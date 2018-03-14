DAWN.COM

PPP nominates Sherry Rehman as Senate opposition leader

Nadir GuramaniMarch 14, 2018

The PPP on Wednesday started lobbying for Senator Sherry Rehman after party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari nominated her for the position of the leader of opposition in the Senate.

A PPP delegation comprising Senator Rehman; the newly elected Senate deputy chairman, Saleem Mandviwalla; National Assembly opposition leader, Khursheed Shah; and others met members of the upper house of parliament from Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) on Wednesday.

The delegation thanked Fata senators for their role in the victory of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Mandviwalla and sought their support for Senator Rehman's election.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), which has 12 members in the Senate, has been informed of the decision by the PPP, sources in the PTI said. The party, which supported Sanjrani and Mandviwalla, has decided not to back Rehman and put forward its own candidate for the post, sources added.

Khursheed Shah also met with Sanjrani to congratulate him on becoming the chairman of the upper house where the latter requested the former to pray for his success as the post was a huge responsibility for him.

Shahrbano Rehman, better known as Sherry Rehman, was born on 21st December 1960 in Karachi. She was educated at Smith College and later at the University of Sussex where she studied Art History and Political Science.

Rehman has served as an MNA and a minister in the centre for various departments including health, women development and information. She has also served as Pakistan's ambassador to United States in PPP-led government's recent term.

The Senate elects the chairman, deputy chairman, leader of the house and leader of the opposition every three years after elections for half of its members are held. While the chairman and deputy chairman were elected on Monday, elections for the leader of the house and opposition are yet to take place.

The leader of the opposition is chosen by a majority vote of members of the opposition.

Comments (12)

1000 characters
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 14, 2018 02:32pm

What else can it do in this case.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 14, 2018 02:38pm

In my view, opposition senator leader should be from PTI - give them a chance and let them prove their incredibility and impartiality!

M Taimur
Mar 14, 2018 02:40pm

Funny. PTI supported PPP chairman and vice chairman but not the opposition leader

Fuzail Z. Ahmad
Mar 14, 2018 02:44pm

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani please convey your desire to the opposition members in the Senate. Only they can give PTI a chance like that.

Pro Bono Publico
Mar 14, 2018 02:46pm

good choice, I think.

Tahir
Mar 14, 2018 02:56pm

They must ask first from pti( recent partner branch of ppp) and establishment whether its ok or not

imdadali
Mar 14, 2018 02:58pm

it shall be good step if the sheery rehman is selected for leader of opposition slot i senate as she is seasoned politician and having experience enough

Anwar Qureshi
Mar 14, 2018 03:01pm

Now is the time for PTI to prove its strength and support from FATA and Balochistan!!! PTI have bright and sure chance for the slot of Leader of the Opposition in the Senate of Pakistan, Inshallah and good luck.

Leoman
Mar 14, 2018 03:19pm

Opposition,, against whom ? Chairman belongs to none, as such. Deputy chairman belongs to PPP ! There's no majority of the ruling party at the moment ! So, what a funny situation and by the way, what difference does it make? PPP had opposition chairmanship in NA, what specifically it had done overthere.

Abdul Rehman
Mar 14, 2018 03:26pm

We wil see the same faces running the country over and again yet criticising the governance when it's not their turn.. our lives will be over but not their lust for power

Faisal Khurshid
Mar 14, 2018 03:51pm

@M Taimur Funny, the Senate chairman is not from PPP but from Balochistan. Get your facts straight.

khalid
Mar 14, 2018 04:05pm

PPP should support a PTI candidate as Opposition Leader in the Senate.

