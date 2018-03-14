PPP nominates Sherry Rehman as Senate opposition leader
The PPP on Wednesday started lobbying for Senator Sherry Rehman after party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari nominated her for the position of the leader of opposition in the Senate.
A PPP delegation comprising Senator Rehman; the newly elected Senate deputy chairman, Saleem Mandviwalla; National Assembly opposition leader, Khursheed Shah; and others met members of the upper house of parliament from Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) on Wednesday.
The delegation thanked Fata senators for their role in the victory of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Mandviwalla and sought their support for Senator Rehman's election.
The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), which has 12 members in the Senate, has been informed of the decision by the PPP, sources in the PTI said. The party, which supported Sanjrani and Mandviwalla, has decided not to back Rehman and put forward its own candidate for the post, sources added.
Khursheed Shah also met with Sanjrani to congratulate him on becoming the chairman of the upper house where the latter requested the former to pray for his success as the post was a huge responsibility for him.
Shahrbano Rehman, better known as Sherry Rehman, was born on 21st December 1960 in Karachi. She was educated at Smith College and later at the University of Sussex where she studied Art History and Political Science.
Rehman has served as an MNA and a minister in the centre for various departments including health, women development and information. She has also served as Pakistan's ambassador to United States in PPP-led government's recent term.
The Senate elects the chairman, deputy chairman, leader of the house and leader of the opposition every three years after elections for half of its members are held. While the chairman and deputy chairman were elected on Monday, elections for the leader of the house and opposition are yet to take place.
The leader of the opposition is chosen by a majority vote of members of the opposition.
