolve so should we . Moroever i have been to all agencies excepts SW/NW ......the best ppl you want to see is there.So much into integration and away from this perceived anti state elements ( yes fraction may on the wrong side of the divide but the majority is for peace , education. Sir ,please keep writing like this ..............you,abbas sb and Imtiaz Gul is what we need right now ! People who write reality , openly and frankly ....not some daily panama soap opera where all know the crooks and still daily wasting the time , paper and airwaves
@THE MORNING STAR My respects. Thank You
thank u writer for drawing the attention of the people to the plight of Pashtun
Thankyou Mr. Husain for bringing deprived pakhtuns in lime light
Thank you so much for writing this encouraging article.
Someone collect true stories of each such IDP and compile a book. Let the world know the facts. Surely book will become a best seller.
Last time I checked KP was a recognized province in Pakistan with a huge majority of Pashtuns living there.They have their own government and administration with locally elected politicians.If there are grievances(I am sure there must be) why not bring them to the parliament floor?Similarly, there is a sizeable population living in Karachi and Quetta as well where they have established business and are actively involved in commerce. In Karachi they have established their own residential communities(sometimes illegally) without facing resistance then what is up with taking to the streets for every other problem you face?This results in a panicked response from the state and there you go we have more grievances to follow.Not at all disrespecting Naqeebullah's relatives or mourners but you cannot launch a movement for every other murder case. Lets realize that these problems are faced everywhere in the country and think like Pakistanis instead of Sindhis, Punjabis, Baluchis etc.
I don't understand what stopped mainstream media for covering the Pakhtun movement. Thank you Khurrum sb for writing on this important peaceful movement of young Pakhtun who are raising voice only for basic civic rights.
Indeed an eye opener .... unless we understand that Pakistan is made up of four provinces, four ethnicities, equal right, and fairness has to be practiced.Pakistan doesn't revolve around Panjub only. don't be shocked if you all see further movement from other provinces as well... we lost half of Pakistan... let us not lose anymore..
Khurram Hussain, Thank you for having the courage to write about the PTM. The people of Pakistan needs to know about the people who sacrificed everything including their homes for the sake of Pakistan. The Pakistani politicians MUST hear voices of the Pakhtuns, not doing so can lead to other alternatives which the state will find difficult to deal with!
Thank you Khuram, Thank you Dawn
Forget about FATA people in Peshawar and surrounding areas are fed up with daily check post humiliation and disrespect, I believe things will soon get out of control and Pushtoons will soon ask for help from Afghanistan.
After so many automns, spring was for sure. Need is for all to understand that it is unstoppable. Better to adjust and learn living with it
Suffice it to say, unless the inalienable rights of the brave Pakhtuns are addressed forthwith, their movement is bound to assume dire dimensions of a magnitude nature which would be far difficult to tackle then.
The simple demands of the PTM must be met.
Highlight the differences more and that too in ethnic does not help resolve issues. Such articles and movements divide us rather than make us come together as a nation. Pakhtun vs Punjabi vs Sindhi vs Balochi vs Mohajir. Keep up and this movement will also take a nasty turn, the demands will change and will accelerate our disintegration
Good coverage. The main stream political parties must respond to this call of justice and rights of people.
"when democratic politics is disfigured by the constant play of unelected forces, it responds less to the demands coming from below, and more to the pressures coming from above" So well described. When the pressure valve releases, the explosion will be so loud that we will all feel the repercussions resulting in the final dismantlement of the establishment, inshallah.
Sir!
It should be humans tahafuz movement and not pashtuns only.
@Awais Face the truth my friend.
Let us not fall for divisive slogans and directions launched from Kabul. Let us resolve issues between us.
Absolutely right where is the media who is silent in this issue we request to All writers kindly write and become a voice of pushtoon and bring him to the mainstream
THANK U WRITER
Thank you for standing up for these aggrieved citizens. Their non violent and democratic struggle is inspiring to all oppressed.
Very good and precise article. I would like to share my story, few days ago i went to passport office and i was there to make my brother passport after getting token and passing a long queue. When i reached to assistant decision chamber their they asked for documents which is before 1979. I replied to him "Is we aren't Pakistani? My brother whole schooling & education is here & you still asked for me about documents to bring before 1979 weather a property or a car etc. No, one is questions about that but only us why because we are Pastun. Now, my question is from the concern authorities.Tell us straight forward that we are not belongs to this country. I mean why every time you insult the oppressed one. I really love this country but i can't bear the inequality and injustice that we are facing.