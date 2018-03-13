DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

'Cannot even think of replacing Nawaz': Shahbaz Sharif appointed PML-N president

Dawn.com | Javed HussainUpdated March 13, 2018

Email


PML-N President and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif shakes hands with his brother, former party head, Nawaz Sharif. ─ DawnNewsTV
PML-N President and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif shakes hands with his brother, former party head, Nawaz Sharif. ─ DawnNewsTV

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif was elected the PML-N president unopposed on Tuesday.

Addressing a meeting of the PML-N General Council in Islamabad after his election, Shahbaz said he was honoured to have been chosen as the party president but that no one, including himself, could even think about taking the place of Nawaz Sharif, who was removed as party president by the Supreme Court but was later rechristened as the party's 'leader for life'.

"I believe Nawaz Sharif is the only Pakistani politician and leader that can be called Jinnah's political heir," he said. "We are lucky to have been blessed with a Quaid [leader] like Nawaz Sharif."

Nawaz made Pakistan's defence "invincible" through atomic weapons, rejected $5 billion aid from the US and built motorways, he said. History will also remember Nawaz for eliminating terrorism through the sacrifices of armed forces and nearly eliminating load shedding, he added.

Shahbaz said he got the chance to serve the people because of his elder brother. "My political upbringing by Nawaz Sharif is an asset of my life. I assure you that with the guidance of the quaid [leader] I will do my best to serve the people and the party."

But the PML-N president cautioned that today was not a day to give and receive congratulations.

"The world knows that our leader has been persecuted and discriminated against," he said. "[But] my heart tells me that Nawaz Sharif will get justice [one day]."

'I'm human too'

In his address to the convention, Nawaz said he is unable to understand why a prime minister that was elected by the votes of tens of millions of Pakistanis was abruptly removed.

It is not easy to end an era of load-shedding, he said, adding that his government had managed to achieve the seemingly impossible feat.

Nawaz forbade them audience from chanting slogans, saying today's was a solemn occasion because the country faces an uncertain situation.

"We worked hard and resolved to erase the darkness from this land," he said, adding that the people who were experiencing 20-22 hours of load-shedding daily a few years ago are now living their days in peace.

Nawaz said multiple motorways and road projects started by him have been completed or are nearing completion. He said Prime Minister Abbasi will have to inaugurate those projects because he personally does not feel like going anywhere anymore.

"I am a human too," he said, adding that his heart has been broken by the mistreatment allegedly meted out to him.

The PML-N 'leader for life' said the next 70 years for Pakistan should not be like the past 70 years, and sought the people's support to work for the country's betterment.

The post of party president was left vacant last month after Nawaz was removed from the position by the apex court.

Shahbaz, who was serving as the party's interim president, submitted his nomination papers for the presidency today.

He was the only nominee for the position of party head, but his victory was formally announced at the party's General Council meeting in Islamabad, during which voting for the party's president also took place, according to Law Minister and PML-N's Chief Election Commissioner Mahmood Bashir Virk.

Many of PML-N senior leaders, including Shahbaz, Nawaz and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi were present at the GC meeting.

The PML-N has been facing a leadership crisis since the apex court, in its July 28 Panama Papers judgement, ordered Nawaz's disqualification from public office and he was removed as party head.

However, with the speedy passage of the Elections Act 2017 ─ which amended the requirements necessary for top party leadership to possess ─ Nawaz managed to retake party leadership. But he was removed again from the post after the court ruled in February this year that a disqualified person is ineligible to lead a party.

Mismanagement was observed at the polling venue earlier as party workers attempting to enter were prevented from doing so by security personnel at the Convention Centre.

Workers then resorted to violence, breaking glass doors at the venue, causing some workers and leaders to receive injuries.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (23)

1000 characters
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 13, 2018 02:50pm

Brother of disqualified Nawaz Sharif is to be become next president of PNL-N - this is amazing, as dynasty is likely to continue for a while! But not for long, as corruption cases are pending against Shabaz Sharif as well, and he is likely to be 'disqualified' for his corrupt practices and involvement in Model Town's incident and bribery cases. In my view, it is end of NS's dynasty!

Hasnain Haque
Mar 13, 2018 02:53pm

Nice to be unopposed, of course this is democracy PMLN style.

Hasnain Haque
Mar 13, 2018 02:55pm

Such a popular leader no one opposes him.

Last comment
Mar 13, 2018 03:22pm

The only democratic party of Pakistan

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 13, 2018 03:34pm

Just like the elder but corrupt brother. For sure, history is repeating itself.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 13, 2018 03:35pm

It seems, Nawaz Sharif's dynasty is in danger and likely to be doomed in near future for ever! All efforts to save mafia have failed, as integrity, justice, loyality and petriotitism have won, and become top priority for Pakistan.

AWS
Mar 13, 2018 03:44pm

NS the courrput Heir to Quaid Aazam! Is this a joke SS.

aleem
Mar 13, 2018 03:44pm

Political heir of Quaid i Azam? he must be joking, he actually meant "Political heir of general Zia

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 13, 2018 03:50pm

However, in essence, you have replaced him contrary to what you think. This implies that your thinking was wrong and misleading, to say the least.

Domain
Mar 13, 2018 03:52pm

What a halarious coment by CM Punjab "Nawaz Sharif can be considered the political heir of Quaid-i-Azam,"

Ahmed Bilal Sheikh
Mar 13, 2018 03:55pm

Intellectual deficit in Pakistan is quite evident now

Rizwan
Mar 13, 2018 04:03pm

SS will be the First to replace Nawaz S from Politics .

SHAHID SATTAR lSHAHID SATTAR
Mar 13, 2018 04:15pm

Whatever else you may say, please keep the founder of the nation out of it. No comparisons with him. Period.

Nahid Hussain Chohan
Mar 13, 2018 04:23pm

PMLN have no shame.I would feel shame in comparing MNS with Quaid I Azam MAJ. Looking at the two one was one of the youngest Barristers cf Nawaz with a third division degree. MAJ gave everything he had to Pakistan MNS stole everything he could. MAJ had dignity and MNS has no shame. I could carry on but what is the point.

DesPak
Mar 13, 2018 04:25pm

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani Ameen

Saif Zulfiqar
Mar 13, 2018 04:27pm

The end of Shariff family will be more horrible then Ghadaffi and Saddam. Very dangerous days are coming.

Alba
Mar 13, 2018 04:30pm

If you say so.

Mittha Khan
Mar 13, 2018 04:37pm

NS is a true leader with vision.. U can hate him all u like for being groupies of IK... But the reality is that his govt has been successful in fighting the menace of loads heeding and investing in infrastructure... I just traveled to Hari pur on the new motorway and someone whose been frequenting tht area of kpk since childhood I can attest to the economic opportunity it creates... IK might be very financially honest.. But he is intellectually devoid of an economic vision.. I think ordinary non English speaking Pakistanis get that and IA pml will win again in general election

AMJAD KHAN
Mar 13, 2018 04:39pm

Please stop comparing Nawaz Shareef to Quide Adam.Jinnah gave his wealth for this country and both of you have robbed the nation and sold out to some Middle Eastern nations. My blood boils on this idiotic comparison. Please wash your mouths with Dettol before taking Jinnah' name . "Tum Log Jinnah Kay Jooton Kay Brabar Nahin Ho"

Pakistani
Mar 13, 2018 04:48pm

Shahbaz said today is "not a day to celebrate" because the world knows that his party's leader has been "targeted". should have chosen words correctly. Party leader have been caught in corruption and looting money.

Shoaib Rehman
Mar 13, 2018 04:53pm

Our Prayers are with you. Ignore the Haters keep working.

Suleman
Mar 13, 2018 04:54pm

The only person qualified to replace Shariff has to be another Shariff. After Shabaz there are others in line, Maryam, Hamza and their progeny!

Lubna Zia
Mar 13, 2018 05:22pm

@Nahid Hussain Chohan, well said!!

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated March 13, 2018

Sanjrani’s election

THE first order of business in the new Senate may prove to be the most controversial decision of its term. The ...
March 13, 2018

Diplomatic spat

IN the decades since Partition, relations between India and Pakistan have oscillated between open hostility, and a...
March 13, 2018

Hidden workers

IT is an undeniable truth that women account for a large portion of our massive informal economy and, in an already...
March 12, 2018

Uncouth pre-poll politics

THE politics of protest has intersected with campaign politics and a potentially dangerous trend has emerged. The...
March 12, 2018

Power surcharges

ALMOST half a decade ago, three separate surcharges were imposed on the price of electricity to help the power ...
March 12, 2018

A woman of substance

WHEN women believe in themselves — even while fighting the odds stacked against them — it’s true to say the...