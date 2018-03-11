DAWN.COM

Apex court assails chief secretary for CM’s projection in ads

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated March 11, 2018

LAHORE: The Supreme Court on Saturday expressed dismay over publishing of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s picture on each and every project or initiative of the provincial government such as distribution of laptops among students and health insurance cards for the underprivileged citizens.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar was hearing a suo motu case about disposal of untreated wastewater into rivers and infectious waste of hospitals.

Lambasting the performance of Shahbaz Sharif’s administration, the chief justice observed that nothing had been done during the 10-year long stint of the government. Poisonous waste had been discharged into the rivers and canals, putting the lives of citizens at risk.

“Why don’t you run a media campaign to project failure of the government with the picture of the chief minister,” the chief justice asked Chief Secretary Zahid Saeed while referring to massive advertisements projecting performance of the government with the picture of Shahbaz Sharif.

Wastewater issue plea adjourned for 31st

Responding to the chief’s justice’s observations, Federal Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal tweeted, “Hon CJ! It is for the people of Punjab to judge performance in the coming elections. How can you make such statements just before general election? Is judiciary a political party? IK or AZ can make such statements. Politicization of judiciary will be our collective loss.”

“How many times did the chief minister visit hospitals?” the chief justice asked the chief secretary and offered him to join him on a visit to any health facility.

CJP Nisar also criticised the government for spending more than Rs160 billion on the Orange Line Metro Train Project in Lahore at the cost of vital projects of health and education of the citizens. “Who is to account for this whole failure?” he asked the chief secretary who at that moment conceded that the priorities of the government needed to be fixed.

“The chief minister has not been feeling well for a couple of days,” the officer said when the chief justice sought appearance of the province’s chief executive to explain the situation.

Taking exception to the use of CM’s picture on ad of every project, Justice Ijazul Ahsan observed that the state resources could not be used for self projection.

Justice Umar Atta Bandial also observed that the country was in debt but rulers had been spending public money on their projection.

The bench adjourned the matter till March 31 with direction to the chief secretary to submit report on approval of PC-I for wastewater treatment plants in the city. The bench also sought complete record of the laptop scheme launched by the government for the students.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2018

LAHORI KID
Mar 11, 2018 09:28am

Great idea, lets show the people where the government failed, why not.

ali
Mar 11, 2018 09:55am

Nawaz family did something during the past 10 years and that was looting and a lot of looting.

CJ Zindabad. You are brave and keep fighting for your rights. I stand with you sir.

Leoman
Mar 11, 2018 10:18am

According to our ministers, once the elections are held, after that for me next five years total freedom should be given to them. They never understand that they are meant for the service of people and nothing else.. The welfare of the state should be the sole aim but here the welfare and total freedom of the politicians is the major objective. By the way, CJ is also meant for the safety and welfare of the people and that is what he is doing. Any one who betrays the rights of the common people must be brought under law. If you say people have to decide then why are courts established in a country.

FF
Mar 11, 2018 10:38am

You have to see things in a context and not generally, first of all. Secondly you have to do your job cjp not others. There are thousands of pending cases, some people only got relief after they died behind the bars waiting for their cases. Why don’t you compare Punjab with other provinces and ask a maybe a small number of such questions you are asking on Punjab.

Beyond all, everyone has to do their job.

AW
Mar 11, 2018 11:11am

CJ are coming to the rescue of the people. Supreme Court zindabad

Jawaid
Mar 11, 2018 11:43am

Unprecedented! Day by day, now becoming clear of harboring vengeance and distaste against leaders of a political party.

Dr Ibrahim
Mar 11, 2018 01:03pm

@FF Please keep an open mind. The truth can be bitter.

