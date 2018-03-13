Rangers man martyred, 3 injured in militant attack in Karachi's Lyari

One Rangers man was martyred and three others injured when a personnel of the paramilitary force came under attack by suspected militants in Karachi's Lyari neighbourhood on Tuesday evening.

A Rangers contingent was on a routine patrol in Lyari's Ali Mohammad Mohalla when suspected militants attacked the security personnel with hand grenades and automatic weapons at around 8:15pm, said a press release issued by the force.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, Rangers Sepoy Fawad was martyred while three others sustained injuries, who were shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi.

At least one militant died in retaliatory firing by the Rangers personnel, the statement said.

Sources told DawnNewsTV that law-enforcement personnel had started an operation against suspected criminals of Lyari gang war before a heavy exchange of fire started.

The operation was launched on a tip-off about the presence of gangster Ghaffar Zikri in the area.

According to the Rangers press release, a heavy contingent of police and Rangers reached the site and started a search operation after cordoning off the area. Search operations were later started in other areas as well.

The paramilitary force recovered hand grenades, a 9mm pistol and magazines from the slain militant. Efforts are being made to determine his identity.

Sindh Inspector General A.D. Khowaja and Home Minister Sohail Anwar Sial took notice of the incident and directed the DIG South to submit a detailed inquiry report on an immediate basis.