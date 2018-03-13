LHC issues notices to Nawaz, Maryam in case seeking ban on PML-N leaders' speeches
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued notices to PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) seeking replies on a petition seeking a ban on speeches by PML-N leaders.
The petition, making mention of multiple recorded speeches of Nawaz and Maryam, argues that the father-daughter duo has been making contemptuous remarks against the judiciary in their political rallies. Pemra has also failed to act against them, it adds.
The petition argues that Nawaz Sharif has instigated people against the judiciary by announcing a rebellion against it; therefore, the court should impose a ban on his contemptuous speeches and those of other PML-N leaders.
Justice Shahid Kareem of the LHC has asked the Sharifs and Pemra to submit their replies by March 15.
Contempt of court
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday wrapped up a contempt petition against Nawaz Sharif.
"All the statements being made about the judiciary are with us," remarked Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar during the hearing. "We will look at the comments against the judiciary at the right time."
The apex court also dismissed a similar petition against Shahbaz Sharif, saying that the Punjab chief minister was justified in saying that no one, including the judges, has done justice with the country.
The court also dismissed a contempt case against Din TV with a warning to the network to be more careful in the future.
Separately, during a hearing of a contempt petition against Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Railways Minister Saad Rafique and PML-N leader Amir Muqam, the petitioner pointed out that the judiciary had been called 'The Godfather' by the ruling party's members.
"We don't find this to be contempt of court," replied the CJP.
The contempt cases against state ministers Tallal Chaudhry and Daniyal Aziz, however, are still being heard by the apex court.
Nehal Hashmi, who has already served a month's sentence for a threatening and contemptuous speech, is also facing another contempt case being heard by the CJP himself.
The PML-N had stepped up its criticism of the judiciary in the aftermath of Panamagate case, especially targeting the five-member bench that ousted Nawaz Sharif.
Additional reporting by Haseeb Bhatti.
Comments (12)
If there can be ban on speeches by AH then why not NS
They should have been banned a long time ago. Nobody should be allowed to criticize the superior judiciary like that otherwise it will be a law of jungle in pakistan
They should be banned from all type of media like newspaper, social media, TV, radio etc.
It’s time these idiots are put in adiyala jail. They are becoming a joke for the whole nation.
They deserve more shoes hurled at them!
Selfishness is at the grassroot level which speaks loudly through their words. See, how much they are perturbed when they have lost the rule but had any one seen them slightly worried about the basic needs of people. They simply want to rule with absolute pleasure and freedom. They never know and understand for what they are elected and the total welfare of the country is never their priority. They just want to keep the common people busy in their day to day problems. They're worst enemies of the people of pakistan.
Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz must be totally black out from the media. Both are helpless but due to media they are alive now. No any Pakistani can tolerate their speeches against Judiciary, Army and establishments.
their speeches are not against judiciary but against Pakistan Army as well . Should Be Banned Immediately
Deserve the same treatment like AH. They are asking people to stand against state top most institution !!!!
FIR lodged against a person threw shoe at Nawaz Sharif but no FIR for verbal shoes being thrown at courts by Nawaz and Maryam every day
The SC should take action directly.without waiting for any contempt petitions to be filed first by any individual. Nawaz sharif and Maryam Nawaz have been instigating people against judiciary by announcing a rebellion against it and have been continuously making contemptuous speeches in political tallies against the judiciary for a long times. It's now time to stop and ban the speeches of both father daughter duo because enough is enough already. Thanks
When MQM Supremo's speeches were banned and an operation only focused on MQM was going on in Urban Sindh. PML-N's leadership use to take credit for it. Just one word "Karma". Now enjoy PML-N. Now you will realize how it feels.