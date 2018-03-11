DAWN.COM

Shoe thrown at Nawaz Sharif at Jamia Naeemia Lahore

Dawn.comUpdated March 11, 2018

A day after ink was thrown on Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif in Sialkot, a shoe was thrown at PML-N's supreme leader Nawaz Sharif in Lahore on Sunday, DawnNewsTV reported.

Sharif, who had arrived at Jamia Naeemia to address a ceremony marking the death anniversary of Mufti Mohammad Hussain Naeemi, had a shoe thrown at him by a man in the audience as soon as he took the stage. Video footage of the incident showed Sharif visibly shocked in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

Shoe thrown at Nawaz Sharif after he arrived on the stage to address the crowd.─DawnNewsTV
However, the PML-N leader went ahead with his address, although reportedly shortening his speech, only to thank the organisers and saying words of prayer for the deceased cleric.

The man was immediately caught and thrashed by the audience. The organisers said they are trying to ascertain the identity of the attacker and how he was able to enter the hall. The man has been taken into custody by security agencies at the venue.

The incident comes days after another PML-N leader, Ahsan Iqbal, had a shoe thrown at him, making it the third incident of similar nature against the ruling party's top leadership in recent days.

Condemnations

While speaking to DawnNewsTV, opposition MNA Sheikh Rashid condemned the incident, terming it a complete collapse of intelligence and a result of "overconfidence" shown by the former premier. Rashid said that it could have been something other than a shoe which would have been a disaster. He advised Sharif to ensure he spoke from behind a bullet-proof glass in the future.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan and his party also condemned the incident. In its message on Twitter, PTI said that it was regrettable that PML-N's policies have turned the people against the party to the extent that they [the nation] have resorted to such antics.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Faisal Subzwari also took to Twitter to condemn the incident, calling for serious efforts to curb such acts.

PML-N leader Rana Mashhood said that the party was anticipating such an incident because there is a frustration on part of the opposition due to PML-N's rising popularity. He added that the party was trying to keep its workers calm.

Other politicians, journalists and members of the civil society also took to to Twitter to denounce the incident.

Faisal Bajwa
Mar 11, 2018 01:40pm

And so the cycling begins!

Wahab
Mar 11, 2018 01:41pm

This goes to show how angry the public is with PMLN

Ordinary_citizen
Mar 11, 2018 01:43pm

Display of public anger at the way they have been treated by the political elite for the last 70 years.

asuf
Mar 11, 2018 01:43pm

Just a shoe? These people who have crippled my country need something more.

Asif
Mar 11, 2018 01:47pm

Did anyone see the fear on his face.

Usman
Mar 11, 2018 01:48pm

Fate

PakiForum
Mar 11, 2018 01:49pm

I mentioned the same comment when ink was thrown at Khuwaja Asif. This is just the beginning.

saad
Mar 11, 2018 01:50pm

Seems all Engineered work...PML-N is the largest party and will continue to so till in Election 2018

Wow
Mar 11, 2018 02:00pm

Although I do not wish any this treatment. BUT SHARIF AND CO DESERVE IT.

It show how people are fed up ip with their constant lies.

Lets just fotget about other new boys on block parties.

PMLN and especially Sharif family have been governing Pakistan for 40 years. Wake up supporters what part are you proud of. Pakistan stands lowest in subcontinent countries.

Another 5 year term and PMLN will ask for another 5 years, and ask for another 5 years. While regional countries will have moved on.

TM
Mar 11, 2018 02:02pm

Engineered to the core. I strongly condemn it and I wish to see sanity prevailing in this country.

Concerned
Mar 11, 2018 02:08pm

Shame! Shame! Shame!

You can't beat them at the polls, despite all the arm-twisting done behind the scenes though hook and crook!

So this is what you resort to in the end? Throw ink? Throw shoes?

The level to which the political discourse has sunk in this country, thanks to Imran Khan and his insafiyaans is appalling.

Exactly the type of actions, which let the establishment justify (muscle) their way into politics. But of course, PTI is the new establishment's party! This is very convenient for them.

Haroon
Mar 11, 2018 02:11pm

Boys are trying to counter N league in each and every possible way. Right from container til NA 120.

H
Mar 11, 2018 02:18pm

All politicians should instead unite againt corruption.

Tali
Mar 11, 2018 02:24pm

Its fascinating how all the politicians are condemning this action in complete unity and with such fervor...and also their insistence that this episode was some sort of conspiracy by an opposing party rather than the concious independent decision of a common man!

Though i agree physical violence is not an ideal way to behave in any situation... i also need to acknowledge the complete frustration and helplessness and lack of voice felt by ordinary citizens towards our government and system.

The panic being displayed by our politicians ...in their multiple messages....to these relatively minor incidents shows the untapped power of the common man... that the pakistani public are still unconcious of due to decades of submissive behavior!

We want better leaders to ‘serve’us!

Asim
Mar 11, 2018 02:27pm

I also condemn the thrashing of the man by the public. Our public should have shown retrain and instead of beating him up ,he should have just been held and handed over to police. Such thrashing never happens in civilised countries. No wonder they call us uncivilised, “Jangli”. Violence , seems is in the core of our values and we feel is the only solution to all our frustrations and problem.

Brain
Mar 11, 2018 02:29pm

Politicians are sad but general public is happy and congratulating each other.

Syed Hussain Akbari
Mar 11, 2018 02:30pm

The act shows the frustration of those who thought would catch hold of Punjab in various elections and were very much hopeful of their victory as PML N were cornered in so many charges. But the election results are showing continued success of PML N. For ignorant like me it is difficult to understand as to why the PML N votebank is still in tact.

ABRAR KHAN
Mar 11, 2018 02:30pm

Society is turning to this extent of intolerance. Deplorable. We all irrespective of political affiliation should condemn it.

Zafarullah Rana
Mar 11, 2018 02:31pm

This is the result of policies of successive governments. This is the frustration of public against policies of governments. A common man doesn't have any other options left to display their anger.

Kamran Haq
Mar 11, 2018 02:33pm

thats the very least Nawaz sharif deserves. i fear for the safety of that protester now. i dont think the security forces are going to to easy on the poor guy

AHMED RAZA
Mar 11, 2018 02:34pm

We should condemn these incidents without adding "ifs" and "buts". In past we remained silent when such incidents happened with Ahmad Raza Kasuri, Arbab Rahim and Late Sher Afghun Niazi. Our silence will give further penetration to these tactics

A&A
Mar 11, 2018 02:36pm

@Asif I’m loving it.....

NoNy
Mar 11, 2018 02:44pm

Of course there are perpetrators behind such acts of insulting political bigwigs but politicians should not consider these events as isolated and pre-planned and ignore, there is an over all anger within masses due to bad governance and economic inequality in Pakistan. Politicians must realize that it can not work the way it has been, the resources have to flow towards the downtrodden as well so that they have something in their life to value, otherwise this ink and shoe throwing might turn into a regular affair.

BhaRAT
Mar 11, 2018 02:54pm

That’s just remind me of bush Incident It’s also show common people are angry at Nawaz Sharif just like they were with Nawaz Sharif

Ali Bashir
Mar 11, 2018 02:54pm

Good work, corrupt and traitors will soon get whats coming for them.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 11, 2018 02:54pm

As you sow, so shall you reap.

R.Azhar
Mar 11, 2018 02:54pm

An insult to the shoe!!!!

Skeptic
Mar 11, 2018 02:57pm

Wish I was there - to see the drama in person, if not to participate! :)

Juna bazar
Mar 11, 2018 02:58pm

I am surprise why this religious institute invite one corrupt disgrace person to their Jamia or allow him to speak at their form.

masroor
Mar 11, 2018 02:59pm

What goes around comes around

johar
Mar 11, 2018 03:00pm

very good.

Bloo
Mar 11, 2018 03:00pm

Although it isn't right to throw ink and a shoe at someone but when you pin people to the wall by implementing anti-public policies and openly defy the country's laws such things happen..!

Khawar Saleem Aslam
Mar 11, 2018 03:03pm

PTI should have condemned it instead of justifying it.

Sohail
Mar 11, 2018 03:07pm

People are frustrated by incompetent leaders. In future expect more shoes.

kalsoom
Mar 11, 2018 03:11pm

They way of showing anger

Prateik
Mar 11, 2018 03:11pm

PTI and PPP are condemning because they may also get the boot in KP and Sindh respectively.

Ali
Mar 11, 2018 03:12pm

Wat next? Eggs? Rotten tomatoes?

Adnan Mazher Khan
Mar 11, 2018 03:13pm

I strongly condemn this incident. It should not have happened.

Ali
Mar 11, 2018 03:13pm

I heartily congratulate the guy who did it.

ARIF
Mar 11, 2018 03:16pm

Very soon the same will happen to IK and others as well.

Harmony-1©
Mar 11, 2018 03:26pm

Sad but let's not forget he asked for it - "peoples court"!

Raza Q Khan
Mar 11, 2018 03:33pm

If i would be a Millionaire i would buy this show for a hundred thousand dollar

Happy Pakistani
Mar 11, 2018 03:34pm

Great Job

Zanoc
Mar 11, 2018 03:36pm

Well done. We people should rejevt this all so called democracy champion

Falcon1
Mar 11, 2018 03:39pm

Now, NS will be afraid of the Pakistani public - if not the shoes.

Nasir
Mar 11, 2018 03:41pm

Who is next?

Nasir
Mar 11, 2018 03:41pm

@Brain Agreed

Dr. Doctor
Mar 11, 2018 03:57pm

@Wahab

No sir, with all due respect, others are showing restraint so all should follow suit.

Citizen
Mar 11, 2018 04:01pm

This anger may not be attributed to general public. This act must be condemned by all. The culprit must be punished.

Mirestan
Mar 11, 2018 04:03pm

shame on you Nawaz, no one wants you.

Mirestan
Mar 11, 2018 04:28pm

Thanks, People of Pakistan I Love you.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 11, 2018 04:33pm

This is what you get when public is fed up and frustrated from corrupt politicians, fake news, hypocrites and their poor performance. In my view, such incidents will increase in the future and people will take law in their own hands to express their hate for black sheep of our society - you get what you deserve through your good and bad deeds!

Qasim
Mar 11, 2018 04:41pm

Politicians have condemned for the fear of themselves.. They know today it was Nawaz tomorrow it can (should) be them.

Tahir
Mar 11, 2018 04:44pm

People must think against the person who took the nation to such extent of political polarisation,

Bystander
Mar 11, 2018 04:44pm

Good audience feedback,he deserves it.

ABE
Mar 11, 2018 04:48pm

Be afraid, be very afraid, before the other shoe drops!

This is the beginning of the end of Shairf's imaginary Kingdom.

Tariq Amir
Mar 11, 2018 04:56pm

PTI is condemning the man or the PMLN? PTI has contributed a lot in increasing anger and hysteria in public. Many think in black and white and blame PMLN for all problems, while believing PTI will fix everything with a magic wand within 90 days.

Adil
Mar 11, 2018 04:57pm

Public and politicians both trying to outdo each other in how low they can go!!! A sad reflection on what this nation has come to.

Tariq Amir
Mar 11, 2018 05:02pm

Only mentally sick are enjoying this. But this is short lived. They will get reply in the general elections.

Maqsood Zafar Malik
Mar 11, 2018 05:03pm

Ink/Shoe throwing is not acceptable to a humane human, we PTI supporters condemn and regret it. But sad part is that PML N is still in denial. I feel sad for NS for show throwing, but more sad on Rana Mashood's state of mind.

Dr. Nazimuddin
Mar 11, 2018 05:10pm

@Wahab My friend throwing shoe or stone may console individual but to showing anger the right forum is upcoming general elections. I would like to see that anger in the elections. The shoe throwing event was just showing off stunt.

Humza
Mar 11, 2018 05:11pm

Didn't Nawaz in a speech just some time ago make fun of Tahir-ul-Qadri when he was frightened by the mic explosion/malfunction? Didn't he say he wasn't scared like TUQ.

Karma.

Asad Paul
Mar 11, 2018 05:19pm

Seems like Pakistanis are having fun.

Ikram
Mar 11, 2018 05:20pm

All the other politicians who are decrying this act should be worried about their turn. What these politicians have done to the average Pakistanis life is worse than the shoe thrown at Nawaz Sharif.

shehzada
Mar 11, 2018 05:20pm

A disqualified person who is a now certified thief, cant deserves this punishment.

Taimoor Shaukat
Mar 11, 2018 05:25pm

Differences with the scandalous nawaz sharif aside. This hurling of shoe is an absolute shame and a despicable act . Any act of violence should be condemned in all its forms. Nothing merits a man to be physically attacked. We have seen enough asassinations and blood.

No! To Violence.!

Ashraf The Great
Mar 11, 2018 05:30pm

Very unfortunate. However, the fear on me Sharif's face when he was hit was amazing. How can a "supreme leader" be so fearful? There is an explanation. He doesn't want to leave his ill gotten money behind should anything happen to him.

third party
Mar 11, 2018 05:38pm

By this kind of doing his nemesis only clearing and steering path for Nawaz !

KB
Mar 11, 2018 05:38pm

Such acts are bad. But these people are actually begging for such treatment and they deserve it too.

Mirza
Mar 11, 2018 05:54pm

Next time when he goes to UK maybe he will be beaten on the UK streets.

Malik Haider
Mar 11, 2018 05:54pm

Whose next

Shahid
Mar 11, 2018 06:00pm

Excellent , bravo..to the person who threw the shoe.

