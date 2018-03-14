Balochistan CM terms Sanjrani’s election victory of the province's people

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has termed the election of Senate Chairman from Balochistan the victory of the people of Balochistan and criticised Hasil Khan Bizenjo’s speech in the Senate after the defeat of candidates of the government alliance for top slots of the upper house.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday after reaching Quetta from Islamabad, he said it was the first time in the history of the country that the Senate chairman had been elected from Balochistan and the move would help eliminate the sense of deprivation among the people of the province.

He said that Baloch and Pakhtun nationalists, who considered themselves to be the champion of democracy, supported the PML-N candidate instead of the candidate from Balochistan for the top slots of the Senate.

The chief minister also rejected allegations of Mr Hasil Bizenjo that undemocratic forces were behind the success of Mr Sanjrani and said: “I have not seen any hidden hand in the success of Balochistan’s candidate.” He said that the words used by leaders of the National Party and the PkMAP on the floor of the upper house were deplorable.

The chief minister said that the struggle of PPP and its leadership was not hidden from anyone, and its leadership, despite having the second position in Senate, extended its support to the candidate nominated by the independent group of senators from Balochistan.

Besides, he said, Senators of PTI, Fata and MQM also supported the candidate from Balochistan.

“The National Party boycotted the 2008 general elections but despite that Hasil Bizenjo became a Senator. I want to ask him a question as to who was behind him, or did he commit horse-trading?”

In reply to a question about the alliance of the independent group in the coming general elections, Mr Quddus Bizenjo said that they would contest the general elections under the flag of the independent group.

“I want to request the people of Balochistan to elect their true representatives in the next election instead of stage actors,” the chief minister said.

Replying to yet another question, he said that the independent group, along with Senate Chairman Mir Sadiq Sanjrani, would not compromise on the rights of the people of the province.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2018