Shoe hurled at PTI leaders hits Aleem Khan during Gujrat rally

Dawn.comUpdated March 13, 2018

A shoe hurled at Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders during a rally in Gujrat on Tuesday hit party leader Aleem Khan.

Although the shoe hit Aleem, it wasn't immediately clear who was the target of the attack as he was standing right next to PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The incident — the third such attack on politicians in the span of a week — took place during a public gathering of PTI workers in Gujrat.

As Imran Khan was addressing the crowd atop a vehicle in the evening, a shoe came flying and hit Aleem, who was standing beside him.

The shoe hit the PTI leader squarely in the chest, although with lesser force than was perhaps intended. This was evident from the fact that Aleem, after fleetingly being shocked, brushed off his chest and continued to smile. Imran appeared to have not noticed that the incident happened.

The incident comes two days after a man threw a shoe at PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif during an event at the Jamia Naeemia seminary in Lahore's Garhi Shahu area. Three suspects were arrested after the episode.

The attack on the former prime minister had drawn widespread condemnation from all mainstream political and religious parties.

A day prior to that, on Saturday night, a man threw black ink on the face of Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif during a PML-N workers convention in Sialkot.

Asif was addressing the convention when the man standing near the stage threw the ink from a bottle while raising the slogan of “Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah”.

The minister’s face was smeared with black ink but he continued his speech and left the stage only after completing it. A man was arrested after the incident.

Comments (23)

1000 characters
Life
Mar 13, 2018 07:30pm

This stupidity should end. Calling names, throwing shoe, firing bullet has no place in a civilised society irrespective of how frustrated anyone is.

Australian
Mar 13, 2018 07:34pm

Well. People respect imran khan. And look at aleem khan reaction. He just ignored it. Thats the way to do it.

Truth Seeker
Mar 13, 2018 07:35pm

It should stop. Zero tolerance against shoe throwing.

Asif
Mar 13, 2018 07:46pm

This is much disgracedul to humanity. I think one channel seperately be given to each big National Party. Conduct every thing on T.V. First declare in News Paper say Address scheduled in Gujrat. Leaders should go to Gujrat then address people through Channel / TV. Every leader is important and valueable to us.

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Mar 13, 2018 07:55pm

Good going IK and Aleem Khan good speech. PTI will win Inshallah!

zane
Mar 13, 2018 08:04pm

Anyone can throw shoe towards anyone however, the corrupt and na-ehals are well aware of the difference!

Alba
Mar 13, 2018 08:07pm

Governance in Pakistan is breaking down.

Democrat
Mar 13, 2018 08:21pm

This menace needs to stop

M.Saeed
Mar 13, 2018 08:22pm

So, the shoe knew the real target. It land right on the most eligible person.

Just Someone
Mar 13, 2018 08:33pm

A new type of politics has now started.

Abid
Mar 13, 2018 08:40pm

Game of shoes

LION
Mar 13, 2018 08:46pm

this is done themselves, its old tactic and people are making big issues of it.

Asif
Mar 13, 2018 08:48pm

@M.Saeed every one belongs to this soil is respected to us. Leaders should also be within the ethics. Their behaviour and words affects the behaviour of the nation.

waqar Khaan
Mar 13, 2018 08:54pm

The person who started this game is now eating the fruits of his own sowing.

Wajid
Mar 13, 2018 09:03pm

Bad throw!

Skyhawk
Mar 13, 2018 09:04pm

Shoe-throwing was first introduced by Pmln itself few years back. It's a bad trend and should be stopped immediately.

Wahab
Mar 13, 2018 09:16pm

First Nawaz and now Aleem Khan. Is there no good pertto lead Pakistan?

Democrat1
Mar 13, 2018 09:28pm

Please please....such act is not acceptable/appreciable for any individual or party leader regardless of his affiliation just stop it.

Sami Ullah
Mar 13, 2018 09:35pm

Stupid action and should be discouraged!

Ghar_Damad
Mar 13, 2018 09:38pm

Never been - never ever will be a PTI supporter. But this is gross. For PTI leaders or for any other party leadership

Saad Khan
Mar 13, 2018 09:41pm

All these have been sent by N League, must be arrested and put in the same cell where Nawaz Sharif attackers are, same treatments.

zahid
Mar 13, 2018 09:42pm

@Australian he did not even know shoe was thrown

WARRIs
Mar 13, 2018 09:44pm

@Life this was the expected outcome of some of our politicians promoting aggressive politics by claiming to drag opponents in the streets and to rip their stomachs to reclaim corruption money!!

