Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman accorded with US Legion Of Merit

APPUpdated March 12, 2018

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman with Commander US Air Forces Central Command, Lieutenant General Jeffrey L Harrigian — APP
Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, was awarded the United States Legion of Merit — the highest military award of US armed forces awarded to any foreign military high official — on Monday.

The military award was presented by Commander US Air Forces Central Command, Lieutenant General Jeffrey L Harrigian, on behalf of Chief of Staff US Air Force General David L Goldfein — who witnessed the ceremony through a video link to the Air Headquarters.

According to a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) press release, the award has been conferred on Air Chief Aman "in recognition of his leadership, sagacity, vision, demonstration of superb resolve and unwavering dedication to the global war on terrorism."

The award is also an acknowledgment of his personal efforts, which greatly enhanced mutual cooperation and relations between the two air forces, the PAF press release said.

During the ceremony, the US Air Force chief of staff lauded the PAF air chief’s strong commitment in the fight against terrorism and tireless advocacy for the advancement of PAF capabilities.

According to the US air chief, Chief Aman's advocacy has greatly contributed in bringing peace and stability to the region.

Chief Goldfein was of the opinion that that Chief Aman’s personal initiative proved critical to the successful conduct of the war against terrorism around the world.

Later, Lt Gen Harrigian called on the Chief Aman in his office to discuss matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the air chief reiterated his resolve to further enhance mutual cooperation between the two air forces.

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Mar 12, 2018 02:01pm

Congrats!

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman is very well spoken, knowledgeable leader and a great personality. Salute!

Hammad
Mar 12, 2018 02:09pm

Proud moment. This shows that US has finally realised and now appreciating pakistans effort in combating terrorism

Ahmed
Mar 12, 2018 02:56pm

Fail to understand US policy towards Pakistan.

Yawar Abbas
Mar 12, 2018 03:22pm

Well deserved award. PAF under his command indeed demonstrated sincere resolve and unwavering dedication against terrorism.

Akram
Mar 12, 2018 03:28pm

Air Marshall Aman should have refused the award from the two faced Americans until they rectify their attitude towards Pakistan.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 12, 2018 03:36pm

Welcome to the club.

BhaRAT
Mar 12, 2018 03:44pm

Congratulations this guy a is a great person and he deserves it

mo
Mar 12, 2018 03:46pm

Pakistan and the US have such a weird relationship.

Amit Patel (Indian)
Mar 12, 2018 04:04pm

He is a good soldier.

Aurangzeb Ghauri
Mar 12, 2018 04:20pm

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman is a great leader who lead from front and a very good communicator. Very proud to see that talent and professionalism of our armed forces leaders is recognized by global powers.

Heartiest congratulations Sir! You have taken our Air Force to new heights.

faisal (Indian)
Mar 12, 2018 04:22pm

Great achievement by the Pak Air Chief. Respect from across the border.

zeeshandxb
Mar 12, 2018 05:23pm

i am confused further now. this is like a chess game. finding different ways to engage.

Anwar Mahmood
Mar 12, 2018 05:43pm

Any recognition of peace and stability must be appreciated.Pakistan and America must be both praised for that.

Raja Farhat Abbas
Mar 12, 2018 05:51pm

@Akram ..Akram Bhai I agree with you 100%.

h
Mar 12, 2018 06:32pm

great gesture between two friendly countries.

Farooq
Mar 12, 2018 07:43pm

He has provided a great service to the US. Well done Pakistani Air Chief

Harris M
Mar 12, 2018 07:50pm

@Ahmed it’s commonly known as the stick and carrot approach. I am sure you have heard of it.

Intriguing comments
Mar 12, 2018 08:49pm

Thanks US for continued valuation of great friendship between the two air forces.And congratulations to PAF. Looking back to F86 Sabres, F104, and the latest upgraded F16s, PAF and USAF enjoyed perfect relations, and these will further bond in times to come. Owing to the fast changing geopolitical circumstances in South West Asia, and ME the need for enhancing the stregedic relations between Pak & US is more than a priority today. As a non NATO ally Pak fully qualifies to get all necessary arms & ammunition, the new generation F16s, the latest Frigates, and Gun boats from US, as a deterrent and peace in this region.

Altaf kpk
Mar 12, 2018 09:41pm

@Akram Very well said Akram bhai, totally agree with you brother

