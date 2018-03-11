Iran's foreign minister arrives in Pakistan to enhance trade ties
Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif arrived in Islamabad on Sunday to hold talks with Pakistani leadership on bilateral relations and regional situation, Radio Pakistan reported.
A 30-member business delegation comprising representatives from economic, trade and business sectors is accompanying the Iranian foreign minister.
During the visit, Zarif will hold meetings with President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.
He will also deliver speeches in two trade gatherings to be attended by Iranian and Pakistani businessmen and entrepreneurs in Islamabad and Karachi, respectively.
iran plays double game. Cry for Palestine says nothing for Kashmir. Hand over port to India and talks just for the sake of talk small trade with Pakistan.
We should take steps practically to enhance our Trades and defence for both countries.
The people of Pakistan welcome Iran's Foreign Minister to promote trade, business and regional cooperation. The two brotherly countries not only share a common border, but history, culture and religion. Besides working towards free trade, the vital gas pipeline must be completed at the earlier for the benefit of the people of both countries.