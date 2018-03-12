Woman arrested on charge of blasphemy

SIALKOT: The Daska City police on Sunday arrested a 42-year-old woman suspected of committing blasphemy and shifted her to the Sialkot District Jail after registering a case against her.

However, the locals said the woman was mentally deranged and she recently got back home after spending two months in a Lahore hospital.

According to the first information report lodged under sections 298 and 298-A PPC, one Rehman Mehmood Anwar alleged that the woman had publicly committed blasphemy against the prophets and companions of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) near a tea stall on Bank Road in Daska.

The police arrested the suspect, shifted her to the Sialkot District Jail and started investigation into the case.

AMBULANCES: The Punjab government has provided six ambulances to the Sialkot Health Department for expanding its 24/7 maternity emergency health services to three more basic health units (BHUs) in Sialkot district.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Farrukh Naveed said 24/7 maternity health emergency services had been expanded to 28 BHUs out of total 88 BHUs in the district with total 14 ambulances for providing round-the-clock emergency maternity health and medical facilities to the pregnant women in the rural areas.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2018