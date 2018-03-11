DAWN.COM

Teenage girl left for dead for resisting gang rape in Nawabshah

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated March 11, 2018

NAWABSHAH: Three men subjected a teenage girl of the minority Bagri community to criminal assault in Qazi Ahmed town on Saturday and left her for dead when she offered resistance.

The girl’s parents who brought their traumatised daughter to Peoples University Medical Hospital told journalists that the three suspects kidnapped their 14-year-old daughter and when she resisted their attempt to rape her they tortured her so severely that it fractured her backbone.

They said that police had first refused to register the case and lodged it only after the news was flashed in electronic media. Police had not yet arrested the main suspect while influential people of the area were pressurising them to accept compensation money and withdraw the case, they said.

They demanded Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar to take suo motu notice of the case, serve them justice and order the government to provide adequate treatment to their daughter.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party MNA Faryal Talpur directed SSP and deputy commissioner of Shaheed Benazirabad to arrest all the suspects involved in the heinous crime and provide justice to the poor girl. She also called for provision of best healthcare facilities to the victim.

Nawabshah municipal committee chairman Azeem Mughal visited the victim at PMU hospital on the directives of MNA Talpur and enquired after her health.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2018

Ahmed bin Babar
Mar 11, 2018 11:27am

Send home police officials who refuse to register a FIR then there would be no such repeat of the negligence...

Hamed Quraishi
Mar 11, 2018 12:29pm

@Ahmed bin Babar agreed fully. Even in "stoneage" police did their job! No pension for these police.

Zak
Mar 11, 2018 12:52pm

Lock the perpetrators in jail forever along with the ' influentials who are obstructing justice.

