DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Punjab Assembly unanimously passes landmark bill to regulate Sikh marriages

Arif MalikUpdated March 14, 2018

Email


The Punjab Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed the Punjab Sikhs Anand Karaj Marriages Act 2017, a bill that will provide legal status to Sikh marriages in the province.

The bill was tabled by provincial minister Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora in 2017 and was signed by Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif last week. The passing of the bill has effectively repealed the Anand Marriage Act, 1909 that was passed under British rule.

The bill, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, will come into force immediately after it has been approved by the governor. Once the bill has been approved, every Sikh marriage that took place before the bill came into force would also gain legal status.

According to the bill, a marriage ceremony, or Anand Karaj — which is defined as "the lawful union of a Sikh male and Sikh female" — will be performed in accordance with the religious practices as permitted in the Sikh religious text Guru Granth Sahib. The ceremony would be performed by a male or female called a "Granthi" who would read out from Guru Granth Sahib.

A "marriage deed", a legal document authorising the matrimonial union, will then be issued by a registrar who will be appointed by the Punjab government.

If a marriage certificate is not issued after the ceremony has taken place, it must be "reported" to the registrar by the Granthi who "solemnised the marriage".

MPA Arora, who presented the bill in the assembly, claimed that "Pakistan [will be] the only country in the world that would register Sikh marriages" once the bill is passed.

Previously, the records of Sikh marriages were maintained in a Gurdwara.

What is the Punjab Sikhs Anand Karaj Marriages Act?

The bill not only allows the registration of Sikh marriages with the Punjab government, it also lays down legal guidelines for those eligible for marriage, rules for dissolution and child support or "maintenance" following a dissolution.

According to the bill, any marriage ceremony that takes place between a Sikh male and female would be recognised by the government as long as the bride and groom are:

  • Of sound mind and not below the age of 18 years

  • they enter into marriage contract with their free and full consent

  • are not related to each other in any degree of consanguinity or affinity which, according to the customary law of Sikhs, renders the marriage between them unlawful.

In case a "party" seeks to "dissolve the marriage", he/she must submit a written note to the chairman — head of a union council, union administration or municipal committee or any official that has been authorised by the government to "discharge the functions of the Chairman under the Act" — as well as their partner.

The chairman would then have to constitute an "arbitration council" within 30 days of receiving the note, in order to facilitate reconciliation between the couple. However, if "reconciliation is not effected within 90 days from the date of the notice", the chairman will have to declare the marriage as dissolved and issue a Certificate of the Dissolution of Marriage.

Following the dissolution, either party will have the right to file an application in court for an "order for maintenance payment[s] and/or a lump sum payment for themselves or for a dependent child of the marriage".

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (13)

1000 characters
Shahid
Mar 14, 2018 03:39pm

Only the Sikh community at large can decide whether this first in the world is good for them or not.

ALI
Mar 14, 2018 03:40pm

Overdue, but at least it has been done.

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Mar 14, 2018 03:44pm

Long live our Sikh family all over the world. Love, love and love you.

I'm follower of Baba Nanak words of bringing humanity together. Blessed to be living in soil of Pakistan, which is blessed by presence of Baba Nanak in it. I'm also follower of Baba Farid, Ajmeri Baba, Lord Mahavira, Sai Baba of Shirdi and Thiruvalluvar.

Wahe Guru G Ka Khalsa Waheguru G Ki Fateh.

Shanti for the world Inshallah!

IndoPak Blood Brothers 4 Life!

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 14, 2018 03:48pm

Well done and keep it up.

Asif Kahsmiri
Mar 14, 2018 04:01pm

Excellent news - made my day

Nirmal Singh Bhullar
Mar 14, 2018 04:05pm

Very good

Nirmal Singh Bhullar
Mar 14, 2018 04:06pm

@Shahid very good

Amer Rao
Mar 14, 2018 04:11pm

Congratulations to our Sikh brothers.

Sadaf
Mar 14, 2018 04:12pm

Justice for sikh brothers. Long overdue. Well done pakistan.

Truth
Mar 14, 2018 04:15pm

Shame it took so long even more shame that there aint many Sikhs left in the country for this to benifit anyone now. Why shut the door when the horse is already gone. Shame

zubaida khan
Mar 14, 2018 04:26pm

Why are Sikh marriages any different?

Prateik
Mar 14, 2018 04:35pm

There are hardly any Sikhs now.

IAB
Mar 14, 2018 04:51pm

@Imtiaz Ali Khan You sound like a great man so full of love and optimism ......

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The new power troika

The new power troika

The security establishment and the courts have asserted themselves to distort the balance of power.

Editorial

March 14, 2018

ECP’s responsibility

THE Constitution is clear. Article 218(3) states: “It shall be the duty of the Election Commission to organise and...
March 14, 2018

Gas price hike

BY itself a hike in the price of natural gas is not something anybody should oppose, considering the heavy subsidies...
Updated March 14, 2018

Punjab dance ban

THE project of dismantling arts and culture by a 1,000 cuts continues this week in the form of a ban on dance...
Updated March 13, 2018

Sanjrani’s election

THE first order of business in the new Senate may prove to be the most controversial decision of its term. The ...
March 13, 2018

Diplomatic spat

IN the decades since Partition, relations between India and Pakistan have oscillated between open hostility, and a...
March 13, 2018

Hidden workers

IT is an undeniable truth that women account for a large portion of our massive informal economy and, in an already...