Supreme Court orders Axact to submit last 10 years' tax records
Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday ordered controversial 'IT company' Axact to submit its tax records for the last 10 years.
Justice Nisar passed the order while hearing an appeal filed by Axact against a Supreme Court (SC) verdict in a suo motu case concerning the fake degree scandal that emerged in 2015 and has engulfed the company ever since.
In January, the chief justice had claimed that the nation's "heads were bowed in shame" because of the scandal and had ordered Axact Chief Executive Officer Shoaib Shaikh to submit a written response on the matter.
The company, along with its response, filed an appeal against the suo motu as well. Shaikh, meanwhile, remains in the custody of the Federal Investigation Agency in relation to a money laundering case.
During proceedings, Justice Nisar also questioned the source of funds for Bol Network — which is owned by Axact — asking how the channel was able to sustain itself when it did not have any monetary reserves and was not even taking advertisements.
He subsequently suggested that an audit of the company be conducted by the Federal Bureau of Revenue and said that a representative of the body should be summoned to court.
"We should know where the company is getting the money from," Justice Nisar said. "They [the owners] should not be worried if they haven't done anything wrong."
The CJP's questions about the company's finances were prompted by a group of Bol Network employees who claimed that they had not been paid by the channel.
When Justice Nisar ordered Bol Network to clear all of its employees' dues, he was told that the channel did not have the resources to do so.
The CJP, however, dismissed the argument made by Bol Network's counsel, who claimed the channel did not have resources to pay its employees.
The CJP contended that the company could pay its staff from the money that is being spent to run the channel.
A representative of the employees told the SC that a total of 300 members of staff were not being paid.
However, they could not mention the exact sum that had been withheld by the channel, which irked the chief justice, who said that the court could not provide relief unless it had exact figures.
Assuring the employees' counsel that a date for the Bol Network's employees' case would be fixed, the CJP told the petitioners to come prepared once a date was decided.
The hearing was adjourned indefinitely.
Shoaib Sheikh is a criminal and Bol is a front for Axact's black operations. It time to shutdown this drama.
Waiting the decision, as the channel is operatingperating without license
BOL news is a front but not for Axact,,, its a propaganda tool
I have not been paid my due salaries by Axact ever since I resigned. I also used to have discrepancies there as they deducted my salaries for no reason even I was present that day. One thing is to let you know that we worked on American IP address from there which should have been Pakistani.
One Axact got closed in 2015 it did not pay our salaries. Even after it was opened, they did not pay us as Shaoib Sheikh claimed to pay us in the team meet of Bol channel. Supreme court must take notice of this.
They sell the degree at Axact. The name of the campaign is PLA which generates 90 percent revenue of Axact which even feeds Bol. They have call centers in which agents dial-up in various countries and sell the degrees between 20 to 50 thousand dollars. They also work on the American IP address from their computers which should be Pakistani.
This case will take atleast couple of decades. The judgement will be no proofs were submitted by the prosecutor. Case dismissed.