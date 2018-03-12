DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Flights to, from Islamabad to be disrupted as PAF jets rehearse for March 23 parade

Dawn.comUpdated March 12, 2018

Email


Timings for flights headed to or leaving Islamabad between March 12-22 have been revised to allow Pakistan Air Force jets to rehearse for the 23rd March Pakistan Day parade, a press statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

The press release advised passengers to confirm the revised flight timings beforehand in order to "avoid any inconvenience" since Islamabad's airspace will remain closed from 8am-12:40pm and 2:30-4pm for the next 10 days, which would disturb the flight schedule.

Pakistan Day commemorates the passing of the Lahore Resolution on March 23, 1940, when the All-India Muslim League demanded a separate nation for the Muslims of the British Indian Empire.

A joint military parade is the highlight of the day, with troops, nuclear-capable weapons, tanks, jets, drones and other weapons systems paraded for the citizenry as a way of showcasing the strength of the armed forces.

Last year, for the first time, troops from China and Saudi Arabia had also featured at the event. A historic Turkish military band had also played national anthems in their first performance at the annual event.

The Pakistan Day parade had resumed in 2015 after a gap of seven years and was seen as a manifestation of the military's show of strength in the wake of a shocking attack in 2014 on the Army Public School (APS) in Peshawar, which left 150 dead, including 132 schoolchildren.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
Taimur
Mar 12, 2018 02:55pm

In a country where economy is already at risk can we afford it?

Awais Khan
Mar 12, 2018 05:19pm

Good initiative to show strength of armed forces but at the same time causing inconvenience to general public by closing airspace is not acceptable.

Reza
Mar 12, 2018 05:48pm

A bit harsh to call the revision a disruption. It is upto the airlines concerned to inform their own customers

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

March 12, 2018

Uncouth pre-poll politics

THE politics of protest has intersected with campaign politics and a potentially dangerous trend has emerged. The...
March 12, 2018

Power surcharges

ALMOST half a decade ago, three separate surcharges were imposed on the price of electricity to help the power ...
March 12, 2018

A woman of substance

WHEN women believe in themselves — even while fighting the odds stacked against them — it’s true to say the...
March 11, 2018

A question of faith

THE language of protection of the rights of non-Muslim citizens in Pakistan has often been co-opted by those who are...
March 11, 2018

Universities’ law

WIELDING its numerical strength in the Sindh Assembly like a sledgehammer, the PPP has pushed through a law that not...
March 11, 2018

PSL games in Pakistan

PAKISTAN Super League fever has gripped the nation once again. The league has made great strides since its inception...