Khawaja Asif target of ink attack at PML-N convention

Foreign minister Khawaja Asif had ink thrown at him during a PML-N workers' convention in Sialkot on Saturday, DawnNewsTV reported.

The veteran politician was addressing his party workers when an unidentified man doused him with black ink from behind.

Following the incident, enraged PML-N workers roughed up the ink-thrower before handing him over to the police.

Asif, however, pardoned the attacker instantly and called for his release, saying: "Someone gave him some money and sent him to throw ink at me but release him because I don't have any enmity with him."

"This incident doesn't affect my politics because there are still thousands of people praying for me," Asif said.

The pardoning of the ink-thrower was rejected by PML-N workers, who voiced their displeasure through their chants.

It is pertinent to mention here that a shoe was hurled at Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal during a recent PML-N workers’ convention.