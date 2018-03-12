DAWN.COM

Punjab govt bans children's dance performances in schools

Arif MalikMarch 12, 2018

The Punjab School Education Department (PSED) has placed a ban on dance performances by students in all private and government schools in the province, DawnNewsTV reported on Monday.

The ban extends to performances on occasions of prize distribution, parents' day, teachers' day and other events, PSED Chief Executive Officer Zahid Bashir Goraya told DawnNewsTV. He added that the education department would suspend the license of any school that allows or forces children to dance at any school event.

Goraya said that the decision was taken after the department received complaints that children were being made to dance on Pakistani and Indian songs at school events.

In light of the recent increase in the reports of sexual abuse of children, some critics are of the opinion that making kids dance leads to their sexualisation.

An attempt to ban dance performances and classes was also made in Sindh in 2016, when one of the three Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers in the 168-strong Sindh Assembly, Khurrum Sher Zaman, allegedly objected to the inclusion of dance classes in some private schools and wrote to the provincial education minister to take “appropriate action”.

However, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had ordered the withdrawal of any such notification, saying that the provincial government believes in preserving and promoting culture and heritage as enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan.

"Action is being taken against any notification issued to ban dance in schools and those responsible will be taken to task," Shah had said.

Comments (15)

Pro Pakistani
Mar 12, 2018 05:01pm

Good move! Setting the directions right! One in time, saves nine!

Sabir
Mar 12, 2018 05:02pm

Good.

Zain
Mar 12, 2018 05:04pm

Excellent move, proud of my government.

Bilal
Mar 12, 2018 05:10pm

Good move.

niaz
Mar 12, 2018 05:10pm

Excellent

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 12, 2018 05:14pm

What else can it do to remain afloat and stay in the limelight since elections are just around the corner?

Iftikhar Anwar
Mar 12, 2018 05:18pm

Good decision

Hashmi
Mar 12, 2018 05:23pm

Excellent step. We must focus on character building in schools

M.Mudassir Siddiqui
Mar 12, 2018 05:24pm

very good.

Wow
Mar 12, 2018 05:29pm

Children singing or dancing to anthems, poems, motivation or national songs are fine, but using children for filmy song is not right especially when there are double meanings to a lyric and sexualisation of the the characters preforming the song.

Definitely not right to use film songs especially current deteriorating situations regarding abuse of young children.

Eddy
Mar 12, 2018 05:33pm

Good job.

dluke
Mar 12, 2018 05:36pm

Bad move. This is a version of blame the. Victim.

DevD
Mar 12, 2018 05:44pm

Really...? Wow. Its just kids. These kind of activities are essential for their social life. Grow up guys. If it leads to sexualisation, it is the mindset that to be changed.

Iqbal Aswani
Mar 12, 2018 05:47pm

Seriously Mr. Murad ? Is children dancing on songs is culture or heritage? So where are you from actually?

WARRIs
Mar 12, 2018 05:54pm

A backward step!! Dance in a controlled and supervised school atmosphere is a way for children to show their talents and is relaxing for them.

