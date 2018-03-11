DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

18 Afghan troops killed in Farah fighting

ReutersUpdated March 11, 2018

Email


LASHKAR GAH: As many as 18 Afghan soldiers and members of the special forces have been killed in fighting in the western province of Farah, local officials said on Saturday.

Taliban fighters attacked the troops assembled to prepare an attack in Bala Buluk district in the night, setting off a fierce battle, officials said.

Defence Ministry spokesman Dawlat Waziri said four members of the special forces had been killed and a number wounded, but the head of the local provincial council, Farid Bakhtawar, said the death toll had reached at least 18. As the fighting went on, an air strike was called in which killed around 25 militants, he said.

In a message posted on Twitter, a Taliban spokesman claimed 53 commandos had been killed or wounded after arriving in Tapa Sadat, close to the Bala Buluk district centre, and a sizeable quantity of weapons seized.

The US and Afghan officials say the Taliban have been under increasingly heavy pressure from air strikes and army operations but the militants have repeatedly demonstrated their ability to inflict severe damage on Afghan security forces.

The incident was the latest in a series to have hit Farah province, between the border with Iran and the Taliban heartland of Helmand province, source of much of Afghanistan’s opium crop.

It came ahead of an expected increase in fighting with the end of winter and the approach of spring.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Bipul
Mar 11, 2018 11:31am

Sacrifices are needed to build a strong country, hope Afghanistan will stay strong.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

The system wants Nawaz out

The system wants Nawaz out

Nawaz doesn’t really seem to have much of an idea what to do with the strong numbers in the Senate, how to translate it.

Opinion

Editorial

March 11, 2018

A question of faith

THE language of protection of the rights of non-Muslim citizens in Pakistan has often been co-opted by those who are...
March 11, 2018

Universities’ law

WIELDING its numerical strength in the Sindh Assembly like a sledgehammer, the PPP has pushed through a law that not...
March 11, 2018

PSL games in Pakistan

PAKISTAN Super League fever has gripped the nation once again. The league has made great strides since its inception...
Updated March 10, 2018

Democracy’s custodians

For all the negotiations in recent days, which party has a democracy-strengthening agenda for the Senate?
Updated March 10, 2018

Transforming Karachi

Karachi needs detailed and thorough treatment, just as the recent diagnostic report by the World Bank has given to it.
Updated March 10, 2018

Child labour bill

Display of good intentions, succeeded by a woeful follow-through, appears to have become a hallmark of governance.