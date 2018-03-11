DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

7-year-old boy found dead in Mardan

Pervaiz KhanMarch 11, 2018

Email


The alleged kidnapping and murder of a seven-year-old boy in Mardan sparked protests on Sunday, with residents demanding the speedy arrest of the assailant.

District Police Officer Mian Saeed Ahmed said the boy was last seen playing in front of his house in the Tambulk area on Saturday before he went missing. A missing persons complaint was subsequently lodged with the police.

Early on Sunday morning, an unidentified suspect dumped a gunny sack holding the child's body in the fields behind the family's home and fled, the DPO said.

The boy was the son of a labourer who earns daily wages by loading and unloading vehicles at a nearby vegetable market, police said.

Police investigators cordoned off the crime scene and began collecting evidence.

The body was sent to Mardan Medical Complex for a post-mortem examination, hospital sources said, adding that DNA samples were collected from the body and sent to the Bacha Khan Medical College forensic laboratory for testing.

When the child's body was returned to his family, residents of the area blocked the Mardan-Nowshera Road with the body in protest, demanding the suspect's arrest.

The incident has caused a wave of fear, anger and grief to spread through locals. At least two similar cases have been reported in Mardan this year, in which minors who went missing and were recovered dead were believed to have been subjected to sexual assault.

As many as 17,862 cases of sexual assault against children have been reported throughout the country in the last five years, according to data presented to lawmakers in the National Assembly.

VIOLENCE AGAINST CHILDREN Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

The system wants Nawaz out

The system wants Nawaz out

Nawaz doesn’t really seem to have much of an idea what to do with the strong numbers in the Senate, how to translate it.

Opinion

Editorial

March 11, 2018

A question of faith

THE language of protection of the rights of non-Muslim citizens in Pakistan has often been co-opted by those who are...
March 11, 2018

Universities’ law

WIELDING its numerical strength in the Sindh Assembly like a sledgehammer, the PPP has pushed through a law that not...
March 11, 2018

PSL games in Pakistan

PAKISTAN Super League fever has gripped the nation once again. The league has made great strides since its inception...
Updated March 10, 2018

Democracy’s custodians

For all the negotiations in recent days, which party has a democracy-strengthening agenda for the Senate?
Updated March 10, 2018

Transforming Karachi

Karachi needs detailed and thorough treatment, just as the recent diagnostic report by the World Bank has given to it.
Updated March 10, 2018

Child labour bill

Display of good intentions, succeeded by a woeful follow-through, appears to have become a hallmark of governance.