Rex Tillerson sacked as US secretary of state, to be replaced by CIA chief
United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will be replaced by Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director Mike Pompeo, US President Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday morning.
Pompeo will be replaced at the CIA by Gina Haspel, his deputy. She will be the first woman in that role.
"Mike Pompeo, director of the CIA, will become our new secretary of state. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all!" the president tweeted.
The US president offered no explanation for the change.
Tillerson did not speak to Trump before he was sacked Tuesday and has not been given a reason for his ouster, a top aide said.
“The secretary did not speak to the president this morning and is unaware of the reason, but he is grateful for the opportunity to serve, and still believes strongly that public service is a noble calling and not to be regretted,” Undersecretary of State Steve Goldstein said.
Tillerson had arrived back in Washington before dawn on Tuesday after a tour of African countries and a few hours later Trump announced abruptly on Twitter that he was to be replaced by CIA director Mike Pompeo.
“We wish Secretary-Designate Pompeo well,” Goldstein — who is undersecretary of state for public affairs and public diplomacy — said, in a series of tweets from his official account.
“The secretary had every intention of remaining because of the tangible progress made on critical national security issues. He established and enjoyed relationships with his counterparts,” he said.
“The secretary will miss his colleagues at the Department of State and enjoyed working together with the Department of Defense in an uncommonly robust relationship,” he added, in a nod to Tillerson's close working relationship with US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis.
Fired without explanation? Tillerson was loyal to DT. He should have resigned long time ago rather than be fired. He was bypassed on important foreign issues such as Israel-Palestine.
Welcome to the House of Chaos. 25 + people associated with this administration who have either quit or were fired within the first yearr of Trump moving into the WH. That is not a good omen for the adminstration as a whole.
There was a rift between Tillerson and Trump. But at the same time Tillerson was not keeping well since last few days. Don't know which one is the reason for him being sacked.
It was a long time coming
Trump Law
Mr Trump in action and executing his authority through firing his top people without explaintion or valid reasons.
No surprise here. Who will be next is the surprise?
@ahamed ... This needs no explanation. Tillerson has been very critical of Trump on occasion.
The important thing to consider is who succeeds him?.And what are his views about Pakistan and south Asia.
While Trump remains in his seat these musical chairs wont go away!The point is Trump doesn't trust!!