49 killed in Nepal's worst plane crash in decades
Forty-nine people were killed when a Bangladeshi plane crashed and burst into flames near Kathmandu airport on Monday, in the worst aviation disaster to hit Nepal in nearly three decades.
Officials said there were 71 people on board the US-Bangla Airlines plane from Dhaka when it crashed just east of the runway and skidded into a nearby football field.
Rescuers had to cut apart the mangled and burned wreckage of the upturned aircraft to pull people out, some of whom were buried under the scattered debris.
“Forty people died at the spot and nine died at two hospitals in Kathmandu,” police spokesman Manoj Neupane told AFP, adding another 22 were being treated in hospital, some in a critical condition.
The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, but a statement from airport authorities said the plane was “out of control” as it came in to land.
An airport source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said there may have been confusion between air traffic control and the pilot over which runway the plane was meant to land on.
Eyewitnesses said the plane crashed as it made a second approach towards the airport, bursting into flames after coming to a halt in a football pitch next to the runway.
“It should have come straight but it went in the other direction,” said airport cleaner Sushil Chaudhary, who saw the crash.
“I was worried it would hit another aircraft, but the pilot pulled the plane up. But then it crashed towards the field.”
Nepal Army spokesman Gokul Bhandaree said seven of the victims survived the impact but later died of their injuries.
Airline spokesman Kamrul Islam told AFP 33 of the passengers were Nepali, 32 were Bangladeshi, one was Chinese and one from the Maldives. Local media reported that many of the Nepali passengers were college students returning home for a holiday.
The plane was a Canadian-made Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 turboprop, Mahbubur Rahman of Bangladesh's civil aviation ministry told AFP. Other sources said the aircraft was 17 years old.
“There might be technical problems on the aircraft. But it has to be probed before making a final statement,” Rahman told AFP.
'Challenging terrain'
Kathmandu airport briefly closed after the accident, forcing inbound flights to divert, but it has since reopened.
It is Nepal's only international airport and experts say the surrounding Himalayan landscape makes it testing for pilots coming in to land.
“The landing at Kathmandu because of the terrain is a little challenging,” said Gabriele Ascenzo, a Canadian pilot who runs aviation safety courses in Nepal.
Depending on the direction of approach, pilots have to fly over high terrain before making a steep descent towards the airport, Ascenzo added.
The accident is the deadliest since September 1992, when all 167 people aboard a Pakistan International Airlines plane were killed when it crashed as it approached Kathmandu airport.
Just two months earlier, a Thai Airways aircraft had crashed near the same airport, killing 113 people.
Today's incident comes a day after a private plane carrying the daughter of a prominent Turkish businessman and her friends back from a hen party crashed in Iran, killing 11 passengers and crew, all of whom were women.
Nepal's poor air safety record is largely blamed on inadequate maintenance, inexperienced pilots and substandard management, and its planes are banned from flying in European airspace.
Accidents are common, hitting the impoverished country's vital tourism industry.
In early 2016, a Twin Otter turboprop aircraft slammed into a mountainside in Nepal killing all 23 people on board. Two days later, two pilots were killed when a small passenger plane crash-landed in the country's hilly midwest.
US-Bangla Airlines is a private carrier that launched in July 2014 with the motto “Fly Fast Fly Safe”, according to its website.
The Dhaka-based airline made its first international flight in May 2016 to Kathmandu, and has since expanded with routes to South Asia, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.
In 2015, one of its planes overshot the runway on landing at Saidpur in northwest Bangladesh. There were no reports of injuries.
Comments (21)
Very sad.
That’s sad. Flying old and outdated plane
Very sad indeed. Those dead RIP. Those injured get well soon.
Sad to hear news like this. Our condoles with family. I believe Nepal airports are very difficult. Pakistan has lost one flight decade a go. This bad news still fresh our memory.
Bangladesh economy is so strong as claimed by them than why still flying old planes
RIP
What a great tragedy?
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad What a silly reply?
13 Nepali Medical Student from JRRMC, Sylhet also died in this crash. They just finished their MBBS final exam.
I never thought i will travel by Aeroplane one day. I was always scared of Aeroplane as i am fear of height/acrophobia. No one know "zindagi kaha se kaha le jata hai" I had been traveled 4 times by air. First one was so scared that my hand hold my seat so tight & i forgot to inhale for few seconds. Even after third time, i had the same fear of height. 15 days back, i had traveled for the fourth time, this time fear of height has gone completely from inside of me. Chance of survival is so low in aviation as compare to the other mode of transports.After this accident, DGCA ordered 11 airbus from service for fitted of faulty engines. Why Airline owners are so ignorant as they all know the chance of survival is zero. So, i will prefer train over aeroplane if i travel inside the country (Domestic) not because i have acrophobia but the negligence/ ignorant is on the top. Condolence with the families of demise.
Clearly, it shows one more time that airlines do not assign experienced pilots on challenging routes!
Very sad and unfortunate accident. May the departed souls rest in peace. This reminds that air travel is considered the safest of all means of travel.
This might have happened because of the topography of the location. Also, this calls for one of the most experienced pilots to handle the locations like Kathmandu.
RIP. Sad News.
Commercial pilots are all well trained. It's the old plane which certainly becomes unworthy with the time. My heartfelt condolences to families whose loved one got killed. RIP.
RIP :(
Any Pakistani in that flight ?
Plane looks it should be in museum.
@Irfan Capt. Abid is very experienced and one of the best in the lot. he was former Bangladesh Air Force MiG-29 pilot too. There could be mechanical failure or miscommunication with the Air Traffic Control. As the plane was supposed to land in different runway. Pilot and co-pilot both can't miss this information at the same time. very unfortunate.
@NiaazSylhetBD very sorry for them after hearing it..
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Flight 268, an Airbus A300, crashed on approach to Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport on 28 September 1992. All 167 on board were killed.
Sad. Kathmandu airport no doubt, is among the most difficult airport for the pilots to land. Only well trained and experienced pilots should be given the tasks on this rout. Last minute substitutions to assign any other pilot, should be avoided for such airports.