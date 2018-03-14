Four alleged militants killed in Lyari in operation following grenade attack

At least four suspected militants were killed in Lyari's Ali Mohammad Mohalla in an exchange of fire with the Rangers who were conducting a search operation in the area in the wee hours of Wednesday after a grenade attack martyred one personnel.

Earlier, on Tuesday night, a Rangers vehicle on routine patrol had come under a grenade attack in which one official was martyred while four others were injured. One alleged militant was also killed in the attack and hand grenades, a 9mm pistol and magazines were recovered from his possession, the paramilitary force claimed.

While the Rangers were conducting a search operation following the attack, militants allegedly opened fire. Four alleged militants were killed in the paramilitary force's retaliatory fire and four Kalshinkov rifles were recovered from their possession, DawnNewsTV reported.

A large contingent of Rangers and the police has been deployed to the area as panic and fear continues to engulf Zikri Para of Ali Mohammad Mohalla.

Lyari, which suffered for years as a result of gang war before an operation in the city initiated in 2015 restored peace, recently faced a spike in grenade attacks and demands for extortion.

This incident, however, comes as an anomaly in recent times as the death toll rose to six, including one Rangers personnel and five alleged militants.