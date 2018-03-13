22-year-old Careem captain murdered in Rawalpindi during armed robbery
A 22-year-old 'captain' of popular ride-hailing service Careem was found murdered in the Lakho area of Rawalpindi, local police said on Tuesday.
According to Naseerabad Station House Officer (SHO) Chaudhry Akhtar, the victim, Sajawal Ameer, had picked up a ride from banquet hall Dewan-e-Khas in Rawalpindi late on Monday night.
The passenger had told Ameer to take him to Lakho — a sparsely populated locality — where he was ambushed.
When the captain resisted, the robbers shot him five times, injuring him fatally. They made away with the captain's cash, mobile phones and car.
SHO Akhtar told DawnNewsTV that since the area was secluded, there were no eyewitnesses to the crime.
Police later found the car Ameer was driving abandoned in Rawalpindi's Chohar Chowk.
"The police have obtained the call records of the deceased captain and are close to tracing the culprits," the official said.
According to police, the passenger may have been acting in connivance with the robbers. His call data record has also been secured.
A first information report, with charges of robbery and murder added, has been lodged, with the owner of the car as the complainant.
The body of the captain was returned to his family after a post-mortem examination.
This is the second such incident to have taken place in the twin cities in the past three weeks.
In a post to its Facebook page, Careem announced the captain's demise and expressed grief over the incident.
"We sadly announce that our Captain Sajawal Ameer was fatally wounded last night in Rawalpindi/Islamabad at 10:50 pm in a car snatching incident. His death is a terrible tragedy and Careem mourns with his family and prays for Sajawal Ameer’s soul.
"This is the second such incident to have occurred in Islamabad in the recent past. We appeal to authorities to take strict notice of these incidents and enhance efforts to drastically improve the safety of citizens.
"While nothing can ever replace Captain Sajawal Ameer or take away the family’s sorrow, the whole Careem team stands with them in this very tough time. We will vehemently take this case up through legal channels. Due compensation will also be provided to the family. Most importantly, we will urge lawmakers to take note of this deteriorating security situation in Islamabad and immediately take steps to improve the situation.
"Every member of the Careem family, Captains, Customers and Colleagues, are equally pained and request you to please pray for the departed soul."
Careem has been contacted by Dawn.com for further comment.
Comments (17)
RIP
Very sad. Life of budding young talented man sniffed out.
Careem should start criminal History Check of all account holders. I know it ll open the doors for more corruption in Police which is already most corrupt organization. 22 Years old killed for the money , very sad. Security check should be tightened.
The government of Punjab has failed to control the crimes of the province. Crimes like murderes, robberies, kidnappings, rapes etc are on thre rise and the CM Shabaz is busy in looting the country in the name of fake projects.
This is just so painful to read. RIP may these people who did this to you brother get punished in this life and here after. May the family of the deceased soul get peace in this time of grieve.
It's a dangerous job. They don't know who they are picking up. If you resist a robber with a gun chances are you will be killed.
Very sad incident. Since most of the information is traceable, there should be no delay in catching the culprits.
@Saif Zulfiqar The Government has been hijacked to seize the stability and prosperity of the country by few working for some different agenda.
This is one way to respond if one just concludes like your statement
So sad to read this news
The jobless youth in Pakistan venture into drivership of Careem which offers them decent remuneration. All professions are but full of risk to life and property. One cannot say that the youth put to death was destined to face insecurity deliberately made prevalent in the country through negligence by the law enforcement apparatus. Its hoped that handsome sum of compensation will be awarded to the sain captain for acknowledgement of his services with Careem.
Hope they are insured....
That’s so sad he was only 22 and his life was snatched by these heartless murderer
Careem and Uber should have a camera in the car so that the activities in the vehicle are recorded and instant action is taken to protect the lives of the captain and or customers.
Very Sad Indeed. What a loss of life. A young handsome person with so much to look forward to in his life.
Careem ride-hailing service is a dangerous job in a country like Pakistan where there is already very weak law and order and people even get shot by robbers in mobile snatching incidents in broad daylight.
Very sad news. My heartfelt sympathies and prayers with captain"s family and near and dear ones. Hope the killers are Caught.
creme customers account should have a verifiable bank account. no cash payments. problem solved. At the minimum captain should know if some one has a bank account enlisted. no need to get security clearance.