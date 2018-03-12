PTI will end unemployment, says Imran

IMRAN Khan says PTI membership is imperative for the next general election.

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has said his party would resolve the issue of unemployment which was the main concern of the youth.

Similarly, he added, the PTI would work for the revival of the textile sector.

Addressing party workers and talking to journalists at different points during his whirlwind visit to the city on Sunday, the PTI chief said party membership was imperative for the next general election and he was in Faisalabad to meet old workers.

“This visit is meant for the preparation of the general election. The PTI will select candidates in the light of workers’ opinion.”

Mr Khan said his party would make Pakistan according to the vision of Qauid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal, adding that every citizen was equal in the eyes of law.

Criticising the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership, the PTI chief said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had stashed Rs300 billion abroad. “After coming to power I will hold Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah from his moustache and drive him to prison.”

He said picking Senate chairman from Balochistan would strengthen the federation and his party would support Pakistan Peoples Party’s candidate for the slot of deputy chairman. He added that all provinces had equal share in the Senate.

He alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif was involved in the killing of innocent people through “staged encounters”.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police were now working on the patron of Europe and this system would als be introduced in Punjab once the PTI came to power there.

