Senior journalist Zamir Sheikh passes away

KARACHI: Resident editor of The Nation Karachi Zamir Sheikh passed away on Wednesday night, according to his friends and colleagues.

He was admitted to a private hospital where he breathed his last breath.

While he remained associated with the National Students Federation during his academic years, he started his journalistic career from Hyderabad in the 1980s and worked for different media houses before shifting to Karachi in the early 2000s.

Sheikh was also the author of two books — What Went Wrong and Roshan Khayali se Mullaeyat Tak, the latter was recently launched at Karachi Press Club.

The senior journalist in his books highlighted the circumstances which led to ‘eclipse’ of the liberal and progressive forces in the country.

His funeral prayers will be offered after Zuhr on Thursday (today) at Masjid-i-Ghani in Block-21 of Federal B Area.

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2018