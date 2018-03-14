DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Hate mail in London urges people to ‘punish’ Muslims, bomb mosques

Dawn.comUpdated March 14, 2018

Email


Letter details a point system for each act of hatred against the Muslims and also suggests a reward for it. —photo courtesy @TellMamaUK
Letter details a point system for each act of hatred against the Muslims and also suggests a reward for it. —photo courtesy @TellMamaUK

Families living in London have reportedly received anonymous letters containing hate material targeting Muslims, it emerged on Tuesday.

The letters titled ‘Punish A Muslim Day’ were being sent to families in East London, asking them to celebrate the day on April 3, 2018.

The letter details a point system for each act of hatred against the Muslims and also suggests a reward for it.

For example, abusing a Muslim is said to have 10 points, pulling a Muslim women’s hijab is worth 25 points, throwing acid is marked 50 points while burning or bombing a mosque is a whole 1,000 points.

The Muslim population living in London believes that this is a part of a larger campaign of hate against the Muslim community.

According to authorities, at least six communities around the United Kingdom have received the letters, which are being investigated by the country's counterterrorism forces.

In a Facebook post, Naz Shah, a member of UK Parliament, wrote that members of her community are very distressed. “I would appeal to the wider community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police,” she wrote.

It's not clear who sent the letters or what they're trying to accomplish. It seems, though, that the writers targeted predominantly Muslim communities.

Muslims living there believe that Islamophobia is already at high and worrisome levels in the UK.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated March 13, 2018

Sanjrani’s election

THE first order of business in the new Senate may prove to be the most controversial decision of its term. The ...
March 13, 2018

Diplomatic spat

IN the decades since Partition, relations between India and Pakistan have oscillated between open hostility, and a...
March 13, 2018

Hidden workers

IT is an undeniable truth that women account for a large portion of our massive informal economy and, in an already...
March 12, 2018

Uncouth pre-poll politics

THE politics of protest has intersected with campaign politics and a potentially dangerous trend has emerged. The...
March 12, 2018

Power surcharges

ALMOST half a decade ago, three separate surcharges were imposed on the price of electricity to help the power ...
March 12, 2018

A woman of substance

WHEN women believe in themselves — even while fighting the odds stacked against them — it’s true to say the...