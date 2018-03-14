DAWN.COM

'Citizens have a right to comment on court verdicts': SC dismisses contempt petition against Nawaz

Haseeb BhattiUpdated March 14, 2018

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a contempt of court petition against ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif filed by a leader of former chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry's political party.

The petitioner, Sheikh Ahsanuddin, argued that Sharif committed contempt during his speeches at the GT Road rally in the immediate aftermath of his disqualification via the verdict in Panamagate case. "Nawaz Sharif crossed all limits [in his criticism]," the petitioner told the court.

The apex court's bench, however, appeared unmoved by the arguments. "Commenting cleanly on a [court] decision is the right of every citizen," Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar remarked.

The CJP also said that the accused may have "crossed the line" in some other comments but it did not appear to be during his speeches at the GT Road rally. "We have to take notice of contempt, not you," the CJP told the petitioner.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked that judicial forgiveness should be exercised by the courts. He added that the court's limits for forgiveness are broader than those of the petitioner.

The PML-N had stepped up its criticism of the judiciary in the aftermath of Panamagate case, especially targeting the five-member bench that ousted Nawaz Sharif.

Party leader Nehal Hashmi, who has already served a month's sentence for a threatening and contemptuous speech, is also facing another contempt case being heard by the CJP himself.

Contempt cases against state ministers Tallal Chaudhry and Daniyal Aziz are also being heard by the apex court. Charges were framed against Aziz on Tuesday while Chaudhry is expected to be indicted tomorrow.

The SC on Tuesday had dismissed other contempt petitions against Nawaz, his daughter Maryam and his brother Shahbaz Sharif.

Fayzee
Mar 14, 2018 12:27pm

There are always different rules and requirements for the high-level and lower-level people (leaders in this case) so the big guns are not taken care of while the smaller guns will be taken care of in the next few days. But Sharifs time will also come and that would be the final one.

Socrates
Mar 14, 2018 12:30pm

Law should be equal for all. If not, there would be lawlessness.

Skyhawk
Mar 14, 2018 12:44pm

Mr. Nawaz sharif, There is a big difference between commenting on court verdicts and insulting the judges openly in public rallies.

ABE
Mar 14, 2018 12:47pm

Fair enough.. Justice is justice. Frivilous law-suits clog the legal system.

ishrat salim
Mar 14, 2018 01:06pm

This is very strange, however, the reason behind this decision by SC also means that SC does not want them to become political martyrs, which the Sharifs family are desperately looking for.

HughslamaN
Mar 14, 2018 01:58pm

Another impressive move by this Supreme Court. They are maintaining high standards of objectivity in their understanding of the cases coming before them.

