DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Iranian foreign minister to hold talks with civilian, military leaders

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated March 12, 2018

Email


JAVAD Zarif arrived in Islamabad on Sunday night.
JAVAD Zarif arrived in Islamabad on Sunday night.

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif arrived here on Sunday night on an official visit.

He is leading a high-level delegation that includes a large group of businessmen.

During his stay in Islamabad, the foreign minister is scheduled to meet Pakistan’s civilian and military leadership. He will also deliver a lecture on 70 years of Pak-Iran ties at the Institute of Strategic Studies.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi was quoted by Iranian media as having said that the Iranian minister would review issues of mutual interest with a special focus on expansion of economic and trade relations between the two neighbours.

The two countries are continuing to face challenges in ties despite the apparent improvement in them since Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s trip to Tehran late last year.

With Iran leasing out Chabahar Port to India and Pakistan Army announcing deployment of troops to Saudi Arabia, the mutual mistrust between the neighbours stands renewed.

Iran’s envoy to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost last month said that establishment of bilateral banking ties was being delayed because of Islamabad’s ‘conservativeness’, while Islamabad-Pakistan gas pipeline project remains frozen.

Banking relations are considered crucial to expanding bilateral trade, which currently stands at $1.2 billion. The target is to increase it to $5bn per annum over the next few years, but it looks to be a difficult goal to achieve in the absence of regular banking channels.

Foreign Office spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal expressed the hope that Mr Zarif’s trip would serve to improve economic and trade ties between the two countries.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

March 12, 2018

Uncouth pre-poll politics

THE politics of protest has intersected with campaign politics and a potentially dangerous trend has emerged. The...
March 12, 2018

Power surcharges

ALMOST half a decade ago, three separate surcharges were imposed on the price of electricity to help the power ...
March 12, 2018

A woman of substance

WHEN women believe in themselves — even while fighting the odds stacked against them — it’s true to say the...
March 11, 2018

A question of faith

THE language of protection of the rights of non-Muslim citizens in Pakistan has often been co-opted by those who are...
March 11, 2018

Universities’ law

WIELDING its numerical strength in the Sindh Assembly like a sledgehammer, the PPP has pushed through a law that not...
March 11, 2018

PSL games in Pakistan

PAKISTAN Super League fever has gripped the nation once again. The league has made great strides since its inception...