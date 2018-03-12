Polling for Senate chairman, deputy starts

The election for the post of chairman and deputy chairman of the Senate commenced in the upper house on Monday afternoon.

The top contenders for the post of chairman are independent Balochistan Senator Sadiq Sanjrani — backed by the joint opposition including the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), other independents from Balochistan and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) — and PML-N's Raja Zafarul Haq — nominated by the ruling party and supported by its coalition partners.

PPP's Saleem Mandviwalla and Pakhtukhwa Milli Awami Party's (PkMAP) Usman Khan Kakar are the nominees fielded by the joint opposition and ruling party's bloc respectively for the post of deputy chairman.

The nomination papers of all four candidates were accepted earlier today.

In last minute wheelings-and-dealings for the top posts in the upper house, eight members from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) announced their support for Sanjrani.

The MQM-P's Bahadurabad group announced that it would not support the Bizenjo panel's deputy chairman candidate. "It would not be possible for us to vote for the PPP [deputy chairman] candidate [Saleem Mandviwalla]," Bahadurabad group's Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui announced after a meeting with Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddoos Bizenjo and Sanjrani. He clarified this was because of the PPP government's performance in Sindh.

Read: Sadiq Sanjrani: a little-known politician from Chagai

Sanjrani appeared confident of his victory and claimed he enjoyed the support of over 70 members of the house, hinting at defections from the PML-N and its allies.

However, even without defections, Sanjrani is in a strong position with support from PPP [20 votes], PTI [12 votes], Fata independents [8 votes], Balochistan independents [6 votes] and MQM-P [5 votes].

The PML-N, which appeared to be floundering without the backing of other major players in politics, held meetings with allies to finalise their nominees for the top posts.

During a meeting at PML-N leader Raheel Muneer's residence in Islamabad, the ruling party and its allies decided on Zafarul Haq as their pick for chairman and Kakar for deputy chairman, according to Senator Mushahidullah, who claimed that the bloc had the numbers to get both its candidates elected.

Besides Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), National Party and PkMAP, the Awami National Party (ANP) and Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) has also thrown its weight behind the PML-N backed candidates. ANP Senator Sitara Ayaz said its sole vote would go to the ruling coalition's candidates as the PPP had refused to field Raza Rabbani as its candidate for the slot of chairman.

51 Senators take oath

Earlier in the day, 51 newly elected Senators took oath in a ceremony held in Islamabad. Presiding Officer Yaqoob Nasar administered the oath for the Senators elected via polls held on March 3. Senators were then invited to sign the member rolls.

Newly elected senators take oath on Monday. — DawnNewsTV

Only Finance Minister Ishaq Dar did not take the oath as he is undergoing medical treatment in London and his election as a Senator is being contested in the apex court.

Speaking to the media, outgoing chairman Raza Rabbani dispelled the impression of disagreements within the PPP and said that he stands with his party.

He was answering a question regarding his reaction to PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari's comments casting doubts over the three-year stint of the party stalwart as the house's custodian and him siding with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. "Everyone has a right to their opinion," Rabbani said.

PPP Senator Krishna Kohli, the first Thari Hindu woman to be elected to the house, arrived along with her family in traditional Thari attire. She expressed her desire to work on healthcare and water-related issues which she said were the the biggest problems faced by women in Tharparkar.

'Puppets exposed'

While talking to DawnNewsTV, Punjab Law Minister accepted that it was going to be close race but expressed satisfaction "because puppets of the non-democratic forces have been exposed."

He accused Asif Zardari and Imran Khan of being "pawns of the establishment" and said their candidates are still a couple of votes behind the PML-N coalition's candidates. "This is a victory for democratic forces," Sanaullah said.

Explaining Nawaz Sharif's proposal for candidacy of PPP's Raza Rabbani, he said that the party knew it would never happen as "the nomination was never in the hands of Zardari, and forces he [Zardari] has sold himself to would never allow [Rabbani's candidacy]."

With additional reporting by Javed Hussain.