Man axes mother of eight to death over 'honour' in Badin

Hanif SamoonMarch 14, 2018

A man in Badin surrendered himself to police on Wednesday after killing his 38-year-old wife for 'honour' by repeatedly hitting her with an axe.

The suspect told police that he suspected that the victim — who was the mother of eight children, including three differently-abled daughters — had illicit relations with another man who lived in the same area.

Also read: In honour’s name

Eyewitnesses said that after being attacked, the woman ran out on the street crying for help but the suspect continued to attack her, eventually killing her.

The incident was confirmed by Assistant Sub-Inspector Mohammad Salim Khoso of Badin police station, who said that the body had been sent to Indus Hospital for post-mortem examination. A first information report has yet to registered.

Honour killings continue despite new law

Scores of women in Pakistan are still being murdered by relatives for bringing shame on their family, a year since new laws came into force aimed at stemming the flow of 'honour killings'.

In 2016, the joint sitting of both houses of parliament finally passed two key pro-women bills that had been pending assent for a long time.

The move at that time was cautiously hailed by women's rights activists. More than a year on, however, lawyers and activists say honour killings are still occurring at an alarming pace. One of the reasons of the continuation of such incidents is that though the legislation mandates life imprisonment for honour killings, whether a murder can be defined as a crime of honour is left to the judge's discretion.

That means the culprits can simply claim another motive and still be pardoned, according to Dr Farzana Bari, a widely respected activist and head of the Gender Studies Department at Islamabad's Quaid-i-Azam University.

At least 280 such murders were recorded by the independent Human Rights Commission of Pakistan from October 2016 to June of 2017 ─ a figure believed to be underestimated and incomplete.

The Aurat Foundation’s annual report of 2016 showed 7,852 cases of violence against women.

According to Saima Munir, who works for the Aurat Foundation, there has been a 70 per cent increase in honour killings in 2016.

VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN Pakistan

Comments (13)

Rasheed Khan
Mar 14, 2018 01:25pm

Very sad, but the other side story is also sad

Sohail
Mar 14, 2018 01:32pm

He should be treated in same way by the law.

SKZ
Mar 14, 2018 01:39pm

Something terribly wrong with the mindset - No body helped "..the woman ran out on the street crying for help but the suspect continued to attack her, eventually killing her."

tariq
Mar 14, 2018 01:48pm

What about the poor kids (sigh!)

Kathua Khan
Mar 14, 2018 01:50pm

Who will tend after the 8 young kids ?. Why to kill when divorce was a more peaceful option available ?.

Something is seriously wrong in Pakistani society and unfortunately it's the women who are always on the receiving end

kash
Mar 14, 2018 02:17pm

This is not honour killing, its a jilted husband who has killed is wife. Please do not call it honour killing

Iqbal Janjua
Mar 14, 2018 02:40pm

Pakistan of 21st century.

Abubakar
Mar 14, 2018 02:55pm

Both sides of the story are sad. Shameless parents.

SATYAKI DATTA
Mar 14, 2018 03:01pm

Laws dont change anything. Education does. As long as killing is considered honourable for any reason and society in general supports that there can be no change.

Ibrahim marghoob
Mar 14, 2018 03:06pm

Since fir has been registered against the person who threw a shoe at nawaz sharif we can safely say democracy and sanctity of vote are safe and sound.

irfan
Mar 14, 2018 03:09pm

Murder in now way can be pardoned. However apart from for a few exceptional cases but within the discretion of the learned judge. The woman who cried out for help in the streets to be saved is an eye-opener that no body dared come to her rescue. At the very least, people could have held back the attacker from causing harm to the victim, but humanity, it shows, has descended down to the level of animalism. The incident is one of its kind in terms of its brutality and barbarity. The man who did all this is certainly not a human being to have killed a wife and mother of eight children.

asad
Mar 14, 2018 03:18pm

Its time we should implement shariah law to eradicate crimes of immoralities

RationalBabu
Mar 14, 2018 04:11pm

@asad: Can you please elaborate how that would have helped in this incident?

