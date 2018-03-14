DAWN.COM

Iconic physicist Stephen Hawking passes away at age 76

AFP | Dawn.comUpdated March 14, 2018

In this file photo taken on September 19, 2013, theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking poses for a picture ahead of a gala screening of the documentary &#39;Hawking&#39;, a film about the scientist&#39;s life, at the opening night of the Cambridge Film Festival in Cambridge, eastern England. — AFP
In this file photo taken on September 19, 2013, theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking poses for a picture ahead of a gala screening of the documentary 'Hawking', a film about the scientist's life, at the opening night of the Cambridge Film Festival in Cambridge, eastern England. — AFP

Renowned British physicist Stephen Hawking, whose mental genius and physical disability made him a household name and inspiration across the globe, has died at age 76, a family spokesman said on Wednesday.

“We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today,” professor Hawking's children, Lucy, Robert, and Tim said in a statement carried by Britain's Press Association news agency.

“He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years.”

“His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humour inspired people across the world,” the family said. “He once said, 'It would not be much of a universe if it wasn't home to the people you love.' We will miss him forever.”

The physicist and cosmologist had defied death for decades after being diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease when he was a 21-year-old student at Cambridge University. Most people die within a few years of the diagnosis of the disease, also called the motor neurone disease.

Hawking first gained attention with his 1988 book A Brief History of Time, a simplified overview of the universe. It sold more than 10 million copies worldwide. His subsequent theories have revolutionised modern understanding of concepts like black holes and the Big Bang theory of how the universe began.

For 30 years, he held a mathematics post at the Cambridge University previously held by Sir Isaac Newton. Hawking retired from that position in 2009 and then became the director of research at the university’s Centre for Theoretical Cosmology.

Hawking achieved all that despite being nearly entirely paralysed and in a wheelchair since 1970. In his last days, he communicated only by twitching his right cheek. Since catching pneumonia in 1985, Hawking needed around-the-clock care and relied on a computer and voice synthesizer to speak.

A tiny infrared sensor on his glasses hooked up to a computer detected Hawking’s cheek pulses, which selected the words displayed on a computer screen. The chosen words were then spoken by the voice synthesizer. It could take up to 10 minutes for Hawking to formulate a single sentence.

His last book, The Grand Design, was published in 2010.

Lou Gehrig’s disease, also called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, attacks motor neurons, cells that control the muscles. Patients typically suffer muscle weakness and wasting, become paralysed and have problems talking, swallowing and breathing. Only about 10 per cent of patients live longer than a decade.

Hawking married twice and has three children and three grandchildren. With his daughter Lucy, he wrote several children's books on physics.

Ahmed bin Babar
Mar 14, 2018 09:16am

RIP...

AdHawk
Mar 14, 2018 09:18am

Sad day for humanity. This man did more than his share in advancing our understanding of nature.

A Voter
Mar 14, 2018 09:18am

A legend. Rest in peace Dr Hawking.

Abbas
Mar 14, 2018 09:22am

Great Lost

habib
Mar 14, 2018 09:23am

A great scientist...inspired millions...

Qaisrani
Mar 14, 2018 09:26am

The sane voices of the world are slowly fading away.

Naxalite
Mar 14, 2018 09:33am

RIP. May we have more like you!

Mahen
Mar 14, 2018 09:38am

Huge loss to the science era, RIP

Kiran
Mar 14, 2018 09:39am

RIP sir..We will miss you.

asad
Mar 14, 2018 09:42am

great scientist

BK
Mar 14, 2018 09:44am

RIP to a great scientist of modern era.

Imad Brohi
Mar 14, 2018 09:47am

A very sad news. Probably the greatest mind of our time has left us. R.I.P Sir.

Salimullah
Mar 14, 2018 09:50am

May his soul Rest In Peace. A great scientist and a good human being.

Shaan
Mar 14, 2018 09:50am

Such an inspiration for all us able bodied human beings living on this planet. He never let his physical limitations come in his way. RIP !

Shaan, San Diego, CA

Salman
Mar 14, 2018 09:51am

Truly great loss to humanity...R.I.P. He will always be remembered and revered among the enlightened minds.

zees
Mar 14, 2018 09:52am

What a great scientist he was. His whole life tells the story of commitment, courage and hope. RIP sir

Georj
Mar 14, 2018 09:53am

@Imad Brohi Well said

Manikandan Soma
Mar 14, 2018 09:54am

Greatest physicist after Sir Einstein is no more. Feel proud we have witnessed some of his best work about time & black holes.One of great minds of our century. Stephen Hawking.. You are inspiration..

safiullah baig
Mar 14, 2018 09:57am

a great physicist is no more with us. his theories without complicated equations inspired many. he made black holes and big bang very simple for everybody to understand them.

Mr.Afghanistan
Mar 14, 2018 09:58am

A very brave man who sure motivated many. RIP.

GYPSY
Mar 14, 2018 09:58am

Inna Lillah Wainna ilehe rajaoon He finally met with his creator, the existence of whom he used to deny

Shahbaz Ahmed Tarrar
Mar 14, 2018 10:03am

The most genius person of the century.. RIP

Salman shAhbaZ
Mar 14, 2018 10:03am

An icon passes away today. His contribution towards popularizing science, physics, astronomy and cosmology is the reason why many in the next generations picked up the baton and advanced the cause of human understanding. RIP Dr. Hawking.

Winter
Mar 14, 2018 10:06am

RIP. You will be remembered for centuries...!

Usman
Mar 14, 2018 10:06am

Despite being a great physicist, he always denied there is a supreme power who created this universe. Now he will meet that force

Dove
Mar 14, 2018 10:08am

RIP

M Taimur
Mar 14, 2018 10:10am

A genius of our time. RIP Stephen Hawking Brief History of Time, his first book I read when I was in grade 12 and it had everlasting impression of the work by this great man and an explorer of universe. You will be missed especially.

Tahir
Mar 14, 2018 10:10am

RIP

Salman
Mar 14, 2018 10:12am

Sad day indeed. The world has lost a father figure.

sohail shaikh
Mar 14, 2018 10:12am

Very sad news ,world lose a brilliant mind scientist no word to say in his honour. except deep sorrow

Food_For_Thought
Mar 14, 2018 10:13am

RIP, Mr Hawking!

Looking forward to an article in Dawn by Professor Pervez Hoodbhoy to enlighten Dawn's reader on the achievements of Mr. Stephen Hawking.

Farooq-NY
Mar 14, 2018 10:13am

@Qaisrani

More will follow. It is the law of nature.

patriot
Mar 14, 2018 10:18am

A symbol of great intellect, courage and determination.

mab
Mar 14, 2018 10:19am

It is people like Dr. Hawking who make this world livable and enjoyable. May his soul rest in peace.

M. Raza
Mar 14, 2018 10:21am

Dr. Stephen Hawking concisely; A Brief History of Time & The Grand Design. January 8, 1942 - March 14, 2018

Respect #Love #Inspiration

Truth
Mar 14, 2018 10:22am

We have lost a treasure!

R.I.P, sir Hawking

INSANE_Astronomer
Mar 14, 2018 10:23am

A great loss. Still remember when I first read his "A Brief history of time". It's a fascinating book starting with the example,"Turtles all the way down, that is" After a lecture on cosmology and the structure of the solar system, William James was accosted by a little old lady. "Your theory that the sun is the centre of the solar system, and the earth is a ball which rotates around it has a very convincing ring to it, Mr. James, but it's wrong. I've got a better theory," said the little old lady That we live on a crust of earth which is on the back of a giant turtle. "If your theory is correct, madam," he asked, "what does this turtle stand on?" "You're a very clever man, Mr. James,but I have an answer to it. And it is this: The first turtle stands on the back of a second, far larger, turtle, who stands directly under him." said lady "But what does this second turtle stand on?" persisted James patiently. "It's no use, Mr. James – it's turtles all the way down" said lady

Asfand
Mar 14, 2018 10:23am

Sadden by death of this great human being

Shubham
Mar 14, 2018 10:24am

His visit in INDIA was a pleasure for us.

Rizwan Ahmed Qamar
Mar 14, 2018 10:33am

one of the greatest scientist of present era passes away. May his soul be in peace. He is dead, but his achievements and contribution in science will never die.

A Pakistani
Mar 14, 2018 10:40am

RIP sir.

Farrukh Kayani
Mar 14, 2018 10:42am

Another dark day in the history of mankind! RIP Mr. Hawking!

Reader
Mar 14, 2018 10:44am

An amazing mind, our deepest sympathies to his family, a great loss to humanity.

Gordon D. Walker
Mar 14, 2018 10:45am

A great loss to the world of science and to the world of courage.

Shahbaz khan
Mar 14, 2018 10:47am

Thoughts are with brereaved family and friends.

nd
Mar 14, 2018 10:48am

What a great scientist he was

Ahmad
Mar 14, 2018 10:48am

It’s a great loss. The most intelligent and clear minded person has left us. This vacuum can never be filled. RIP. Your contributions to science will keep you alive forever.

STARGAZER
Mar 14, 2018 10:49am

RIP. He would have met his creator by now.

Solat Amin
Mar 14, 2018 10:54am

Oh what a loss of mankind, now who is going to take us for the travel in time? He is the one who made cosmology a subject of interest for common men. Whenever we will be to travel in times, Dr Hawking you will be the first one we woud meet till then please Rest in peace.

Ahmed Bilal Sheikh
Mar 14, 2018 10:55am

Rest in peace

Farjee
Mar 14, 2018 10:58am

Brilliant man of this era. Scientist who inspired many.. gone as hawking gas in a cosmos.. legend truly

abbottonian 43
Mar 14, 2018 11:00am

A great scientist who beat the science during whole of his life

Sajid Nawaz Raja
Mar 14, 2018 11:06am

Rest in peace. The brief history of the great physicist in this article, tells the story of his real life, as a scientist and as a human being _ to be a man of extra ordinary intellect, ability and determination. His two 'mentioned in the article' books, 'The History Of Time' and 'The Great Design' would keep him alive even after the end of his worldly life, in this mortal world. His books on Physics for Children may also contribute a great deal to pass on his legacy of knowledge, intellect and natural genius to the people of forth coming ages. Outstanding people like Stephen Hawking live on, beyond mortal life, merely by their name, fame and achievements. With Condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. Rare people are often mentioned afterward with regard and reverence. Thank You. SNR.

Mashori Asif
Mar 14, 2018 11:41am

RIP...!

h
Mar 14, 2018 11:42am

Great loss for the scientific world.Those who are writing RIP for him should not insult his memory. He never believed in this RIP thing and as per his views his body will decay and there is no soul. So please do not try to assert your views on a person who did not believe in the "RIP theory".

Nazir Sahi
Mar 14, 2018 11:52am

Rest in peace Dr. Hawking.

Peter
Mar 14, 2018 11:52am

Great scientist who overcame disability and became the role model for the world ...RIP

Hunxai
Mar 14, 2018 12:06pm

A great loss!

Khalid
Mar 14, 2018 12:15pm

Great loss to humanity. Everyone is bound to certain time and space. Rest in peace

Qaiser
Mar 14, 2018 12:18pm

Sad to hear the news. A great loss for humanity.

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Mar 14, 2018 12:23pm

RIP a great scientist, you will be dearly missed Dr Stephen Hawking. Sad day for humanity as a whole.

gul
Mar 14, 2018 12:30pm

sad day for human race! May his soul rest in peace.

Adeel
Mar 14, 2018 12:32pm

Black day

UA
Mar 14, 2018 12:50pm

And humanity loses another legend. RIP Professor Hawking. A brilliant mind and a resilient man.

JA-Australia
Mar 14, 2018 01:00pm

I have serious doubts about many aspects of modern physics but, regardless, Stephen Hawking was one of the smartest people on this planet. He was also a strong voice for social responsibility,

Jalil Yousaf
Mar 14, 2018 01:30pm

Einstein of our age. Rest in Peace.

ARIF
Mar 14, 2018 01:36pm

RIP

zinga
Mar 14, 2018 01:46pm

To be honest, he didn't believe in any afterlife, so saying rest in peace (RIP) for him is not correct, a genius and man of pure science.

Asad Baig
Mar 14, 2018 02:02pm

Stephen Hawking,was truly an inspirational person for all the people through out the world.

Asad Hamza
Mar 14, 2018 02:05pm

A great loss and sad day for humanity. His book "A Brief History of Time" inspired many to learn about the workings of the universe. A great scientist with a sense of humor (a very rare quality)

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 14, 2018 02:07pm

Gru of athistis and agnostics people has passed away - a very sad day for them!

Sandyboy
Mar 14, 2018 02:15pm

@Usman There lies a difference between you and him.

atif khan
Mar 14, 2018 02:23pm

A legendary particle disintegrated into space time continuum..

M. Asghar
Mar 14, 2018 02:37pm

Stephen Hawking :“Silent face, the marble index of a mind forever voyaging through strange seas of thought, alone.” Wordsworth

M. Emad
Mar 14, 2018 02:40pm

Very Sad . . .

Asif
Mar 14, 2018 03:04pm

What a sad loss for the world today...RIP Hawking. Science is now in a place where it will constantly change the world we live in. Thousands of great scientists and the like will look up to your legacy.

Amer Rao
Mar 14, 2018 03:18pm

RIP

Sameer
Mar 14, 2018 03:19pm

His books are fascinating. i loved his universe in a nutshell. It pains to see him gone...atleast he is free for his mortal chains. As Shakespeare said and a caption on Stephen's book, "If I were bounded by a nutshell, I could count myself king of an infinity of space."

Khaja
Mar 14, 2018 03:24pm

Indeed a great loss for the mankind.

