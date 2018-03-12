PTI will end unemployment, says Imran
FAISALABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has said his party would resolve the issue of unemployment which was the main concern of the youth.
Similarly, he added, the PTI would work for the revival of the textile sector.
Addressing party workers and talking to journalists at different points during his whirlwind visit to the city on Sunday, the PTI chief said party membership was imperative for the next general election and he was in Faisalabad to meet old workers.
“This visit is meant for the preparation of the general election. The PTI will select candidates in the light of workers’ opinion.”
Mr Khan said his party would make Pakistan according to the vision of Qauid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal, adding that every citizen was equal in the eyes of law.
Criticising the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership, the PTI chief said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had stashed Rs300 billion abroad. “After coming to power I will hold Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah from his moustache and drive him to prison.”
He said picking Senate chairman from Balochistan would strengthen the federation and his party would support Pakistan Peoples Party’s candidate for the slot of deputy chairman. He added that all provinces had equal share in the Senate.
He alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif was involved in the killing of innocent people through “staged encounters”.
He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police were now working on the patron of Europe and this system would als be introduced in Punjab once the PTI came to power there.
Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2018
What is your performance in kp? 0000000+000000=0
Imran Khan has done nothing during last four years except chasing Sharif family. He has shown no programme with regards to foreign policy, finance, security etc etc. He is a leader with limited vision.
In your dreams only. Please promise what is humanly possible. Yes you can provide jobs to some people but not to all. Even if elections are getting near, does that mean that you could promise the sky? Where are the Tsunami trees gone? May be the KPK government paid for them, but was it really done? That is the question? Promises made by the looters and plunderers are one thing but if you want join that club too, then carry on with the false promises so that people know that you are not different from the other aspirants for power.
How?
Please do not make claims, which you cannot fulfill.
How. Can he elaborate .
How? You have been promising major changes, easily said than done.
Really hope the electorate wakes up and votes PTI in to government.
I guess there is no unemployed in KPK.
The need is to provide good environment for the businesses that will increase the need of high quality employees.
How? How did you achieve this in KPK?
I hope he gets a chance at least, it is only fair. We have tried the rest of the lot for too long, and have little to show for it.
What about KPK
Dear IK....you are loosing your ground. You need to come up new and stronger and stop selling Nawaz Sharif now. Yes selling, you are now promoting Nawaz and PML-N. Come up with complete and to be completed projects in KPK.
Mark the language of Mr IK. He will hold the Punjab law minister by his moustache and drive him to jail. He is aspiring to be PM of Pakistan.
IK you sincerely believe in police reforms, justice, provision of decent healt care, free education till secondary school, decent drinking water, increase in employment to reduce poverty, but it is all in vain, your hnoest and sincere intentions will be all in vain. Overwhelming majority of people of Pakistan are phisically, mentally, ethically, morally and emotionally crippled, they will do what they have been doing for decades, vote for crooks and theives to keep themselves and their country in neck deep quagmire of corruption, thuggery, abuse of power, injustice, police brutality, poverty, illiteracy, unemployment and misery damn misery..
“After coming to power I will hold Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah from his moustache and drive him to prison.” This language doesn't suit Mr. IK, you need to show that you are different from other politicians .
BTW , has the unemployment ended in KPK ?
Finally a politician talking about unemployment and industries as the word "development" has been misused by all governments since 1970.
how ... unless you wind up with a magic wand... I would rather tell the truth and let the people know the reality. let them work towards the goal of prosperity and let them enjoy their share...For every challenge we face - unemployment, poverty, crime, income growth, income inequality, productivity, competitiveness - a great education is a major component of the solution.
Well said!! PTI should now start speaking on what they will do in future for the country instead of complaining about what others have done in past
Health and education sector have been reformed with lots of jobs but little attention has been given to attracting diaspora and foreign investments in the province of KP. Thousands of youth are searching for employment opportunities in development sector which has already been squeezed due to insufficient funding from donors.