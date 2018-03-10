Khawaja Asif target of ink attack at PML-N convention
Foreign minister Khawaja Asif had ink thrown at him during a PML-N workers' convention in Sialkot on Saturday, DawnNewsTV reported.
The veteran politician was addressing his party workers when an unidentified man doused him with black ink from behind.
Following the incident, enraged PML-N workers roughed up the ink-thrower before handing him over to the police.
Asif, however, pardoned the attacker instantly and called for his release, saying: "Someone gave him some money and sent him to throw ink at me but release him because I don't have any enmity with him."
"This incident doesn't affect my politics because there are still thousands of people praying for me," Asif said.
The pardoning of the ink-thrower was rejected by PML-N workers, who voiced their displeasure through their chants.
It is pertinent to mention here that a shoe was hurled at Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal during a recent PML-N workers’ convention.
Comments (25)
Not a way to oppose political parties. Civil discourse is the way forward. Unfortunately, some believe in shouting matches
Ink is better than stones !!
This is not appropriate way to protest but it clearly shows that people are getting fed up of PML-N tactics and illegal activities of nepotism and personal agendas being preferred over and above national agenda.
I m die hard insafian, but strongly reject it. Should have protested some other way.
There seem to be political engineering at the back...
irrespective of the political affiliation, its a sad news and strongly condemn-able act...!!!!!!!!
Very unfortunate incident, but you get what you deserve, based on your performance and attitude!
Not a fan of PML(N), but this is not the right way to show your anger. This event will be showed around the world and will make a laughing stock of our country.
This is just the beginning. You will see what people will do to you when you will not be in government.
It could be a staged attempt as well, that is Khawaja sahed paid him to do it so he can show he is very generous :) In Pakistani dirty politics anything is possible!
Very mature response i have seen from any PML n law maker. but they should know its time to deliver the nation their rights. other wise every politician should face the same fate.
Nice one Mr. Asif! You set a good precedent
@AHAQ:Its not the people.Its a political party doing it.Since they can not win elections they can at least throw ink and shoes.Shame on the losers.
peaceful violence
this is not the appropriate way.
This is beginning.
What can this minister say when his heart and mind are darker than the ink that was thrown at him. Pardoning someone is good, but what was his real intent behind issuing pardon?
Shameful tactics by PTI , there faces will be inked in the upcoming elections ! Only Pml-N can save Pakistan.
He looks handsome with ink his face. He should have permanently.
What a waste of ink.
Tomorrow it will be Imran's turn!
After corruption court cases and allegations compaign against Plmn , their nexus with corrupt civil servants and so on..hatred is definitely increased against them and many of their voters seems to have moved to mainly Pti
This person is a hero. When you cannot find justice, you give corruption an expression like an artist throwing ink on the canvas.
I am a PTI supporter and hate Khwja Asif but this is inhumane and it should happen to any person.
This tall talking man deserves this. He has done more harm to PMLN than good