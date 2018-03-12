FIR filed against Nawaz Sharif 'shoe-attacker'
A first information report (FIR) was filed on Monday against a man suspected of throwing a shoe at PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif during an event at the Jamia Naeemia seminary in Lahore's Garhi Shahu area a day earlier, DawnNewsTV reported.
The attack on the former prime minister drew widespread condemnation from all mainstream political and religious parties.
As Sharif reached the dais to address participants at an event at the seminary on Sunday, a young man managed to reach in front of him from behind and threw a shoe at him, hitting his shoulder and ear. The shoe-attacker then chanted ‘Labbaik Ya Rasoolallah’. Security personnel overpowered him and gave him a sound thrashing before handing him over to police.
A couple of his accomplices also chanted the same slogan before the security men nabbed them. The shoe-attacker, wearing shalwar-kameez, red cap and sporting a beard, sneaked through the front rows of participants so swiftly that none of the security personnel could react before he had his job done.
A visibly-shocked Sharif stepped back after the attack, but quickly regained his composure and made a short speech.
"I am thankful to Jamia Naeemia for inviting me as this institution has a key role for the religion and the country. We all have to make efforts for a good Pakistan," the former prime minister said.
Sharif left the venue immediately afterwards. Taking no chances, his security team did not allow anyone to come close to him.
One of the suspects in lockup was later caught on camera talking to someone on a mobile phone, although an accused is not allowed to use it in detention.
As police shifted the three suspects — shoe-attacker Talha Munawar and his two accomplices Sajid and Abdul Ghafoor — to the Garhi Shahu police station, a good number of PML-N workers gathered outside and demanded their custody to teach them a lesson.
On police’s refusal, a few PML-N diehards managed to enter the police station and asked the policemen to open the lockup so that they could bring them to ‘book’. However, the police managed to disperse them after a while and shifted the suspects to an unidentified place for interrogation.
Deputy Inspector General Operations Dr Haider Ashraf told Dawn earlier that police had arrested Talha Munawar and his two accomplices.
"The prime suspect belongs to Muzaffargarh. All three suspects are former students of Jamia Naeemia," he said, adding that their link with any religious or political outfit had not been established so far.
"Police are interrogating the suspects and will register an FIR against them after meeting all legal requirements," Dr Ashraf said.
In a late night development, Munawar, in his late 20s, was reportedly admitted to Services Hospital after being badly thrashed by security personnel following his arrest.
The prime suspect and his two accomplices were booked today under Section 16 (Dissemination of rumours) of the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance and Section 355 (Assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour a person, otherwise than on grave provocation) of the Pakistan Penal Code, read with Section 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation).
Nawaz Sharif has joined the list of those leaders who have come under shoe attack during the last decade or so.
Former president retired Gen Pervez Musharraf, former Sindh chief minister Arbab Ghulam Rahim, former US president George W. Bush, former Australian premier John Howard, former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton are some of the prominent names on the list.
good job by Pakistani patriot
FIR has been filed against the person who hurled shoe at Nawaz Sharif. one FIR needs to be filed against those who has beaten him, who allowed them to beat him, it was not their duty to beat the guy but only to hand him over to police. If beating is allowed then allow public to beat these corrupt politicians also publicly.
Differences aside, no one has a right to assault or use criminal force with intent to dishonour someone. At the same time security personnel or political workers have no right ta take law into their own hands and beat up the culprit. FIR must also be registered against those who beat up the culprit.
PMLN must do a root cause analysis that why such things are happening to them. Its people rage and anger over them. They have been awarded to rule the country for over 30 years and in return what have they given to the nation and country??
yet the model town victims have got no justice
So this young man was arrested because he hurled the shoe at PM. And what about the people who thrashed him so badly? Were they also arrested and an FIR registered against them because did the worse than the shoe attacker. What a pathetic slave society we have! And definitely, Kudos to this daring young man!
Welcome to the newest member of shoegate
While act of throwing shoe is condemnable, there should be an FIR against all those who took law in their hands and thrashed the individual. This should be properly interrogated and reported.
what way a sensible or educated person can vent his/her anger besides throwing ink or shoe? Its far better then shooting the subject. A very reasonable channel of protest in so called democratic world. I pro it and fully endorse this action by a common man who cant do more then this to express his hardships in the land of feudalism and uneducated people.
I suspect thousands of people will contribute to his defence fund and hail him for his courages act.
FIR?? What for?? Why so quickly??
The man may, or may not be charged for a crime. But he certaily has one shoe left to use at an opportunue moment. I suspect he will make a good use of it - eventually - to complete the story!
Hero....!!
FIR must also be registered against those who beat up the shoe attacker.
Same offence.
FIR should also be booked against security personal who beat him like animals.
What action will be taken against security personnel who took the law into their own hands and beat the person?
He was not resisting arrest or posing a physical risk to security personnel.
Good job, more to come
excellent... sentiments of nation
Throwing a shoe at someone isn’t as big offence than beating someone up. FIR should be launched against the ones who beaten him up.
According to Nawaz Sharif and Mariam Safdar they don't believe in Pakistani supreme court's judges and their verdict than why a poor guy isbeing held in jail for minor misconduct.?
Those who thrashed this guy should be arrested. SC please take a sou motto and provide justice to people.
How quickly police has lodged FIR, are they this much efficient when it comes to a common man's grievance?
So no FIR on Nawaz?
Let due process of law be effected please.
i salute this man