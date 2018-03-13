LHC issues notices to Nawaz, Maryam in case seeking ban on PML-N leaders' speeches

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued notices to PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) seeking replies on a petition seeking a ban on speeches by PML-N leaders.

The petition, making mention of multiple recorded speeches of Nawaz and Maryam, argues that the father-daughter duo has been making contemptuous remarks against the judiciary in their political rallies. Pemra has also failed to act against them, it adds.

The petition argues that Nawaz Sharif has instigated people against the judiciary by announcing a rebellion against it; therefore, the court should impose a ban on his contemptuous speeches and those of other PML-N leaders.

Justice Shahid Kareem of the LHC has asked the Sharifs and Pemra to submit their replies by March 15.

Contempt of court

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday wrapped up a contempt petition against Nawaz Sharif.

"All the statements being made about the judiciary are with us," remarked Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar during the hearing. "We will look at the comments against the judiciary at the right time."

The apex court also dismissed a similar petition against Shahbaz Sharif, saying that the Punjab chief minister was justified in saying that no one, including the judges, has done justice with the country.

The court also dismissed a contempt case against Din TV with a warning to the network to be more careful in the future.

Separately, during a hearing of a contempt petition against Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Railways Minister Saad Rafique and PML-N leader Amir Muqam, the petitioner pointed out that the judiciary had been called 'The Godfather' by the ruling party's members.

"We don't find this to be contempt of court," replied the CJP.

The contempt cases against state ministers Tallal Chaudhry and Daniyal Aziz, however, are still being heard by the apex court.

Nehal Hashmi, who has already served a month's sentence for a threatening and contemptuous speech, is also facing another contempt case being heard by the CJP himself.

The PML-N had stepped up its criticism of the judiciary in the aftermath of Panamagate case, especially targeting the five-member bench that ousted Nawaz Sharif.

Additional reporting by Haseeb Bhatti.