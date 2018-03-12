DAWN.COM

Shoe-hurling incident to raise Sharif’s popularity: Maryam

Aamir YasinUpdated March 12, 2018

Removing the bullet-proof screen from the stage, Maryam Nawaz said ‘attack me if you have courage’.
RAWALPINDI: Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, on Sunday continued veiled attacks on the judiciary, saying “the people cannot allow five persons of any institution to send an elec­ted prime minister packing”.

Addressing a charged crowd at PML-N’s Social Media Convention at Fawara Chowk, she said: “If you did not agree [with the judgements] then stand up and be counted in the next general election to reject puppets and those who disgraced your votes as well as those doing politics of foul language and (playing) the politics of allegations.”

In a clear reference to the incident of shoe-hurling at her father in Lahore, Mar­yam called them “cowards” and asked those responsible for it to come in the public.

“Don’t attack under the veil. Nawaz Sharif will not get afraid of such a cowardly act. Lions do not fear jackals. Those who get defeats use such tactics. People will avenge those who are behind this act by voting in favour of Nawaz Sharif in the general election,” she said.

Maryam said the incident would increase Nawaz Sharif’s popularity, which was evident from the participation of the people in the convention.

“Attack me if you have courage,” she said, while removing the bullet-proof screen from the stage.

Maryam also lashed out at PTI chairman Imran Khan and said that such ugly violent incidents were the result of his politics. She alleged that Imran Khan had been promoting a culture of intolerance in society and use of foul language in politics.

“Do you think, just one message of condemnation (of the shoe-hurling incident) is enough? You (Imran Khan) promoted the culture of abusive language over the last five years in sit-ins and public meetings. Haven’t you talked about dragging opponents by their neck from Prime Minister House?” she asked.

She alleged that Nawaz Sharif’s opponents were doing politics of horse-trading. She said her father neither bowed before anyone nor let down his voters. “Imran Khan bowed before Zardari sahib as he gave 12 of his votes in Senate to him (Asif Zardari),” she said in reference to Mr Khan’s announcement to support the Senate’s deputy chairman candidate from the PPP, if the independents from Balochistan were allowed to contest for the chairmanship.

In an interesting move, Maryam Nawaz asked one of the participants to hand her a scale — a symbol used for the judiciary — which he had brought to the gathering. She said that on one side of it a ladla (Imran Khan) was sitting with offshore companies and forged documents of his Banigala residence, while on the other there was Nawaz Sharif, who had no offshore company but was sent home for not taking salary from his son.

She also came down hard on the joint investigation team (JIT) on the Panama Papers case and said it found nothing in the case despite spending millions of rupees. “The JIT head gave millions of rupees to his relatives in the name of investigations,” she alleged.

“Supreme Court gave six months to probe the case, but the investigators failed to find the corruption of even six rupees in the case,” she said.

Maryam said that she and her father wanted to go abroad to see ailing Kulsoom Nawaz who was fighting cancer. “For the last four months, we were not given permission to go to see my ailing mother who had been again admitted to a hospital as a tumor has appeared in her neck,” she regretted.

She appreciated the performance of PML-N’s social media.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2018

Comments (31)

1000 characters
asim
Mar 12, 2018 08:34am

yeah! you need more shoe beating to get more votes, isn't?

MG
Mar 12, 2018 08:38am

So more shoes please

ilyas khan
Mar 12, 2018 09:02am

Dream on...You next destination is London or Adyala. I will gather how can you organise these gatherings after 30 May

Zak
Mar 12, 2018 09:13am

PML-N has only politics of hate and no agenda for the people. Compare Maryam Nawaz and Imran khan. No contest

Anti-Corruption
Mar 12, 2018 09:15am

Hmmmm...I won't be surprised if the shoe hurling incident turns out to be a staged one to gain sympathies and accuse IK

Naxalite
Mar 12, 2018 09:16am

Why is media giving coverage to Maryam? Which public office she holds?

Saleem
Mar 12, 2018 09:18am

"I will go to the court of 'People'." -NS. So, let me consider it to be the decision of nation, highly condemn-able though.

ND
Mar 12, 2018 09:20am

If people reject PML-N in upcoming election then i will get more stronger for next elections :)

Zia
Mar 12, 2018 09:21am

Shamless folks. Thieves and dacoits are proud that they are convicta and common people hate them because of their crimes.Vulture family have eaten away the country in last 40 years but still want no mass left on the body.

FNZ
Mar 12, 2018 09:22am

Excuse me Mam! This is what your dad and whole corrupt family deserve! At the moment it was only one shoe. Next time it will be couple more till you all are kicked out!

NoWhitefish
Mar 12, 2018 09:23am

In Pakistani politics, promoting justice, strengthening institutions and working for public in general may not win elections . More important is who plays more dirty games, fool public and buy votes with few rupees or with intimidation and threats

Sayyar Khan
Mar 12, 2018 09:24am

All drama.

Riaz Ahmad
Mar 12, 2018 09:40am

If shoe hurling increased Nawaz Sharif popularity, the it is quite sensible and normal to have more shoes thrown at him, best way to become popular with no hessle ad no cost.

Seedh A. Sharif
Mar 12, 2018 09:42am

Great. Perhaps 10 shoes should be hurled every day, it will increase popularity 10 times every day.

shaheen
Mar 12, 2018 09:43am

Is she encouraging public to throw more shoes to make prime minister more popular?

Shah
Mar 12, 2018 09:50am

I hope PML N will not throw shoes on opponent only defeat them by winning 2018 election.

Ahsan Gul
Mar 12, 2018 10:03am

NS. Maryam, what SC has done to NS is not wrong. You guys are under investigation which is not fabricated by anyone in Pakistan. This is a result of corruption and money stealing by you and your family. If you still deny that panamagate is a lie then you as a person should be ashamed of yourself to be a human.

El Cid
Mar 12, 2018 10:10am

We have a leader in the making. Alhamdollilah!

Akil Akhtar
Mar 12, 2018 10:10am

The arrogance of the family is an indication of what they think about the ordinary people of Pakistan or Pakistan and its institutions...

PakiForum
Mar 12, 2018 10:25am

Can someone please tell Marium bibi that if someone throws a shoe towards you in public, it is nothing to be proud of or shows any bravery. It shows you how much Awam is disgusted of you.

wellwisher
Mar 12, 2018 10:28am

Nawaz will win

Harris M
Mar 12, 2018 10:31am

In that case have more shoes hurled at him.

JA-Australia
Mar 12, 2018 10:35am

Why does the media promote every utterance of this woman?

H.H Shah
Mar 12, 2018 10:48am

This shows she has ZERO tolerance, it is nothing but her anger. IF she was a leader then she could have used this situation into her favor by forgiving the person who did this, she could have used the sympathy of public.

Shibly
Mar 12, 2018 10:53am

@FNZ absulately right....I totally agree with you...This is what they deserve....Now they cannot fool the whole nation any more...CJ Zindabad.....

MA
Mar 12, 2018 11:02am

Miss, unfortuntaly you politicians have created this environment for your own.

syed hassan haseeb
Mar 12, 2018 11:09am

it means that nawaz must would have paid this man to throw shoe at him to gain popularity.

Mirza
Mar 12, 2018 11:13am

Yes, the number of shoes the number of votes PML N will get.

Shahbaz Ahmed Tarrar
Mar 12, 2018 12:06pm

So this is not "Sazish" cuz it is going in favor of u ;-)

WARRIs
Mar 12, 2018 12:08pm

Maryam’s speeches do not make any sense but will always influence the less well educated and that is the reason why Sharifs do not want to promote education in Pakistan.

Naeem
Mar 12, 2018 12:57pm

What a shameless comment While condemning this act Maryam has to see the extent of anger at looting billions to buy flats in London

