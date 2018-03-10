DAWN.COM

Khawaja Asif target of ink attack at PML-N convention

Imran SadiqUpdated March 10, 2018

Foreign minister Khawaja Asif had ink thrown at him during a PML-N workers' convention in Sialkot on Saturday, DawnNewsTV reported.

The veteran politician was addressing his party workers when an unidentified man doused him with black ink from behind.

Following the incident, enraged PML-N workers roughed up the ink-thrower before handing him over to the police.

Asif, however, pardoned the attacker instantly and called for his release, saying: "Someone gave him some money and sent him to throw ink at me but release him because I don't have any enmity with him."

"This incident doesn't affect my politics because there are still thousands of people praying for me," Asif said.

The pardoning of the ink-thrower was rejected by PML-N workers, who voiced their displeasure through their chants.

It is pertinent to mention here that a shoe was hurled at Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal during a recent PML-N workers’ convention.

Comments (25)

Mare
Mar 10, 2018 11:27pm

Not a way to oppose political parties. Civil discourse is the way forward. Unfortunately, some believe in shouting matches

M.
Mar 10, 2018 11:28pm

Ink is better than stones !!

AHAQ
Mar 10, 2018 11:29pm

This is not appropriate way to protest but it clearly shows that people are getting fed up of PML-N tactics and illegal activities of nepotism and personal agendas being preferred over and above national agenda.

shaukatullah
Mar 10, 2018 11:33pm

I m die hard insafian, but strongly reject it. Should have protested some other way.

Waseem
Mar 10, 2018 11:33pm

There seem to be political engineering at the back...

ehtesham rao
Mar 10, 2018 11:35pm

irrespective of the political affiliation, its a sad news and strongly condemn-able act...!!!!!!!!

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 10, 2018 11:40pm

Very unfortunate incident, but you get what you deserve, based on your performance and attitude!

Arshad
Mar 10, 2018 11:44pm

Not a fan of PML(N), but this is not the right way to show your anger. This event will be showed around the world and will make a laughing stock of our country.

PakiForum
Mar 10, 2018 11:45pm

This is just the beginning. You will see what people will do to you when you will not be in government.

s shahid
Mar 10, 2018 11:46pm

It could be a staged attempt as well, that is Khawaja sahed paid him to do it so he can show he is very generous :) In Pakistani dirty politics anything is possible!

khan
Mar 10, 2018 11:46pm

Very mature response i have seen from any PML n law maker. but they should know its time to deliver the nation their rights. other wise every politician should face the same fate.

Asad
Mar 10, 2018 11:58pm

Nice one Mr. Asif! You set a good precedent

F Khan
Mar 11, 2018 12:00am

@AHAQ:Its not the people.Its a political party doing it.Since they can not win elections they can at least throw ink and shoes.Shame on the losers.

MM
Mar 11, 2018 12:01am

peaceful violence

shafiq
Mar 11, 2018 12:05am

this is not the appropriate way.

kante
Mar 11, 2018 12:06am

This is beginning.

jaredlee67
Mar 11, 2018 12:17am

What can this minister say when his heart and mind are darker than the ink that was thrown at him. Pardoning someone is good, but what was his real intent behind issuing pardon?

Dr.Oz
Mar 11, 2018 12:18am

Shameful tactics by PTI , there faces will be inked in the upcoming elections ! Only Pml-N can save Pakistan.

Alla Bux
Mar 11, 2018 12:19am

He looks handsome with ink his face. He should have permanently.

jamal
Mar 11, 2018 12:21am

What a waste of ink.

Aamir
Mar 11, 2018 12:22am

Tomorrow it will be Imran's turn!

Farukh
Mar 11, 2018 12:23am

After corruption court cases and allegations compaign against Plmn , their nexus with corrupt civil servants and so on..hatred is definitely increased against them and many of their voters seems to have moved to mainly Pti

Khan
Mar 11, 2018 12:48am

This person is a hero. When you cannot find justice, you give corruption an expression like an artist throwing ink on the canvas.

Malik
Mar 11, 2018 12:56am

I am a PTI supporter and hate Khwja Asif but this is inhumane and it should happen to any person.

Masoud
Mar 11, 2018 01:37am

This tall talking man deserves this. He has done more harm to PMLN than good

