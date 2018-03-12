Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman accorded with US Legion Of Merit
Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, was awarded the United States Legion of Merit — the highest military award of US armed forces awarded to any foreign military high official — on Monday.
The military award was presented by Commander US Air Forces Central Command, Lieutenant General Jeffrey L Harrigian, on behalf of Chief of Staff US Air Force General David L Goldfein — who witnessed the ceremony through a video link to the Air Headquarters.
According to a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) press release, the award has been conferred on Air Chief Aman "in recognition of his leadership, sagacity, vision, demonstration of superb resolve and unwavering dedication to the global war on terrorism."
The award is also an acknowledgment of his personal efforts, which greatly enhanced mutual cooperation and relations between the two air forces, the PAF press release said.
During the ceremony, the US Air Force chief of staff lauded the PAF air chief’s strong commitment in the fight against terrorism and tireless advocacy for the advancement of PAF capabilities.
According to the US air chief, Chief Aman's advocacy has greatly contributed in bringing peace and stability to the region.
Chief Goldfein was of the opinion that that Chief Aman’s personal initiative proved critical to the successful conduct of the war against terrorism around the world.
Later, Lt Gen Harrigian called on the Chief Aman in his office to discuss matters of mutual interest.
During the meeting, the air chief reiterated his resolve to further enhance mutual cooperation between the two air forces.
Comments (19)
Congrats!
Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman is very well spoken, knowledgeable leader and a great personality. Salute!
Proud moment. This shows that US has finally realised and now appreciating pakistans effort in combating terrorism
Fail to understand US policy towards Pakistan.
Well deserved award. PAF under his command indeed demonstrated sincere resolve and unwavering dedication against terrorism.
Air Marshall Aman should have refused the award from the two faced Americans until they rectify their attitude towards Pakistan.
Welcome to the club.
Congratulations this guy a is a great person and he deserves it
Pakistan and the US have such a weird relationship.
He is a good soldier.
Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman is a great leader who lead from front and a very good communicator. Very proud to see that talent and professionalism of our armed forces leaders is recognized by global powers.
Heartiest congratulations Sir! You have taken our Air Force to new heights.
Great achievement by the Pak Air Chief. Respect from across the border.
i am confused further now. this is like a chess game. finding different ways to engage.
Any recognition of peace and stability must be appreciated.Pakistan and America must be both praised for that.
@Akram ..Akram Bhai I agree with you 100%.
great gesture between two friendly countries.
He has provided a great service to the US. Well done Pakistani Air Chief
@Ahmed it’s commonly known as the stick and carrot approach. I am sure you have heard of it.
Thanks US for continued valuation of great friendship between the two air forces.And congratulations to PAF. Looking back to F86 Sabres, F104, and the latest upgraded F16s, PAF and USAF enjoyed perfect relations, and these will further bond in times to come. Owing to the fast changing geopolitical circumstances in South West Asia, and ME the need for enhancing the stregedic relations between Pak & US is more than a priority today. As a non NATO ally Pak fully qualifies to get all necessary arms & ammunition, the new generation F16s, the latest Frigates, and Gun boats from US, as a deterrent and peace in this region.
@Akram Very well said Akram bhai, totally agree with you brother