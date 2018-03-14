DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Balochistan CM terms Sanjrani’s election victory of the province's people

Saleem ShahidUpdated March 14, 2018

Email


ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan, and Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo pictured during a meeting on Tuesday.—White Star
ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan, and Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo pictured during a meeting on Tuesday.—White Star

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has termed the election of Senate Chairman from Balochistan the victory of the people of Balochistan and criticised Hasil Khan Bizenjo’s speech in the Senate after the defeat of candidates of the government alliance for top slots of the upper house.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday after reaching Quetta from Islamabad, he said it was the first time in the history of the country that the Senate chairman had been elected from Balochistan and the move would help eliminate the sense of deprivation among the people of the province.

He said that Baloch and Pakhtun nationalists, who considered themselves to be the champion of democracy, supported the PML-N candidate instead of the candidate from Balochistan for the top slots of the Senate.

The chief minister also rejected allegations of Mr Hasil Bizenjo that undemocratic forces were behind the success of Mr Sanjrani and said: “I have not seen any hidden hand in the success of Balochistan’s candidate.” He said that the words used by leaders of the National Party and the PkMAP on the floor of the upper house were deplorable.

The chief minister said that the struggle of PPP and its leadership was not hidden from anyone, and its leadership, despite having the second position in Senate, extended its support to the candidate nominated by the independent group of senators from Balochistan.

Besides, he said, Senators of PTI, Fata and MQM also supported the candidate from Balochistan.

“The National Party boycotted the 2008 general elections but despite that Hasil Bizenjo became a Senator. I want to ask him a question as to who was behind him, or did he commit horse-trading?”

In reply to a question about the alliance of the independent group in the coming general elections, Mr Quddus Bizenjo said that they would contest the general elections under the flag of the independent group.

“I want to request the people of Balochistan to elect their true representatives in the next election instead of stage actors,” the chief minister said.

Replying to yet another question, he said that the independent group, along with Senate Chairman Mir Sadiq Sanjrani, would not compromise on the rights of the people of the province.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The new power troika

The new power troika

The security establishment and the courts have asserted themselves to distort the balance of power.

Editorial

March 14, 2018

ECP’s responsibility

THE Constitution is clear. Article 218(3) states: “It shall be the duty of the Election Commission to organise and...
March 14, 2018

Gas price hike

BY itself a hike in the price of natural gas is not something anybody should oppose, considering the heavy subsidies...
March 14, 2018

Punjab dance ban

THE project of dismantling arts and culture by a 1,000 cuts continues this week in the form of a ban on dance...
Updated March 13, 2018

Sanjrani’s election

THE first order of business in the new Senate may prove to be the most controversial decision of its term. The ...
March 13, 2018

Diplomatic spat

IN the decades since Partition, relations between India and Pakistan have oscillated between open hostility, and a...
March 13, 2018

Hidden workers

IT is an undeniable truth that women account for a large portion of our massive informal economy and, in an already...