KP govt spent Rs1.63 billion on ad campaigns in last five years, Supreme Court told
An official informed the Supreme Court on Monday that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)-led government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa spent Rs1.63 billion on media campaigns in its five-year tenure ending this year.
A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar was hearing a suo motu notice against hefty ad expenditure by provincial governments.
The chief justice inquired during the hearing how many ads were commissioned to print and electronic media outlets by the KP government and how many of them carried the photo of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Chief Minister Pervez Khattak.
KP Information Secretary Qaisar Alam informed the bench that the provincial government spent Rs1.63bn on advertisements during the last five years, while Rs204.7 million were doled out for the purpose during the last three months.
The chief justice directed the secretary to submit details of KP government's ad expenditure of the last year, and bring with him copies of ads which carried photos of Khan and Khattak.
At the outset of the hearing, the CJP asked whether Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif had reimbursed the national exchequer Rs5.5 million that the court ordered him to pay last week. The amount was spent on a media campaign run on television channels to highlight the performance of the provincial government.
The additional advocate general Punjab produced a copy of the Rs5.5m cheque that was paid by Sharif in this regard. The amount was reimbursed from "party funds", the advocate told the court.
Justice Nisar once again stressed that the funds spent on political ad campaigns belonged to the treasury.
"We have nothing against the advertisements, but they should not be for personal publicity," he remarked, adding that the photos of late PPP leader Benazir Bhutto, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should also not appear in government ads.
The money spent on government ads belonged to the people of Pakistan, the CJP said, adding that the court wished to end wastage of public funds.
"We will see from whom money [spent] for personal promotion should be recovered," he said, directing the counsels for All Pakistan Newspapers Society and Pakistan Broadcasters Association to submit their recommendations.
The CJP emphasised that the court was not ending the flow of advertisements to newspapers, but only halting "a category of advertisements".
The hearing was adjourned until Tuesday.
Comments (15)
Mind blowing. That should have gone to something. Instead of advertising that it has gone on to that something
KP Govt. should be safe or at least better as compared to other provinces in this regard. I hardly remember any campaigns from them carrying photos of IK or Khattak.
What about other provisional governments in Punjab, Sind and Baluchistan? How much money they have spent on publicity and defending their corrupt practices? Let's establish facts and motives behind political campaigns!
Good call, same yard stick should be used for all provinces.
I am sure there must be some nice explanation from PTI supporters or it may have some link with the MAFIA and corruption of NS. All change of PTI is only on social media even they were not able to step forward in KPK towards an open society the way convicts in Meshal Murder case were given a HERO welcome and open ceremonies were organized in support of them may be I do not follow PTI on social media where they mostly do their work
The federal and provincial govts. Should be barred from spending tax payers money on ads. It seems as if all the work done should be publicized which is wrong. If they work for the people's wellbeing they won't need any publicity as the public will know itself when a public service is provided. Its shameful that billions are spent on useless campaigns.
How long shall it happen to the poor people of my country?
Dear CJ, please pose same question to other provinces and federal govt as well. Thanks.
PTI and IK supporter, but highly appreciated to take action against misused the public funds.
People got to understand one thing, that amount spent is for 5 years tenure and publishing an add to let people be aware of govt initiatives e.g. that now an FIR can be registered online, is important so common people can use those facilities as well. Have to understand the difference why govt. Money is being spent rather just making noises on the amount utilised.
Ads are the easiest way of siphoning money from the system. No one can question the cost and numbers.
No government should be in advertisement business. There is nothing government needs to advertise.
I am watching both corrupt sharif brothers appearing on self-Promotion ads in the newspapers and TV channels since 2009. They should return the whole tax-payers money spent during the whole time period. And Not just Rs5.5m. It applies to all parties including PPP. Spend your own money from your own pocket for self-Promotion ads and media publicity. The tax-payers money should be fairly spent to provide the nation with clean drinking water, education, health care and jobs.
Kuddos for CJP
@Khurram Let the SC handle the matter.