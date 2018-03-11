Iran's foreign minister arrives in Pakistan to enhance trade ties

Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif arrived in Islamabad on Sunday to hold talks with Pakistani leadership on bilateral relations and regional situation, Radio Pakistan reported.

A 30-member business delegation comprising representatives from economic, trade and business sectors is accompanying the Iranian foreign minister.

During the visit, Zarif will hold meetings with President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

He will also deliver speeches in two trade gatherings to be attended by Iranian and Pakistani businessmen and entrepreneurs in Islamabad and Karachi, respectively.