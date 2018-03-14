Dawn Investigations: The Pakistanis who have offshore properties worth millions

THE influential Saifullah family from Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, holds a bigger offshore property portfolio in the United Kingdom than any other Pakistani politician or businessman, according to a Dawn investigation.
The Pheasantry — a farmhouse located in the leafy Bramshill Park, Hampshire — is the crown jewel in the Saifullah estate in the UK. Bought in 1996 for 865,000 pounds sterling through Aqua Nominees Ltd (a multi-layered offshore company incorporated in Jersey), the farmhouse has six bedrooms, seven reception rooms, five bathrooms and a vast piece of agricultural land. “There is a large swimming pool, Jacuzzi with TV and music system and a tennis court. Beyond is stunning parkland and wonderful mixed, mature woodland. There is also an abundance of deer and wildlife on the estate,” according to Anastasia Bernhardt who wrote a “Property of the Month” piece about The Pheasantry when the newly-refurbished farmhouse was put on the market five years ago.
So big is the farmhouse that the 9,000-square-foot built-up area and the adjoining 334 acres of agricultural land have been mentioned in the UK land record under multiple entries. As it was on the market in 2013 for an estimated guide price of around eight million pounds sterling, its current market value could be over 10 million pounds sterling.
It is worth noting that the possession of offshore property does not necessarily suggest any wrongdoing on the part of any particular person, company or entity.
At least three PTI leaders and mother-in-law of PML-N’s new president hold offshore property worth millions of pounds
The Pheasantry reflects both in size and value the legendary Surrey Palace spread over 355 acres which was bought by former President Asif Ali Zardari.
Just two years after purchasing The Pheasantry, another pricey item was bought in Central London through Aqua Nominees Ltd, the offshore company linked to the Saifullah family. The terraced house on Southwick Street in Central London was purchased for half a million pounds sterling some 20 years ago in 1998.
According to the UK land registry record, the offshore company, Aqua Nominees Ltd, owns another property on Albion Street in Central London. Besides, another offshore company linked to the Saifullah family, the UK Property Investment Ltd, purchased a flat on 13th floor in Park Plaza, Westminster Bridge. While the exact price of the Park Plaza flat is not known, a similar size flat on the same floor was sold in September 2016 for 430,000 pounds sterling.
Albion Street is an expensive neighbourhood as three houses were sold on the street for an average price of 3.5 million pounds and the land registry record shows that the offshore company linked to the Saifullah family owns two houses (1 and 2) on Albion Street.
The group owns three properties in Worcester in West Midlands through Aqua Trust Company Limited — a piece of land on Saint Martins Place, land and buildings on the north side of Saint Martins Place and the Jaguar Centre on City Walls Road.
Ashby Limited, an offshore company incorporated in Belize and linked to former federal minister Salim Saifullah Khan, owns a parking space on Cleeve Way, Sutton.
There is no mention of any residential or commercial property owned by any offshore company owned by the Saifullah family. However, the link of the offshore companies to the Saifullahs has also been substantiated by the Panama Papers investigation. The Saifullah family is not the only Pakistani farmhouse owner in Hampshire, the county also has a farmhouse owned by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Jehangir Tareen.
The former PTI secretary general owns Hyde House in the same county. Mr Tareen had bought Hyde House through Shiny View Ltd, an offshore company incorporated in British Virgin Islands, in 2005 for 1.2 million pounds.
Aleem Khan, another PTI leader, owns three properties in Central London that he had bought through Hexam Investment Overseas Ltd, an offshore company incorporated in British Virgin Islands.
These include a fifth-floor one-bed flat in Park West on Edgware Road that he had bought for 300,000 pounds in July 2007. Two similar flats on the same floor in West Park were sold for around half a million pounds in June and August 2017.
Mr Khan owns another flat in Marble Arch Apartments that he had bought through his offshore company for 220,000 pounds in August 2002. Two similar flats in Marble Arch Apartments were sold last year for 495,000 pounds and 415,000 pounds, respectively.
Mr Khan’s third offshore property is situated at another very sought after location, Westcliffe Apartments, West End Quay, South Wharf Road, London. He had bought this property for around 405,000 pounds only six months ago.
Zulfi Bukhari, a close confidante of PTI chief Imran Khan, owns two expensive Central London properties which he had bought through offshore companies. According to the UK land registry record, Bradbury Resources Limited — an offshore company linked to Zulfi Bukhari — owns stakes in 30 Ennismore Gardens. The estimated market value of the property can be gauged from the fact that a flat in the Ennismore Gardens was sold for 949,950 pounds in July 2008.
Samina Durrani, mother-in-law of Punjab Chief Minister and newly-elected President of ruling Pakistan Muslim League Mian Shahbaz Sharif, owns an expensive residential property in Central London. She bought the property through Armani River Ltd, an offshore company incorporated in Bahamas, for 480,000 pounds in September 2002. The current value of the property can be well over a million pounds. Two flats of the same size and on the same floor were sold for 1.080 million and 1.425 million pounds in 2015 and 2014, respectively.
Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2018
LONDON: A medical doctor running a private hospital in Rawalpindi’s poor Arya Mohalla locality and a businessman arrested in London on drug charges are among many Pakistani businessmen holding UK properties through offshore companies, according to a Dawn investigation.
These new facts go against the public perception in Pakistan that only politicians are hiding their wealth from the taxman and the anti-corruption bodies in the UK properties bought through offshore companies.
Dr Raazia Ajmal runs Ajmal Hospital in narrow lanes of Arya Mohalla, opposite Liaquat Bagh, Rawalpindi, but she is also the owner of Mill Cross Limited, an offshore company incorporated in Bahamas. It was through her offshore company that Dr Raazia Ajmal bought a six-bedroom terraced house on The Vale, Golders Green, northwest London, in September 2002 for 475,000 pounds. The current market value of the property could easily be well over one million pounds as two smaller houses on the same location were sold in 2016 and 2015 for 1,160,000 and 965,000 pounds, respectively.
Asif Hafeez, a UAE-based Pakistani businessman arrested in London in August 2017 on a US Drug Enforcement Agency warrant and fighting extradition to the US from his cell in high-security Belmarsh prison, also owns two farmhouses — The Old Farm and The Old House — worth around five million pounds in Maidenhead, Berkshire, which he bought through Sarwani S.A., an offshore company incorporated in Panama. Mr Hafeez also owns an expensive flat in Crown Court, near Regent Park mosque in Central London, but it is not listed among properties he bought through offshore companies.
Corlinio Limited, an offshore company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and linked to Lahore-based industrialist and chairman Dawood Hercules Corporation, Hussain Dawood, owns a property in Bristal Gardens. The exact value of the property is not known, but a basement flat in one of the Bristal Gardens properties was bought for over a million pounds in 2017.
Tawheed International Limited, an offshore company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and linked to Karachi-based businesswoman Nosheen Riaz Khan, owns a six-bedroom detached house in Chadwich Place in Surrey. It was bought for 1,175,000 pounds in September 2010.
Minhas Securities Limited, an offshore company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and linked to Karachi-based Navaid Malik, owns a flat on Duke Street, Richmond. Although the exact purchase price of the flat is not known, an adjoining property was sold in 2011 for 800,000 pounds.
Paliser Limited, an offshore company incorporated in the Isle of Man and linked to Karachi-based businessman Abdul Rehman Allana, owns a property on York Road, Wandsworth, London, which was bought in October 2003 for 569,800 pounds. Releck Limited, another offshore company also incorporated in the Isle of Man and linked to Mr Allana, owns a property on Palace Road in Lambeth, London, which was purchased for 570,000 pounds in January 2017.
Drayson Limited, an offshore company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and linked to Karachi-based Maha Abedi Dadabhoy, owns a flat on Southwick Street which was bought in July 2009 for 380,000 pounds, though the current market value of the property could be much higher as a flat in Devonport establishment where this is situated was sold in 2016 for 950,000 pounds. The same offshore company owns another property in Kirkgate, Oatley, Leeds.
Cherryvale Estate Limited, an offshore company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, linked to Lahore-based couple Rubina Haider (also known as Rubina Riaz) and Riaz Haider Ali, owns two properties. The first property, situated on Kingsbury Road, London, was bought for 128,000 pounds in June 2005, though the current price of the property could be much higher. The second property linked to Rubina Riaz and Riaz Haider Ali is situated on Liverpool Road, London. Although the exact price of the property is unknown, a flat on the same address was sold for 460,000 pounds in February 2013.
Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2018
LONDON: The family of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is not the only resident of Avenfield House on London’s Park Lane who bought their properties through offshore companies incorporated in tax havens.
According to the UK Land Registry record, the majority of flats in Avenfield House are owned by offshore companies incorporated in tax havens like Panama, the British Virgin Islands and Guernsey.
The Nielsen Enterprises Limited and the Nescoll Limited, two offshore companies linked to the family of Mr Sharif, own four luxury flats in Avenfield House: 16, 16a, 17 and 17a, all situated on one floor and converted into one big house by removing partition walls.
Majority of flats in the building are owned by offshore companies incorporated in tax havens like Panama, British Virgin Islands and Guernsey
The flat 17 was the first to be bought by the Nawaz Sharif family through the Nescoll Limited in June 1993. It was followed by the purchase of flats 16 and 16a which were both bought on July 31, 1995.
The flat 17a was the last to be bought by the Nawaz Sharif family on 23 July 1996.
The Sharif family also owns another property in Avenfield House, flat 12a, but it is not purchased through an offshore company but through the Flagship Investment Limited, a firm registered with Companies House in the United Kingdom with Hasan Nawaz Sharif as one of its directors.
The title deed of this flat shows a purchase price of 365,000 pounds and completion date of Jan 29, 2004.
Of the other Avenfield House properties, flat 20 and 21 are owned by the Hung Yip Development Limited, an offshore company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands while flat 9 and 10 are owned by the Mellen Management Limited, incorporated in Panama.
The basement and mezzanine floors of Avenfield House are owned by the Avenfield S.A., an offshore company incorporated in the Netherlands, while flat 6 is owned by the Mia Management Limited, an offshore company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands.
Flat 18 of Avenfield House is owned by Abyaar Holdings Limited, an offshore company incorporated in Guernsey.
Avenfield House is not the worst example of property holding through offshore companies as the nearby Edgware Road has around 150 properties bought through companies incorporated in tax havens.
Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2018
Comments (41)
Poor all but rich is nation who is spooning Like Zardari... pmln Nab is sleeping still nation is bearing all
As long as the money trail can be justified, there is no problem in owning and using off shore companies for property/real estate dealing in the UK as these shell companies help in getting legal tax benefits.
Its not the ownership of offshore companies but how the funds were obtained or generated to buy the off-shore properties. If through illegal means then there is a problem. Money Laundering laws apply. If off-shore was set-up to avoid taxes in the country where the property is situated (assuming legitimate source of funds) that is not Pakistan's concern. Pakistan's concern is whether these properties were declared in Pakistan tax return if the beneficial owners are required to complete a return under Pakistani laws and if they are resident in Pakistan.
People go into politics to make money. They know there will be opportunities.
Thats why they want amnestys
Doesn't matter who is in next in government it looks like loot and plunder still going on
The UK has passed a new law only this February 2018 which gives them right to confiscate properties which have untraceable and dubious source of income. It is targeted specifically at politically exposed individuals. I would urge anti corruption enthusiasts to barrage UK authorities with these informations. From how I see it, London is already , well and truly the biggest sanctuary of stolen monies from all the world.
I think holding a property in a foreign country is not a crime but it should be investigated 1. How they took money to UK to purchase property? 2. have they declared these properties in their wealth statement? 3. Are they paying taxes on income earned from these properties? 4. For what other purposes those offshore companies have been used?
If they do not answer these questions then should be behind bars and government should take up the case with UK government to confiscate the properties. The UK tax payers must also pay attention to it and must pressurize government to stop illegal inflow of money as it is making property out of reach for local people who pay taxes and have right to own home and properties.
Wonder why our Taxes revenue is so low? Politics appear to be the most lucrative profession in Pakistan . What’s NAB going to do about (1) the sources of this fabulous wealth (2) the mode of transfer out of Pakistan , if it was earned here ? Selective accountability is No accountability. It will only enhance the worst suspicions, undermine public trust and weaken the State .
High end Apartments in Karachi cost UK pound 400,000 to 750,000. Of course these are larger than London flats.
Before people get fooled, it’s worth reiterating that having offshore companies is LEGAL provided the funds they hold are LEGAL...
With NS he wasn’t able to prove his funds to be legal despite saying so in parliament, hence the mess he is in...
Looks like the whole ruling class is on vacation in Pakistan....enjoy.
The difference between commoner's off shore property & politician's is that the commoner purchased it with his own earned money just to save taxes but the politicians properties may have been purchased from money earned thru corruption. As they are public office holders, they should answer how they earned it?
great work.. keep it coming DAWN. This is what we need the public to know. Also it would be nice if these stories are published in native languages as well.
Also some light on the source of income from these public office holders would be appreciated.
It is worth noting that the possession of offshore property does not necessarily suggest any wrongdoing on the part of any particular person, company or entity.
..end of story. Since they weren't in power and its not from tax money - we shouldn't worry.
This is amazing job whoever made this report.
I think politics is the best business/investment in Pakistan.
Very sad
Huge bank loan defaults have corresponding increase in the overseas assets of wealthy Pakistanis.
Salaam Jameelan,
There is nothing wrong in having investments in offshore companies or any in foreign country. The problem arises if any of such assets were acquired in violation of foreign exchange regulation or were not declared in the tax returns. There should be hefty fines and penalties for such hidden assets, so that everything is transparent and within the Laws.
Looks like PTI is more High on corruption by offshore companies, than PML-N.
Rich Politicians in PTI tooo... Govt institiutions should investigate the source of money of Zulfi Bukhari, Aleem Khan ,Jahangir Tareen, Tehmina Durani and Saifullah Family.
The question is not if you own a property abroad, the question is where you got the money from, do you hold public office, can you show the money trail. It is as simple as that. If you have worked harf and earned your money legally then good luck to you. You can buy properties anywhere.
Both Tareen and Aleem Khan have declared their properties.
''At least three PTI leaders..''
When did Zulfi become PTI leader?
No problem in owning these properties. Please just declare them on your tax returns.
Need for a law to end the dual nationality status. this will be the only solution to stop this. there are many nations who have put this law and have got better results.
The prices might seem high by Pakistani standards but are pretty normal properties in London. The two big ones out of London are different.
But did aleem Khan or tareen ever hold public office?
It's a case of poor country....having rich people.
And 99.5% of the population have very little if any to subsist on. Over 50% live on the margins of poverty. Politics in Pakistan is better than running an industry to make instant wealth and invest overseas.
Can some one take steps to bring this money back to Pakistan? One way is to forfeit the citizenship of persons involved in embezzlement.
Its a valuable information but some heavy weights like Zardari etc. are missing here. Zardari reported to has a huge palace in France.
@Imran If they didn't hold any public office, can they hide it from FBR? Do you know if an ordinary citizen hide assets and do not declare in wealth statement then how FBR would handle such person declaring him/her criminal? This is a dilemma that we go to such an extent supporting our favorite political leaders that we think it is their right to commit ordinary crimes. Why not then formulate a law and give this relaxation to every Pakistani. I am sure you have never submitted wealth statement and that is why you are not aware of the laws. But Pakistan is the only country where ignorance about law is taken as an excuse. Ask these political leaders (whether from PTI, PLMN or PPP) that shall they show similar ignorance in UK ? No, never - they are political leaders in Pakistan but will abide by all laws in UK
What about properties in Dubai? The list will become never ending.
@striver Only a remarkably stupid person would believe that an honest person can buy very expensive properties (including Imran Khan's Bani Gala house and Nawaz Sharif's Raiwind castle). In Pakistan, a forty million rupee flat is declared to be worth two million to avoid awkward questions about whether the money to buy it was earned legally.
@niaz zardari appears to be clean right now as no media dares to speak out
No matter how these politicians buy the properties in another country, legal or illegal; how will they convince foreign investors to invest in their own country? if they themselves feel that their investment is unsafe here. Also, I do not believe in the idea that tax evasion or avoidance is for wealthy people. Being a parasite on national exchequers funds while in government, these politicians should definitely be questioned.
What about PPP, bureaucrats, generals and non tax paying businessmen
Why is it that a newspaper; can discover these properties, and the nation's revenue department with quite a large budget and a bigger duty to find such tax dodgers, can not find them ?
Overseas property details of the rich and famous people stemming from a third-world country. Well done DAWN for a great eye-opening article. Keep it up and hang on tough.
The same story as India, poor countries of rich people. So shameful! No wonder people came and conquered and converted our ancestors.