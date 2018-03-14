DAWN.COM

Rao Anwar sends another 'letter' to CJP, asks court to unfreeze his bank accounts

Haseeb BhattiMarch 14, 2018

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Wednesday revealed that he has received another letter from absconding Sindh police officer Rao Anwar, this time asking the court to unfreeze his bank accounts.

The Supreme Court was hearing the case regarding extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud in Karachi allegedly by a police party led by the former Malir Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Rao Anwar.

"I do not know whether the letter is real or fake," the CJP said about the letter, which is now the second message received directly by Justice Nisar allegedly written by the absconding police official. "The letter has been kept in a file."

In his first letter, sent last month, the officer had claimed that he was innocent and that he was not present at the site of the encounter when Mehsud was killed. The officer had also requested for a free and fair joint investigation team to look into the controversy.

The court in response had asked Anwar to appear before the bench; however, on his failure to do so, the SC had issued a show-cause notice to the police official for committing contempt of court by not surrendering before it despite being given a fair chance. The law enforcement agencies were also ordered by the court to locate his whereabouts and arrest him.

The CJP on Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction with the progress in the murder case. Naqeebullah's killing had sparked protests on social media as well as rallies across the country. The arrest of Rao Anwar was one of the major demands of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement's long march which eventually culminated into a sit-in outside the Islamabad Press Club.

"Reports are being presented [in court] but there is no progress," the CJP remarked.

Deputy Attorney General Sohail Mehmood informed the court today that all suspected individuals have switched off their mobile phones. The Inter-Services Intelligence has said that it is providing technical assistance to Sindh police while the Military Intelligence claims that it has limited technical means to trace the suspects but it is still aiding the civilian law enforcement agencies, added Mehmood.

At this, Justice Nisar asked Sindh Inspector General (IG) A.D. Khowaja whether he was being assisted by the intelligence agencies. The IG responded in the affirmative, adding that the initial first information report (FIR) of the incident — claiming Naqeebullah and three others killed in the encounter were militants — had been dismissed.

Faisal Siddiqui, representing Naqeebullah's father, asserted that questions were being raised on the authority of the state as only 10 of the 24 accused have been arrested so far.

"These are valid questions," the CJP remarked while IG Khowaja claimed 12 arrests have been made so far.

The case was adjourned until Friday.

Staged encounter

In January, Naqeebullah, who hailed from South Waziristan, was killed along with three other suspects killed in an 'encounter' with a police team headed by SSP Anwar in the Usman Khaskheli Goth on the outskirts of Karachi.

When questioned, Anwar had claimed that the deceased was a Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant. However, Rao has been on the run since the probe team, in its report, concluded that Naqeebullah's murder was extrajudicial and that the victim had no links to the terrorist organisation.

A statement reportedly issued by a spokesperson of TTP's South Waziristan chapter had termed Anwar's claim as "baseless", clarifying that Naqeebullah had no links with the banned militant outfit.

Naqeebullah's family had also disputed the SSP's claim, saying that the 27-year-old had no links with any militant organisation.

Naqeebullah — whose name is given as Naseemullah on his national identity card — was a shop owner fond of modelling, a relative of the deceased had earlier told Dawn.

Following an uproar on social media over the staged encounter, Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had taken notice of the incident.

The next day, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had also taken suo motu notice of the incident.

Mushtaq Ali Khan
Mar 14, 2018 11:40am

They should start arresting Anwar's parents and other family members too smoke him out.

Indian
Mar 14, 2018 11:41am

Wow..what a country...the whole of Agencies can not find one person accused of murder...wow...i am sure incompetence is not the reason

Naveed jaffer Axactian
Mar 14, 2018 11:44am

What are our agencies doing? He is being patronized and supported.

Alba
Mar 14, 2018 11:50am

Please unfreeze his bank accounts so he can run. The letter is probably genuine, or written by a relative. He can't leave Pakistan without money.

SHAHID SATTAR lSHAHID SATTAR
Mar 14, 2018 11:55am

Looks like the protectors are more powerful than the judiciary in Pakistan.

Ayub
Mar 14, 2018 11:58am

Complete failure of the state in the eyes of common man. If the grievences were against the ruling class the perpetrator must have been behind bars. The system speak the dual system,one for the ordinary class and the other for the few. Hope , we change someday.

Pro Pakistani
Mar 14, 2018 12:00pm

Embarrassing situation for the LEAs! He has been playing "hide and seek" with the LEAs and loudly saying, "catch me if you can"! What good can we expect from the LEAs, for the common people and Pakistan!

IAB
Mar 14, 2018 12:01pm

He should be frozen for good. What sort of joke is going on? A murderer is sending letters and all other law enforcement agencies are dead?

Waqar
Mar 14, 2018 12:07pm

Wow , government is even unable to trace the origins of the letter.

Dove
Mar 14, 2018 12:13pm

He is well taken care off even if his accounts are frozen!

IAB
Mar 14, 2018 12:19pm

His house should be raised to the ground.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 14, 2018 12:24pm

This is called mockery of "rule of law."

Arshad
Mar 14, 2018 12:56pm

First Surrender Yourself Rao !!!

yasser
Mar 14, 2018 01:13pm

guilt written all over this man

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 14, 2018 01:31pm

Someone, must be protecting Rao Anwar or he has disappeared from earth and communicating from another planet. This also indicates incompetency of our police and security forces - a police officer and his associates have disappeared and nobody knows their whereabouts! I have my doubts and convinced that high profile politicans are behind this mystery - look in their backyards and you will find Rao Anwar there.

Badshah
Mar 14, 2018 01:51pm

And the Thrilling Drama continues...

Last Word
Mar 14, 2018 02:41pm

It appears that Rao is now being ditched by the powerful people who were shielding him earlier.

Azam Jan
Mar 14, 2018 02:44pm

What a coward who had staged fake encounters and now running away from a legal encounter.

