Parties cagey about top Senate posts nominees

ISLAMABAD: With the election for the top slots in the Senate drawing near, Islamabad is set to witness a final round of deliberations on Sunday with major political parties — notably the Pakistan Muslim League and Pakistan Peoples Party — engaged in the “who-blinks-first” game while keeping their cards close to their chests after a day full of political activities.

Sources in the ruling PML-N told Dawn that since the PPP had also not yet announced the names of its candidates, the PML-N and allies decided to wait for another day before announcing the names of their candidates. After getting authorisation from the allies, PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif said he still desired to see Raza Rabbani as the next Senate chairman if nominated by the PPP.

In the ongoing political manoeuvrings, the six senators-elect from Balochistan, who have acquired a key role in the election for Senate chairman and deputy chairman, announced two names at a press conference in the presence of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Saturday. The names of Sadiq Sanjrani and Anwarul Haq Kakar as the possible candidates for the top slots were announced by Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

PML-N claims support of 57 senators; PPP in a fix after PTI decides to back it only for deputy chairman office

Mr Bizenjo, who has been in the capital with six independent senators-elect, also visited the Zardari House two or three times.

However, none of the major political parties came up with the names of their candidates, saying they want the other group to show their cards first.

A senior PML-N leader, whose name is also among the contenders for the chairman’s office, said there was a possibility that the final names of the candidates would become public on the day of election on Monday (tomorrow).

Earlier during the day, Mr Sharif held another round of discussion with his allies and this time the heads of the two factions of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) — Dr Farooq Sattar and Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui — also separately met Mr Sharif in the presence of allies.

PML-N Information Secretary Mushahidullah Khan claimed his party had gathered the support of 57 senators in the 104-member house. “The good news to come out of all the discussions held so far is that our figure has far exceeded the required number. One group is left and discussions are still under way with them. The talks will conclude tonight or tomorrow,” Mr Khan told reporters.

He said the allies had authorised Mr Sharif to nominate the candidates and make the announcement. However, sources quoted Mr Sharif as telling his allies that he still stood by his words that his party would support Mr Rabbani, if nominated by the PPP.

Mr Sharif, who left for Lahore after the meeting, would come back to Islamabad on Sunday to attend another meeting of the allies in the evening. A PML-N leader claimed that the two factions of the MQM-P had also been invited to the meeting.

Meanwhile, after meeting the independent group of six senators from Balochistan, Imran Khan announced that his party would support the panel of candidates (Sadiq Sanjrani for chairman and Anwarul Haq Kakar for deputy chairman) finalised by the independent group.

The PTI chief’s latest announcement created confusion in the political circles as just a day ago Mr Khan had categorically declared that his party would not vote for any PPP nominee for the Senate offices.

PTI Information Secretary Fawad Chaudhry later made it clear that the party would not support a PPP nominee for the office of the Senate chairman, but it was ready to vote for the PPP nominee for the deputy chairman’s slot. He said now the ball was in the PPP’s court.

The PPP has been in a fix after Imran Khan’s categorical announcement that they would not vote for the PPP nominee for the Senate chairman office, sources said.

A PPP leader said a number of party leaders were of the opinion that they should not trust Mr Khan due to his past record of repeatedly changing his positions. He said some leaders believed that the PPP would become a laughing stock if it contested for the office of the deputy chairman despite having the opportunity to grab the chairman’s office through the nomination of Mr Rabbani.

Therefore, he said, Mr Rabbani’s chances were still bright and Mr Zardari could be compelled to nominate Mr Rabbani again. The sources said that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who had flown to Islamabad on Friday, had already met Mr Rabbani and assured him of his support.

They said a number of senior PPP leaders, including Opposition Leaders in the National Assembly and Senate Khursheed Shah and Aitzaz Ahsan, respectively, were unhappy over the latest developments, particularly with the leadership’s decision of ‘ditching’ incumbent Senate chairman Raza Rabbani.

The sources said Mr Bhutto-Zardari had contacted Mr Shah and Mr Ahsan, who agreed to attend the party meeting to be held on Sunday (today). As Mr Shah was in Sukkur and Mr Ahsan was in Lahore on Saturday, they did not attend the meetings.

The PML-N offer to support Mr Rabbani was also confirmed by MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar while talking to reporters after meeting Mr Sharif. Dr Sattar said Mr Sharif was still willing to support Mr Rabbani as a candidate if the PPP revised its decision.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2018