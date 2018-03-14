Iconic physicist Stephen Hawking passes away at age 76
Renowned British physicist Stephen Hawking, whose mental genius and physical disability made him a household name and inspiration across the globe, has died at age 76, a family spokesman said on Wednesday.
“We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today,” professor Hawking's children, Lucy, Robert, and Tim said in a statement carried by Britain's Press Association news agency.
“He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years.”
“His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humour inspired people across the world,” the family said. “He once said, 'It would not be much of a universe if it wasn't home to the people you love.' We will miss him forever.”
The physicist and cosmologist had defied death for decades after being diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease when he was a 21-year-old student at Cambridge University. Most people die within a few years of the diagnosis of the disease, also called the motor neurone disease.
Hawking first gained attention with his 1988 book A Brief History of Time, a simplified overview of the universe. It sold more than 10 million copies worldwide. His subsequent theories have revolutionised modern understanding of concepts like black holes and the Big Bang theory of how the universe began.
For 30 years, he held a mathematics post at the Cambridge University previously held by Sir Isaac Newton. Hawking retired from that position in 2009 and then became the director of research at the university’s Centre for Theoretical Cosmology.
Hawking achieved all that despite being nearly entirely paralysed and in a wheelchair since 1970. In his last days, he communicated only by twitching his right cheek. Since catching pneumonia in 1985, Hawking needed around-the-clock care and relied on a computer and voice synthesizer to speak.
A tiny infrared sensor on his glasses hooked up to a computer detected Hawking’s cheek pulses, which selected the words displayed on a computer screen. The chosen words were then spoken by the voice synthesizer. It could take up to 10 minutes for Hawking to formulate a single sentence.
His last book, The Grand Design, was published in 2010.
Lou Gehrig’s disease, also called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, attacks motor neurons, cells that control the muscles. Patients typically suffer muscle weakness and wasting, become paralysed and have problems talking, swallowing and breathing. Only about 10 per cent of patients live longer than a decade.
Hawking married twice and has three children and three grandchildren. With his daughter Lucy, he wrote several children's books on physics.
RIP...
Sad day for humanity. This man did more than his share in advancing our understanding of nature.
A legend. Rest in peace Dr Hawking.
Great Lost
A great scientist...inspired millions...
The sane voices of the world are slowly fading away.
RIP. May we have more like you!
Huge loss to the science era, RIP
RIP sir..We will miss you.
great scientist
RIP to a great scientist of modern era.
A very sad news. Probably the greatest mind of our time has left us. R.I.P Sir.
May his soul Rest In Peace. A great scientist and a good human being.
Such an inspiration for all us able bodied human beings living on this planet. He never let his physical limitations come in his way. RIP !
Shaan, San Diego, CA
Truly great loss to humanity...R.I.P. He will always be remembered and revered among the enlightened minds.
What a great scientist he was. His whole life tells the story of commitment, courage and hope. RIP sir
@Imad Brohi Well said
Greatest physicist after Sir Einstein is no more. Feel proud we have witnessed some of his best work about time & black holes.One of great minds of our century. Stephen Hawking.. You are inspiration..
a great physicist is no more with us. his theories without complicated equations inspired many. he made black holes and big bang very simple for everybody to understand them.
A very brave man who sure motivated many. RIP.
Inna Lillah Wainna ilehe rajaoon He finally met with his creator, the existence of whom he used to deny
The most genius person of the century.. RIP
An icon passes away today. His contribution towards popularizing science, physics, astronomy and cosmology is the reason why many in the next generations picked up the baton and advanced the cause of human understanding. RIP Dr. Hawking.
RIP. You will be remembered for centuries...!
Despite being a great physicist, he always denied there is a supreme power who created this universe. Now he will meet that force
RIP
A genius of our time. RIP Stephen Hawking Brief History of Time, his first book I read when I was in grade 12 and it had everlasting impression of the work by this great man and an explorer of universe. You will be missed especially.
RIP
Sad day indeed. The world has lost a father figure.
Very sad news ,world lose a brilliant mind scientist no word to say in his honour. except deep sorrow
RIP, Mr Hawking!
Looking forward to an article in Dawn by Professor Pervez Hoodbhoy to enlighten Dawn's reader on the achievements of Mr. Stephen Hawking.
@Qaisrani
More will follow. It is the law of nature.
A symbol of great intellect, courage and determination.
It is people like Dr. Hawking who make this world livable and enjoyable. May his soul rest in peace.
Dr. Stephen Hawking concisely; A Brief History of Time & The Grand Design. January 8, 1942 - March 14, 2018
Respect #Love #Inspiration
We have lost a treasure!
R.I.P, sir Hawking
A great loss. Still remember when I first read his "A Brief history of time". It's a fascinating book starting with the example,"Turtles all the way down, that is" After a lecture on cosmology and the structure of the solar system, William James was accosted by a little old lady. "Your theory that the sun is the centre of the solar system, and the earth is a ball which rotates around it has a very convincing ring to it, Mr. James, but it's wrong. I've got a better theory," said the little old lady That we live on a crust of earth which is on the back of a giant turtle. "If your theory is correct, madam," he asked, "what does this turtle stand on?" "You're a very clever man, Mr. James,but I have an answer to it. And it is this: The first turtle stands on the back of a second, far larger, turtle, who stands directly under him." said lady "But what does this second turtle stand on?" persisted James patiently. "It's no use, Mr. James – it's turtles all the way down" said lady
Sadden by death of this great human being
His visit in INDIA was a pleasure for us.
one of the greatest scientist of present era passes away. May his soul be in peace. He is dead, but his achievements and contribution in science will never die.
RIP sir.
Another dark day in the history of mankind! RIP Mr. Hawking!
An amazing mind, our deepest sympathies to his family, a great loss to humanity.
A great loss to the world of science and to the world of courage.
Thoughts are with brereaved family and friends.
What a great scientist he was
It’s a great loss. The most intelligent and clear minded person has left us. This vacuum can never be filled. RIP. Your contributions to science will keep you alive forever.
RIP. He would have met his creator by now.
Oh what a loss of mankind, now who is going to take us for the travel in time? He is the one who made cosmology a subject of interest for common men. Whenever we will be to travel in times, Dr Hawking you will be the first one we woud meet till then please Rest in peace.
Rest in peace
Brilliant man of this era. Scientist who inspired many.. gone as hawking gas in a cosmos.. legend truly
A great scientist who beat the science during whole of his life
Rest in peace. The brief history of the great physicist in this article, tells the story of his real life, as a scientist and as a human being _ to be a man of extra ordinary intellect, ability and determination. His two 'mentioned in the article' books, 'The History Of Time' and 'The Great Design' would keep him alive even after the end of his worldly life, in this mortal world. His books on Physics for Children may also contribute a great deal to pass on his legacy of knowledge, intellect and natural genius to the people of forth coming ages. Outstanding people like Stephen Hawking live on, beyond mortal life, merely by their name, fame and achievements. With Condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. Rare people are often mentioned afterward with regard and reverence. Thank You. SNR.
RIP...!
Great loss for the scientific world.Those who are writing RIP for him should not insult his memory. He never believed in this RIP thing and as per his views his body will decay and there is no soul. So please do not try to assert your views on a person who did not believe in the "RIP theory".
Rest in peace Dr. Hawking.
Great scientist who overcame disability and became the role model for the world ...RIP
A great loss!
Great loss to humanity. Everyone is bound to certain time and space. Rest in peace
Sad to hear the news. A great loss for humanity.
RIP a great scientist, you will be dearly missed Dr Stephen Hawking. Sad day for humanity as a whole.
sad day for human race! May his soul rest in peace.
Black day
And humanity loses another legend. RIP Professor Hawking. A brilliant mind and a resilient man.
I have serious doubts about many aspects of modern physics but, regardless, Stephen Hawking was one of the smartest people on this planet. He was also a strong voice for social responsibility,
Einstein of our age. Rest in Peace.
RIP
To be honest, he didn't believe in any afterlife, so saying rest in peace (RIP) for him is not correct, a genius and man of pure science.
Stephen Hawking,was truly an inspirational person for all the people through out the world.
A great loss and sad day for humanity. His book "A Brief History of Time" inspired many to learn about the workings of the universe. A great scientist with a sense of humor (a very rare quality)
Gru of athistis and agnostics people has passed away - a very sad day for them!
@Usman There lies a difference between you and him.
A legendary particle disintegrated into space time continuum..
Stephen Hawking :“Silent face, the marble index of a mind forever voyaging through strange seas of thought, alone.” Wordsworth
Very Sad . . .
What a sad loss for the world today...RIP Hawking. Science is now in a place where it will constantly change the world we live in. Thousands of great scientists and the like will look up to your legacy.
RIP
His books are fascinating. i loved his universe in a nutshell. It pains to see him gone...atleast he is free for his mortal chains. As Shakespeare said and a caption on Stephen's book, "If I were bounded by a nutshell, I could count myself king of an infinity of space."
Indeed a great loss for the mankind.