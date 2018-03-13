PML-N's Daniyal Aziz charged with contempt of court
The Supreme Court indicted PML-N leader and Privatisation Minister Daniyal Aziz for contempt of court on Tuesday. The minister pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.
The court had taken suo motu notice of 'anti-judiciary' speeches made by the PML-N leader last year.
Justice Musheer Alam read out the charges in court today.
The bench observed that Aziz was "committed to scandalising the court".
The SC said that in a Sept 8 press conference, Aziz had alleged that an SC judge had prepared a corruption reference after summoning the National Accountability Bureau's Lahore team.
In a Dec 15 speech, Aziz had claimed that the purpose of disqualifying Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen was to save Imran Khan, the court said.
Aziz in this speech, while referring to the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif and Khan's receiving a 'clean chit', claimed that the court's verdict pointed towards political engineering.
"It was said that all this was being done according to a script," the court observed.
A third claim made by Aziz against Justice Ijazul Ahsan on Dec 31 was also highlighted by the court in the charges framed against the PML-N leader.
The case was adjourned and the court summoned prosecution witnesses to provide their testimonies in the next hearing on March 26.
Following last year's Panama Papers judgement in which Nawaz Sharif was disqualified, members of the ruling party, including Aziz — on a number of occasions — had launched unprecedented verbal attacks on the country’s judiciary, accusing it of having different standards for the former prime minister than for his opponents.
The court's decision in another contempt case against PML-N leader Tallal Chaudhry will be announced on March 14. The court is expected to indict Chaudhry.
Comments (13)
I urge our honorable courts and judges to expedite the cases, so that these Nawaz Sharif's cronies pay the price for contempt and making silly statements against judiciary. Otherwise, it will become out of control and everyone will open their dirty mouth and will criticize our institutions - this will NOT be acceptable nor allowed!
He is an obscene and rude man and should be punished, what are his qualifications to be a privatization minister, the only thing he knows about privatization is that make government property his own private property.
These are open and shut cases. Throw him in jail with RI.
The news for PML-N is getting bad by the day. While the noose around NS's neck is getting tighter by the hour.
These open & shut cases .... honorable judges should make these so called leaders an example so that no one dares to think of defaming or abusing honorable judges of SC ...
Daniyal is beneath contempt!
What he said which was wrong?
NS and Maryam are sailing along nicely unperturbed. Danyal too will enjoy the same benefits for foul mouthing.
A request to SCP. Please make an example out of them with long prison sentences unlike the slap on the wrist that Nihal Hashmi got and still didn’t learn a lesson. There should be ZERO tolerance against attacks on judges.
That is called rule of law , well done supreme court of pakistan for hunting crocks with bare hands , you are the beacon in the dark.
Daniyal Aziz is an abnoxious politician who has no right to go the public begging for vote. He is better placed in Adiala jail.
"Intentional Interference" is another count that also applies to the "Contempt of the Court" that has been committed by these politician. They are aiming to influence the court decisions. For the purpose while they are politicizing courts' proceedings they have gone to the extent of hurling threats to the judges.
It looks like PMLnawaz days are numbered. They have all come under natures grip for looting the wealth of the poor nation for three decades.