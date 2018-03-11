DAWN.COM

Prime suspect in Asma murder case handed over to Pakistan

Abdul Sami ParachaUpdated March 11, 2018

KOHAT: The prime suspect in the murder of Asma Rani, a third year medical student, was taken into custody by the Kohat police after Interpol officials handed him over to the personnel of Federal Investigation Agency at the Islamabad airport on Saturday night.

District Police Officer Abbas Majeed Marwat told Dawn that the prime suspect, Mujahidullah Afridi, would be brought to Kohat under strict security. He said the suspect would be sent to the lock-up of the KDA police station.

In the limit of this police station the murder was committed on Jan 27.

DPO Marwat said that the police had already submitted a challan of the case in a court and the suspect would be produced before a judge on Sunday.

Mujahidullah and his brother Sadiqullah, who is also an accused in the case, had reportedly opened fire on Asma who had been visiting her family in Kohat during a session break.

The victim received three bullets. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she died during treatment.

Recording her statement to Investigation Officer Javed Khan just few moments before her death Asma had identified Mujahidullah as the assailant.

However, Mujahidullah had fled to Dubai soon after committing the crime apparently with the help of Sadiqullah.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2018

waqas
Mar 11, 2018 12:02pm

Work and progress of kpk police shows on itself. A good example. Great job interpol police.

