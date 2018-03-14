Social media users report phone calls by 'army officials' seeking personal details
A large number of people over the last few days have reported receiving telephone calls, allegedly made by 'army officials', seeking their personal details, including their national identity card (CNIC) numbers and bank account information.
This is not the first time such phone calls have been reported. Earlier in January, similar type of phone calls were made to several people, prompting the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) to issue a clarification. The military's media wing had warned the general public against such telephone calls.
The impersonators try to seek personal details on the pretext of census verification, the ISPR had said, clarifying that no such calls were being made by the armed forces. The ISPR at the time had requested the public to not respond to such calls and "immediately report the same on our emergency helpline UAN 1135 and 1125".
A Facebook user on Wednesday wrote on the Halaat Updates Facebook page: "Is anyone getting calls by the Army, asking for details of your [bank] accounts and all? Yesterday, I received a call."
"When I did not answer properly, someone called from Islamabad saying the Army headquarter is taking details and that why are you not cooperating. Yesterday, on my daughter's number again there was a call. I told them I had given the detail yesterday, but today I got suspicious," the user shared on Facebook.
Responding to the message, several other Facebook users said that they had received similar calls over the past few days. "Yes, I have received a call. Informed to Rangers and also the Pakistan Army on emergency helpline 1135," wrote a user.
A representative of the ISPR reiterated on Wednesday that the calls are fake and are being looked into.
Now the question arises that what action has been taken against those who called and the call was reported to emergency helpline, If no action, should public assume that those were genuine calls
Unfortunately These scams are all over the world. We should share these scam alerts with family and friends right away.
It’s pretty evident that scammers are pretending to be army officials to get personal Information from people
Attitude of PTA and telecom companies is frustrating. You daily receive messages on the name of Benazir income support etc trying to steal your balance. The complaint procedures are complicated and action ineffective.
It is not first time and ISPR has clarified that no military person is calling for it. Common sense says that if some one is asking for bank details then it is not a genuine call. The educated "social media activists" don't have this common sense?.
In the presence of clear cut advice by the army authorities, any such calls should be reported to them on the phone numbers given. One does not have to provide any such information to the callers.
Google search the telephone number... That is what I do all the time and most of time its either a scam or a telemarketing call. If the number turns out to be genuine then call back.
I remember, a while ago, an alert news bulletin went out abut it. The bulletin warned that people will receive such calls requiring your personal information and the callers will pretend to be the army officials. The bulletin also warned people NOT to give their personal information.
We here in Canada get similar calls. Callers call using spoofing technology so appears that the calls are coming from government. They try to get money out of you in these cases. Government agencies here also issue such clarifications and trying to inform people.
My daughter received a call yesterday evening from Pak Army and a supposed Captain. We didn’t any information but I reported to ufone and they were very prompt in taking action and blocked the number