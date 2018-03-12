DAWN.COM

Woman arrested on charge of blasphemy

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated March 12, 2018

SIALKOT: The Daska City police on Sunday arrested a 42-year-old woman suspected of committing blasphemy and shifted her to the Sialkot District Jail after registering a case against her.

However, the locals said the woman was mentally deranged and she recently got back home after spending two months in a Lahore hospital.

According to the first information report lodged under sections 298 and 298-A PPC, one Rehman Mehmood Anwar alleged that the woman had publicly committed blasphemy against the prophets and companions of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) near a tea stall on Bank Road in Daska.

The police arrested the suspect, shifted her to the Sialkot District Jail and started investigation into the case.

AMBULANCES: The Punjab government has provided six ambulances to the Sialkot Health Department for expanding its 24/7 maternity emergency health services to three more basic health units (BHUs) in Sialkot district.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Farrukh Naveed said 24/7 maternity health emergency services had been expanded to 28 BHUs out of total 88 BHUs in the district with total 14 ambulances for providing round-the-clock emergency maternity health and medical facilities to the pregnant women in the rural areas.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2018

Riaz Uddin
Mar 12, 2018 03:49pm

If she has been mentally sick and does not appreciate or is unable to differentiate between wrong or right.She is Not Crminally Responsible. She is unfit to stand trial. She deserves to hospitalized till.her complete recovery.

SkyHawk
Mar 12, 2018 04:21pm

She is an innocent mental patient. Take her to the mental hospital instead of putting her behind bars.

LION
Mar 12, 2018 04:29pm

@Riaz Uddin thanks for the advise.

Maria enteparia onnuchoriu
Mar 12, 2018 04:40pm

Police filed a case against her even though she just came out of a mental hospital, but police refuse to file FIR against many rape cases recently.

