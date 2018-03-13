DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

22-year-old Careem captain murdered in Rawalpindi during armed robbery

Tahir NaseerMarch 13, 2018

Email


According to police, the passenger riding with Sajawal may have been acting in connivance with the robbers.
According to police, the passenger riding with Sajawal may have been acting in connivance with the robbers.

A 22-year-old 'captain' of popular ride-hailing service Careem was found murdered in the Lakho area of Rawalpindi, local police said on Tuesday.

According to Naseerabad Station House Officer (SHO) Chaudhry Akhtar, the victim, Sajawal Ameer, had picked up a ride from banquet hall Dewan-e-Khas in Rawalpindi late on Monday night.

The passenger had told Ameer to take him to Lakho — a sparsely populated locality — where he was ambushed.

When the captain resisted, the robbers shot him five times, injuring him fatally. They made away with the captain's cash, mobile phones and car.

SHO Akhtar told DawnNewsTV that since the area was secluded, there were no eyewitnesses to the crime.

Police later found the car Ameer was driving abandoned in Rawalpindi's Chohar Chowk.

"The police have obtained the call records of the deceased captain and are close to tracing the culprits," the official said.

According to police, the passenger may have been acting in connivance with the robbers. His call data record has also been secured.

A first information report, with charges of robbery and murder added, has been lodged, with the owner of the car as the complainant.

The body of the captain was returned to his family after a post-mortem examination.

This is the second such incident to have taken place in the twin cities in the past three weeks.

In a post to its Facebook page, Careem announced the captain's demise and expressed grief over the incident.

"We sadly announce that our Captain Sajawal Ameer was fatally wounded last night in Rawalpindi/Islamabad at 10:50 pm in a car snatching incident. His death is a terrible tragedy and Careem mourns with his family and prays for Sajawal Ameer’s soul.

"This is the second such incident to have occurred in Islamabad in the recent past. We appeal to authorities to take strict notice of these incidents and enhance efforts to drastically improve the safety of citizens.

"While nothing can ever replace Captain Sajawal Ameer or take away the family’s sorrow, the whole Careem team stands with them in this very tough time. We will vehemently take this case up through legal channels. Due compensation will also be provided to the family. Most importantly, we will urge lawmakers to take note of this deteriorating security situation in Islamabad and immediately take steps to improve the situation.

"Every member of the Careem family, Captains, Customers and Colleagues, are equally pained and request you to please pray for the departed soul."

Careem has been contacted by Dawn.com for further comment.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (17)

1000 characters
JAK
Mar 13, 2018 04:07pm

RIP

SURYA KANT AGRAWAL
Mar 13, 2018 04:10pm

Very sad. Life of budding young talented man sniffed out.

Amir
Mar 13, 2018 04:18pm

Careem should start criminal History Check of all account holders. I know it ll open the doors for more corruption in Police which is already most corrupt organization. 22 Years old killed for the money , very sad. Security check should be tightened.

Saif Zulfiqar
Mar 13, 2018 04:20pm

The government of Punjab has failed to control the crimes of the province. Crimes like murderes, robberies, kidnappings, rapes etc are on thre rise and the CM Shabaz is busy in looting the country in the name of fake projects.

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Mar 13, 2018 04:23pm

This is just so painful to read. RIP may these people who did this to you brother get punished in this life and here after. May the family of the deceased soul get peace in this time of grieve.

Alba
Mar 13, 2018 04:28pm

It's a dangerous job. They don't know who they are picking up. If you resist a robber with a gun chances are you will be killed.

Ehsan
Mar 13, 2018 04:31pm

Very sad incident. Since most of the information is traceable, there should be no delay in catching the culprits.

Reality
Mar 13, 2018 04:33pm

@Saif Zulfiqar The Government has been hijacked to seize the stability and prosperity of the country by few working for some different agenda.

This is one way to respond if one just concludes like your statement

Kashif
Mar 13, 2018 04:37pm

So sad to read this news

irfan
Mar 13, 2018 04:37pm

The jobless youth in Pakistan venture into drivership of Careem which offers them decent remuneration. All professions are but full of risk to life and property. One cannot say that the youth put to death was destined to face insecurity deliberately made prevalent in the country through negligence by the law enforcement apparatus. Its hoped that handsome sum of compensation will be awarded to the sain captain for acknowledgement of his services with Careem.

on FLIP SIDE
Mar 13, 2018 04:50pm

Hope they are insured....

BhaRAT
Mar 13, 2018 05:07pm

That’s so sad he was only 22 and his life was snatched by these heartless murderer

Waqar Syed
Mar 13, 2018 05:08pm

Careem and Uber should have a camera in the car so that the activities in the vehicle are recorded and instant action is taken to protect the lives of the captain and or customers.

syed tariq
Mar 13, 2018 05:14pm

Very Sad Indeed. What a loss of life. A young handsome person with so much to look forward to in his life.

Skyhawk
Mar 13, 2018 05:19pm

Careem ride-hailing service is a dangerous job in a country like Pakistan where there is already very weak law and order and people even get shot by robbers in mobile snatching incidents in broad daylight.

Iqbal Janjua
Mar 13, 2018 05:20pm

Very sad news. My heartfelt sympathies and prayers with captain"s family and near and dear ones. Hope the killers are Caught.

Amreeki
Mar 13, 2018 05:21pm

creme customers account should have a verifiable bank account. no cash payments. problem solved. At the minimum captain should know if some one has a bank account enlisted. no need to get security clearance.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated March 13, 2018

Sanjrani’s election

THE first order of business in the new Senate may prove to be the most controversial decision of its term. The ...
March 13, 2018

Diplomatic spat

IN the decades since Partition, relations between India and Pakistan have oscillated between open hostility, and a...
March 13, 2018

Hidden workers

IT is an undeniable truth that women account for a large portion of our massive informal economy and, in an already...
March 12, 2018

Uncouth pre-poll politics

THE politics of protest has intersected with campaign politics and a potentially dangerous trend has emerged. The...
March 12, 2018

Power surcharges

ALMOST half a decade ago, three separate surcharges were imposed on the price of electricity to help the power ...
March 12, 2018

A woman of substance

WHEN women believe in themselves — even while fighting the odds stacked against them — it’s true to say the...