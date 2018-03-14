Alleged militant killed in Lyari operation was mentally challenged, insists relative

A suspected militant, who was among the four killed by Rangers personnel in Lyari's Ali Mohammad Mohalla early Wednesday morning, was "mentally challenged and had nothing to do with criminal activities", the deceased's relative told Dawn.com.

On Tuesday night, a Rangers vehicle on routine patrol in Lyari had come under a grenade attack in which one official was martyred and four others injured. One alleged militant was also killed, the Rangers had said.

Following the grenade attack, Rangers launched a search operation in the vicinity in the early hours of Wednesday, during which the paramilitary force personnel reportedly came under gunfire by suspected militants.

"After an exchange of fire, four more terrorists were killed,” the Rangers spokesperson had said.

Among those killed in the Ranger's retaliatory fire was Chakar Ali; while the Rangers claim he was wanted by law enforcement agencies in connection with various crimes, Ali's uncle, Rasool Bux, insists that the deceased was an "emotionally disturbed, mentally challenged person" and was undergoing treatment at the Lyari General Hospital.

Bux pleaded that justice be served for Chakar Ali's "violent death" and demanded a proper investigation into the incident so that the "truth can be revealed".

According to Bux, Ali had left his home in Ali Mohammed Mohalla at around 7pm on Tuesday and was later killed.

Some people on Twitter also highlighted Ali's "unstable" mental state, raising questions on the veracity of the encounter.

Another alleged terrorist killed in the gunfire, Mehar Ali, according to users on social media had been missing for three months. Dawn.com is verifying if a petition regarding his disappearance has been filed in the Sindh High Court.

Security officials deny claim

However, police and Rangers officials have denied the family's claim, saying the deceased suspect was a militant.

The Rangers' spokesperson denied the family's claim that Ali was mentally challenged, saying the force "considers him a terrorist".

Moreover, City SSP Sheeraz Nazeer told Dawn.com that Ali was a drug addict, not mentally challenged.

Chakar Ali was associated with gangsters and his brother Shahzad is also wanted by the police in many cases, added the senior officer.

According to SSP Nazeer, police believe that the suspects who targeted the Rangers personnel belonged to the Ghaffar Zikri-led gang in the area.