PSL 2018 final tickets to go on sale tonight

Dawn.comUpdated March 14, 2018

The tickets for the final of the Pakistan Super League 2018 are set to go on sale at Yayvo.com and selected TCS Express Centers from midnight tonight, Dawn.com has learnt.

The final of Pakistan Cricket Board's flagship T20 tournament will be held at the National Stadium Karachi on March 25 and the responsibility of ticket sale has been entrusted to TCS.

"Tickets will go on sale from March 15, 2018, both on Yayvo.com and TCS Express Centers," the courier service's Head of Corporate Communication, Muhammad Rahat Hussain told Dawn.com.

"The tickets will be available at 78 TCS express centres in Karachi, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Raiwind, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Hyderabad. Details of the locations of these TCS Express Centers are available on the website."

"Due to security reasons, there is a maximum cap of five tickets per CNIC and buyers will have to be present with their original CNICs at the time of making the purchase."

Once the tickets are made available for purchase, aspiring stadium goers will be able to choose from tickets ranging from Rs1,000, Rs4,000, Rs8,000 and Rs12,000.

The courier service's Director Marketing & Public Affairs, Naiyar M. Saifi, added: “We are confident that we will facilitate cricket fans by offering smooth and hassle-free delivery and sale of tickets to let them enjoy thrilling moments of the PSL Final in Karachi.”

PCB has also entrusted TCS with carrying the PSL Trophy from UAE to Karachi. PCB Chairman Najam Sethi earlier handed over the trophy to TCS management in a ceremony in Dubai Sports City.

The tickets for the two eliminators are already available online and at TCS Express Centers.

PSL2018 Pakistan

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 14, 2018 12:44pm

Welcome to the PSL 2018 Grand Finals at the famous and historic National Cricket Stadium in the great 'city of lights" - Karachi, Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Keep it up and hang on tough.

