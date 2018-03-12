Shoe-hurling incident to raise Sharif’s popularity: Maryam
RAWALPINDI: Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, on Sunday continued veiled attacks on the judiciary, saying “the people cannot allow five persons of any institution to send an elected prime minister packing”.
Addressing a charged crowd at PML-N’s Social Media Convention at Fawara Chowk, she said: “If you did not agree [with the judgements] then stand up and be counted in the next general election to reject puppets and those who disgraced your votes as well as those doing politics of foul language and (playing) the politics of allegations.”
In a clear reference to the incident of shoe-hurling at her father in Lahore, Maryam called them “cowards” and asked those responsible for it to come in the public.
“Don’t attack under the veil. Nawaz Sharif will not get afraid of such a cowardly act. Lions do not fear jackals. Those who get defeats use such tactics. People will avenge those who are behind this act by voting in favour of Nawaz Sharif in the general election,” she said.
Maryam said the incident would increase Nawaz Sharif’s popularity, which was evident from the participation of the people in the convention.
“Attack me if you have courage,” she said, while removing the bullet-proof screen from the stage.
Maryam also lashed out at PTI chairman Imran Khan and said that such ugly violent incidents were the result of his politics. She alleged that Imran Khan had been promoting a culture of intolerance in society and use of foul language in politics.
“Do you think, just one message of condemnation (of the shoe-hurling incident) is enough? You (Imran Khan) promoted the culture of abusive language over the last five years in sit-ins and public meetings. Haven’t you talked about dragging opponents by their neck from Prime Minister House?” she asked.
She alleged that Nawaz Sharif’s opponents were doing politics of horse-trading. She said her father neither bowed before anyone nor let down his voters. “Imran Khan bowed before Zardari sahib as he gave 12 of his votes in Senate to him (Asif Zardari),” she said in reference to Mr Khan’s announcement to support the Senate’s deputy chairman candidate from the PPP, if the independents from Balochistan were allowed to contest for the chairmanship.
In an interesting move, Maryam Nawaz asked one of the participants to hand her a scale — a symbol used for the judiciary — which he had brought to the gathering. She said that on one side of it a ladla (Imran Khan) was sitting with offshore companies and forged documents of his Banigala residence, while on the other there was Nawaz Sharif, who had no offshore company but was sent home for not taking salary from his son.
She also came down hard on the joint investigation team (JIT) on the Panama Papers case and said it found nothing in the case despite spending millions of rupees. “The JIT head gave millions of rupees to his relatives in the name of investigations,” she alleged.
“Supreme Court gave six months to probe the case, but the investigators failed to find the corruption of even six rupees in the case,” she said.
Maryam said that she and her father wanted to go abroad to see ailing Kulsoom Nawaz who was fighting cancer. “For the last four months, we were not given permission to go to see my ailing mother who had been again admitted to a hospital as a tumor has appeared in her neck,” she regretted.
She appreciated the performance of PML-N’s social media.
Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2018
yeah! you need more shoe beating to get more votes, isn't?
So more shoes please
Dream on...You next destination is London or Adyala. I will gather how can you organise these gatherings after 30 May
PML-N has only politics of hate and no agenda for the people. Compare Maryam Nawaz and Imran khan. No contest
Hmmmm...I won't be surprised if the shoe hurling incident turns out to be a staged one to gain sympathies and accuse IK
Why is media giving coverage to Maryam? Which public office she holds?
"I will go to the court of 'People'." -NS. So, let me consider it to be the decision of nation, highly condemn-able though.
If people reject PML-N in upcoming election then i will get more stronger for next elections :)
Shamless folks. Thieves and dacoits are proud that they are convicta and common people hate them because of their crimes.Vulture family have eaten away the country in last 40 years but still want no mass left on the body.
Excuse me Mam! This is what your dad and whole corrupt family deserve! At the moment it was only one shoe. Next time it will be couple more till you all are kicked out!
In Pakistani politics, promoting justice, strengthening institutions and working for public in general may not win elections . More important is who plays more dirty games, fool public and buy votes with few rupees or with intimidation and threats
All drama.
If shoe hurling increased Nawaz Sharif popularity, the it is quite sensible and normal to have more shoes thrown at him, best way to become popular with no hessle ad no cost.
Great. Perhaps 10 shoes should be hurled every day, it will increase popularity 10 times every day.
Is she encouraging public to throw more shoes to make prime minister more popular?
I hope PML N will not throw shoes on opponent only defeat them by winning 2018 election.
NS. Maryam, what SC has done to NS is not wrong. You guys are under investigation which is not fabricated by anyone in Pakistan. This is a result of corruption and money stealing by you and your family. If you still deny that panamagate is a lie then you as a person should be ashamed of yourself to be a human.
We have a leader in the making. Alhamdollilah!
The arrogance of the family is an indication of what they think about the ordinary people of Pakistan or Pakistan and its institutions...
Can someone please tell Marium bibi that if someone throws a shoe towards you in public, it is nothing to be proud of or shows any bravery. It shows you how much Awam is disgusted of you.
Nawaz will win
In that case have more shoes hurled at him.
Why does the media promote every utterance of this woman?
This shows she has ZERO tolerance, it is nothing but her anger. IF she was a leader then she could have used this situation into her favor by forgiving the person who did this, she could have used the sympathy of public.
@FNZ absulately right....I totally agree with you...This is what they deserve....Now they cannot fool the whole nation any more...CJ Zindabad.....
Miss, unfortuntaly you politicians have created this environment for your own.
it means that nawaz must would have paid this man to throw shoe at him to gain popularity.
Yes, the number of shoes the number of votes PML N will get.
So this is not "Sazish" cuz it is going in favor of u ;-)
Maryam’s speeches do not make any sense but will always influence the less well educated and that is the reason why Sharifs do not want to promote education in Pakistan.
What a shameless comment While condemning this act Maryam has to see the extent of anger at looting billions to buy flats in London