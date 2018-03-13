Verbal divorce has no legal value, SC tells petitioner
Justice Sajjad Ali Shah of the Supreme Court on Tuesday remarked that "verbal divorce" has no legal value and a divorce is only finalised after completion of the due procedure.
"Divorce is a sensitive issue; how can it be finalised verbally?" Justice Shah asked while hearing a case at the Karachi SC registry against a woman seeking expenditure from her former husband. The husband had approached the apex court to turn down an earlier ruling ordering him to pay monthly expenditures to his ex-wife.
"Divorce can't be finalised without fulfilling legal prerequisites," said the judge upon finding out that the man had divorced his wife only verbally and did not have any documents to prove the dissolution of marriage.
The SC rejected the man's petition, saying that receiving monthly expenditure after divorce is the woman's right.
Divorce process
Senior lawyer Liaquat Ali told Dawn.com that as per Muslim family laws of the country, a husband, who wants to end the marriage contract, is bound to send a "written divorce" or Talaq Nama, bearing his and two witnesses' signatures, to his former wife. He is also bound to utter the verbal divorce in the presence of two witnesses, the lawyer said.
As per the law, the husband will also intimate the relevant union council about his decision. "According to section 7 of the Muslim Family Law Ordinance 1961, the husband must mention the address of the woman, so the council could approach the woman and subsequently issue a certificate of divorce."
He said that the divorce takes effect after completion of iddat. Liaquat Ali said that the law is aimed at securing the rights of women.
"At least two witnesses are mandatory for divorce, according to both the law and Sharia," he said.
Comments (12)
This is BS. as per Sharia, verbal divorce is all you need to end a marriage in presence of two witnesses. There is no such thing as a Talaq Nama in Islam. We need to decide what Islam we need to follow in Pakistan: liberal and modified version or real Islam. Cant move from left to right and vice versa, whatever suits us.
The Supreme Court Justice is 100 percent right. Paperwork is mandatory in all such or similar cases.
A very good judgement. I hope the ones sitting in India would read this progressive judgment and stance which will help them come out of the clutches of regressive practices
Excellent judgement.
Best step ever and it should be imposed wholeheartedly in order to save society from the scourage of instant divorces.
Excellent point. Verbal divorce has no legal standing if Pakistan is following English Common Law as it should since that is how thew system has been set up. Both India and Pakistan adopted English Common Law as has the English speaking world.
Saudi Arabia has the the same system, with procedure nothing happens. Thanks SC.
@Desi Agreed. But in order to prevent any possible bad intention from either party in future there is no harm in paper work.
@Desi if there is nikahnama, there must be a talaqnama. it is as simple.
In case of khulla woman or wife has no right to monthly expenditure.
@Desi The people at the time of early Islam were mostly uneducated. Writing was tough as there was no paper. Demanding such would have required a record where all those expensive writings could be kept. There was no department to keep track of marriages either. But now we have paper, digital, and all kinds of means to keep a record. Understand the difference between the intent of the Islam law and it will become easier to see why signatures are now better. Witnesses are required, aren't they? It's because in times past oral tradition was the easiest way to keep records, especially in an Arab setting.
SC gets out Pakistan from ancient practices on this important issue of divorce. This is 21st century with appropriate judgement and fairness to women.