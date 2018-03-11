Pakistan accuses India of harassing diplomats, families
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday accused India of harassing its diplomats and their families in the country and threatened to pull out the families if the intimidation did not stop.
A demarche was made to the Indian High Commission in Islamabad and external affairs ministry in Delhi, a diplomatic source revealed.
“It is becoming difficult for the Pakistani diplomats posted in India to keep their families with them due to increase in harassment incidents,” the source said.
Harassment of families would not be tolerated at all, he maintained.
He pointed to the incidents over the past three days in which the children of Pakistan’s deputy high commissioner were stopped and harassed on their way to school. In another incident a senior diplomat was harassed while moving in Delhi.
The source said diplomatic vehicles were being stopped on different pretexts and searched. Members of diplomatic staff are also abused in public and a number of accidents of vehicles have happened.
Indian employees of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, he said, were also being stopped from coming to work.
Relations between Pakistan and India have historically been tense, and the tensions aggravated under the BJP government.
Frequent ceasefire violations have been reported on the Line of Control and Working Boundary by India; in fact the highest number of breaches took place last year since the 2003 ceasefire accord took effect leaving 87 people dead.
Meanwhile, former president and co-chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party Asif Ali Zardari in a statement condemned harassment of Pakistani diplomats and declared it a serious violation of diplomatic norms.
Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2018
Comments (44)
Recently i heard a month back that Pakistan not renewed the membership of some club for indian diplomats in karachi. If India is taking some measure i dont think it's wrong.
Pull back diplomats from both sides and close down embassies, they are of no use anyways.
Better call back both side diplomats and stop all relations.
When you are caught doing wrong thing the surveillance sure increases. It will only get tougher. If you want to talk talk to the government not directly to the people. You are not a citizen. Learn from Chinese diplomats.
These two countries, who were dear-brothers once, have so much hate for each other. Both are nuclear and it is time that both are forced by international community to talk to each other and resolve Kashmir crisis. Sad to see that leadership on both sides has failed its people who are by far most peaceful and loving to each other outside of their respective countries. After 3 wars between India and Pakistan, the world must not trust that both will resolve the issue bilaterally. Third party intervention is needed for a peaceful South Asia.
Well what you do, you get back !!
India maintains it's high standards of diplomatic norms with all diplomats of all countries, including their families. Only Pakistan is expressing unhappiness which is itself doubtful in nature. Secondly, when a diplomat or his family members go for espionage or get involved with separatists and terrorists, they drag themselves into trouble and no other can be blamed for possible backlash. Islamabad should stop fighting a shadow war here and live merrily.
Improving relations between the two countries is paramount to well-being of citizens of both the nations. To start with i suggest minimalistic relations, no interfering in each other matters for 25 years, bring in a humane approach towards each other.
This must have been done due to similar treatments of Indian diplomats in Islamabad. Any who if the situation is so bad we should pull the families out. It is not safe for any diplomat to risk his or her family irrespective of country. Will be another nail in the Indo-PAK relationship and any semblance of sanity returning.
Take them back home then.
Every one has to follow laws, be diplomat.
Uncivilized attitude by a right wing Indian government is nothing but a shame!
Well, the world does not trust Pakistan. Hence, a little searching is par for the course.
And this VIP mentality must stop, ask ordinary Pakistanis traveling abroad, how they are searched and interviewed. Why should government officials be treated differently ? You have brought this on yourselves with your conduct. The world will treat you the way you are.
Excuses excuses and more excuses.
Disgraceful. But hardly surprising.
Sever all diplomatic relations - simplest win win solution for both countries
@deva there is no comparison between the two matters.
There may be some reason.It is not the whole story.
@Ask king I agree with your views.
The diplomats must be treated very well and no doubt it. India is more assertive these days in every field. historic shadow operation may not work any more. believe it or not.
@Citizen It is very good suggestion, when enmity is there, embassies are no use. When both feel the need for friendship, embassies are useful. Please close the embassies, but divided families have to undergo sufferings. Go must help our both countries.
All Pakistani patients praised of well infrastructure, quality service and well behaved people.Why the Pakistani diplomats are complaining? They must follow diplomatic protocol. It is a basic etiquette being ambassador of a country.
Just a retaliation.
Snap all ties, best solution.
It's a minor issue need not to pay attention. Diplomats and politicians in every country enjoy the best they can. They should focus on mending the relationships of two countries rather personal gains and benefits.
Is there any proof about this? If no, please move on.
india should be paid back with interest. indian diplomats should be denied the right of mobility for some time.
@Kris WA They are already leaving a lavish life on both sides. Treatment cost the hard earned money of Indians and Pak people. Tell them to do something productive otherwise reduce their salaries and perks.
@Citizen That is the most understandable response, however it is important to keep communications open as a a a potential means of preventing further deterioration even eventual improvement.
In reality Indians don't want any kind of relation with Pakistan....Pak diplomats are interfering in internal matters of India... that's not acceptable
instead of giving threats, kindly call them and their family back
What harassment was done, there are no details.
@Citizen very true
I like this. Very interesting.
There are 500-600 Pakistani embassy members in india. What there are doing here ?
Diplomats are there to improve the relations between two nations, and not to be constant trouble-makers.
Since there is no true relationship its better to cut all ties on both sides.
This must nit happen. Diplomats are just doing their jobs and their school going children have nothing to do with cross border cease fire violations or hate politics. Stop it right away.
@deva there is a difference between renewing membership of a club and harassment of family members of diplomats. There could be reasons for not renewing the membership, there is not a single reason to harass the families especially kids of diplomatic staff by a state.
@Nomansland Indian diplomats in Islamabad and their families lead an excellent life here - better than what they will have in India.
Bring back all Pakistani diplomats from India. Cut all ties. Enough is enough!
@Bundlebaaz which none of you do.
@kedar. Which diplomat is trouble making. Where is the evidence.
@sanjeev. Taking care of business.
source said diplomatic vehicles were being stopped on different pretexts and searched. Members of diplomatic staff are also abused in public and a number of accidents of vehicles have happened." Read this important para again.Does it not create an impression that,all incident appears to be very vague .Not a single specific incident quoted.