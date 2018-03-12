DAWN.COM

FIR filed against Nawaz Sharif 'shoe-attacker'

Dawn.com | Waseem RiazUpdated March 12, 2018

Pakistani security personnel and organisers hold the suspected shoe-attacker after he hurled a shoe at ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, during a ceremony in Lahore. ─ AFP
This combo made from TV grabs shows (top left) a man getting ready to throw his shoe and (right) throwing the shoe at Nawaz Sharif. (Bottom left) Mr Sharif takes evasive action and (right) the guards taking hold of the shoe thrower. — DawnNewsTV
This combo made from TV grabs shows (top left) a man getting ready to throw his shoe and (right) throwing the shoe at Nawaz Sharif. (Bottom left) Mr Sharif takes evasive action and (right) the guards taking hold of the shoe thrower. — DawnNewsTV

A first information report (FIR) was filed on Monday against a man suspected of throwing a shoe at PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif during an event at the Jamia Naeemia seminary in Lahore's Garhi Shahu area a day earlier, DawnNewsTV reported.

The attack on the former prime minister drew widespread condemnation from all mainstream political and religious parties.

Read more: Shoe-hurling incident to raise Sharif’s popularity: Maryam

As Sharif reached the dais to address participants at an event at the seminary on Sunday, a young man managed to reach in front of him from behind and threw a shoe at him, hitting his shoulder and ear. The shoe-attacker then chanted ‘Labbaik Ya Rasoolallah’. Security personnel overpowered him and gave him a sound thrashing before handing him over to police.

A couple of his accomplices also chanted the same slogan before the security men nabbed them. The shoe-attacker, wearing shalwar-kameez, red cap and sporting a beard, sneaked through the front rows of participants so swiftly that none of the security personnel could react before he had his job done.

A visibly-shocked Sharif stepped back after the attack, but quickly regained his composure and made a short speech.

"I am thankful to Jamia Naeemia for inviting me as this institution has a key role for the religion and the country. We all have to make efforts for a good Pakistan," the former prime minister said.

Sharif left the venue immediately afterwards. Taking no chances, his security team did not allow anyone to come close to him.

One of the suspects in lockup was later caught on camera talking to someone on a mobile phone, although an accused is not allowed to use it in detention.

As police shifted the three suspects — shoe-attacker Talha Munawar and his two accomplices Sajid and Abdul Ghafoor — to the Garhi Shahu police station, a good number of PML-N workers gathered outside and demanded their custody to teach them a lesson.

On police’s refusal, a few PML-N diehards managed to enter the police station and asked the policemen to open the lockup so that they could bring them to ‘book’. However, the police managed to disperse them after a while and shifted the suspects to an unidentified place for interrogation.

Deputy Inspector General Operations Dr Haider Ashraf told Dawn earlier that police had arrested Talha Munawar and his two accomplices.

"The prime suspect belongs to Muzaffargarh. All three suspects are former students of Jamia Naeemia," he said, adding that their link with any religious or political outfit had not been established so far.

"Police are interrogating the suspects and will register an FIR against them after meeting all legal requirements," Dr Ashraf said.

In a late night development, Munawar, in his late 20s, was reportedly admitted to Services Hospital after being badly thrashed by security personnel following his arrest.

The prime suspect and his two accomplices were booked today under Section 16 (Dissemination of rumours) of the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance and Section 355 (Assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour a person, otherwise than on grave provocation) of the Pakistan Penal Code, read with Section 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation).

Nawaz Sharif has joined the list of those leaders who have come under shoe attack during the last decade or so.

Former president retired Gen Pervez Musharraf, former Sindh chief minister Arbab Ghulam Rahim, former US president George W. Bush, former Australian premier John Howard, former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton are some of the prominent names on the list.

M Riaz Khan Advocate
Mar 12, 2018 11:50am

good job by Pakistani patriot

Sixer From Chakwal
Mar 12, 2018 11:57am

FIR has been filed against the person who hurled shoe at Nawaz Sharif. one FIR needs to be filed against those who has beaten him, who allowed them to beat him, it was not their duty to beat the guy but only to hand him over to police. If beating is allowed then allow public to beat these corrupt politicians also publicly.

Nawaz
Mar 12, 2018 12:05pm

Differences aside, no one has a right to assault or use criminal force with intent to dishonour someone. At the same time security personnel or political workers have no right ta take law into their own hands and beat up the culprit. FIR must also be registered against those who beat up the culprit.

Shoaib
Mar 12, 2018 12:11pm

PMLN must do a root cause analysis that why such things are happening to them. Its people rage and anger over them. They have been awarded to rule the country for over 30 years and in return what have they given to the nation and country??

johar
Mar 12, 2018 12:17pm

yet the model town victims have got no justice

sajid
Mar 12, 2018 12:26pm

So this young man was arrested because he hurled the shoe at PM. And what about the people who thrashed him so badly? Were they also arrested and an FIR registered against them because did the worse than the shoe attacker. What a pathetic slave society we have! And definitely, Kudos to this daring young man!

Kash
Mar 12, 2018 12:38pm

Welcome to the newest member of shoegate

Sohail
Mar 12, 2018 12:43pm

While act of throwing shoe is condemnable, there should be an FIR against all those who took law in their hands and thrashed the individual. This should be properly interrogated and reported.

Polluted Nation
Mar 12, 2018 01:09pm

what way a sensible or educated person can vent his/her anger besides throwing ink or shoe? Its far better then shooting the subject. A very reasonable channel of protest in so called democratic world. I pro it and fully endorse this action by a common man who cant do more then this to express his hardships in the land of feudalism and uneducated people.

ABE
Mar 12, 2018 01:17pm

I suspect thousands of people will contribute to his defence fund and hail him for his courages act.

WARRIs
Mar 12, 2018 01:24pm

FIR?? What for?? Why so quickly??

Falcon1
Mar 12, 2018 01:52pm

The man may, or may not be charged for a crime. But he certaily has one shoe left to use at an opportunue moment. I suspect he will make a good use of it - eventually - to complete the story!

A&A
Mar 12, 2018 01:55pm

Hero....!!

Wow
Mar 12, 2018 02:00pm

FIR must also be registered against those who beat up the shoe attacker.

Same offence.

Ali
Mar 12, 2018 02:16pm

FIR should also be booked against security personal who beat him like animals.

JA-Australia
Mar 12, 2018 02:17pm

What action will be taken against security personnel who took the law into their own hands and beat the person?

He was not resisting arrest or posing a physical risk to security personnel.

Masood husain
Mar 12, 2018 02:18pm

Good job, more to come

aqeel
Mar 12, 2018 02:56pm

excellent... sentiments of nation

Pak-UK
Mar 12, 2018 03:09pm

Throwing a shoe at someone isn’t as big offence than beating someone up. FIR should be launched against the ones who beaten him up.

Justice
Mar 12, 2018 04:07pm

According to Nawaz Sharif and Mariam Safdar they don't believe in Pakistani supreme court's judges and their verdict than why a poor guy isbeing held in jail for minor misconduct.?

jaredlee67
Mar 12, 2018 04:11pm

Those who thrashed this guy should be arrested. SC please take a sou motto and provide justice to people.

Kashif
Mar 12, 2018 04:13pm

How quickly police has lodged FIR, are they this much efficient when it comes to a common man's grievance?

Sameer
Mar 12, 2018 04:16pm

So no FIR on Nawaz?

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 12, 2018 04:36pm

Let due process of law be effected please.

Farooq
Mar 12, 2018 04:38pm

i salute this man

