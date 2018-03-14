DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.
Live

At least 8 martyred, several injured in Raiwind suicide blast

Dawn.comUpdated March 14, 2018

Email


The explosion occurred near a police check post on Raiwind Road. —DawnNewsTV
The explosion occurred near a police check post on Raiwind Road. —DawnNewsTV

At least eight persons, including five policemen, lost their lives and 20 others were injured in a suicide attack which targeted a police check post in Raiwind on the outskirts of Lahore, Punjab Health Minister Salman Rafique told DawnNewsTV.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Dr Haider Ashraf confirmed that it was a suicide blast which ripped through a police check post located on Raiwind Road leading towards the ground where ijtima (congregation) of Tableeghi Jamaat is held.

The senior police official said initial reports suggest that a motorcycle was used to carry out the suicide attack, adding that investigations were underway out to identify and locate the accomplices of the alleged suicide attacker.

Moreover, evidence was collected by the Bomb Disposal Squad from the site of the blast for further investigation.

DIG Ashraf said body parts of the suicide bomber were recovered from the explosion site and sent to the forensic lab for further examination.

The senior police official stressed that if the suicide attacker had managed to enter the congregation site, the death toll could have been much higher.

BDS officials collect evidence from the blast site. —DawnNewsTV
BDS officials collect evidence from the blast site. —DawnNewsTV

Rescue 1122 teams shifted the injured policemen and civilians to nearby hospitals, where an emergency has been imposed.

The police camp was set up for the security of an ongoing congregation of Tableeghi Jamaat.

Security has been tightened following the attack and all exit and entry points to the vicinity have been secured. A search operation in the surrounding area has also been launched.

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif was quick to condemn the blast. He "sought a report from Inspector General Police" and directed the authorities to provide "best possible medical facilities and treatment to the injured persons", read a statement issued by the provincial government.

Meanwhile, IG Punjab Arif Nawaz Khan has ordered the force to declare a security high alert across the province.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

This is a breaking story that is being developed as more information becomes available.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The new power troika

The new power troika

The security establishment and the courts have asserted themselves to distort the balance of power.

Editorial

March 14, 2018

ECP’s responsibility

THE Constitution is clear. Article 218(3) states: “It shall be the duty of the Election Commission to organise and...
March 14, 2018

Gas price hike

BY itself a hike in the price of natural gas is not something anybody should oppose, considering the heavy subsidies...
Updated March 14, 2018

Punjab dance ban

THE project of dismantling arts and culture by a 1,000 cuts continues this week in the form of a ban on dance...
Updated March 13, 2018

Sanjrani’s election

THE first order of business in the new Senate may prove to be the most controversial decision of its term. The ...
March 13, 2018

Diplomatic spat

IN the decades since Partition, relations between India and Pakistan have oscillated between open hostility, and a...
March 13, 2018

Hidden workers

IT is an undeniable truth that women account for a large portion of our massive informal economy and, in an already...