Scuffle breaks out between PTI lawmaker and PM Abbasi's son in Senate
A scuffle broke out between Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MNA Hamidul Haq and the prime minister's son, Abdullah Abbasi, in the Upper House on Monday evening, moments before the announcement declaring Senator Sadiq Sanjrani as the newly-elected Senate chairman was to be made, DawnNewsTV reported.
In a tense contest between PML-N backed Senator Raja Zafarul Haq and opposition-backed Sanjrani — an independent candidate from Balochistan — the latter came out comfortable on top with 57 votes, four more than the required count and 11 more than his rival.
As soon as Sanjrani was announced the new Senate Chairman, Haq had started chanting slogans in PTI's favour which angered Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's son.
A heated verbal argument ensued between the two, which quickly escalated into a brawl.
The two were eventually separated by lawmakers and Senate staff present in the gallery.
Subsequently, Haq was taken outside the house by PML-N leader Chaudhry Jafer Iqbal, while security guards took Abdullah outside the House.
Later, while talking to media persons outside the Senate, Haq said the sloganeering had started before the formal announcement of the successful candidate.
"As the decision was announced, I too started chanting slogans in support of my party leader. That's when two gentlemen grabbed me from behind and choked my throat," he alleged.
The PTI lawmaker said he will file a complaint with the National Assembly speaker.
"I will ask how someone who is not a lawmaker came to the upper house accompanied by three guards," he complained.
Comments (13)
PM Abassi's son in what context he must be involved? Is he a law maker? Does he have any designation? If not than he should be charged interfering in law makers business.
How frustrated they’re after losing one election
This family of looters are everywhere, when will people of Pakistan get rid of them.
What was the son of PM Abbasi doing there in the first place?
PMLN are frustrated
Congratulations to Sadiq Sanjrani, and former President Asif Ali Zardari, his wisdom his future sights, and his cool calm way of handling difficult situations are exemplary.PPP PTI Ji PML(F) JUI(F) MQM(P) well done for such a tight contest. This is a crucial win in national interest, sovereignty and integrity, atleast the arrogant ruling junta must feel how much damage done to their party for slurs,diatribes, and tirades against judiciary and other pillars of nation. People will certainly have great expectations from new Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, like beautiful name 'Sadiq' inshallah he will prove Sadiq & Ameen, in his duty, and keep an eye on all mega projects done honestly.
how is this possible if someone who is not a lawmaker can enter so easily in specific court..
Can anyone be present with their guards during the Senate elections?
Abbasi's son must be arrested and charged just like the person who threw shoe on Nawaz was arrested and charged.
Very cheap action by abbasi jr. His father is PM not him moreover how could he enter the house. Nervousness taking its toll.
Well done Imran: The people of Baluchistan will always remember you.
Why was Abbasi;s son in the senate gallery anyway?.
Mawaz League is certainly behaving like very sore losers!! The must mature, accept defeat with dignity and move in to serve Pakistan.