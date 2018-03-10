Don't see justice being delivered in Nawaz Sharif's case: Prime Minister Abbasi
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that it is a requisite of justice that courts not only deliver justice, but justice must also be seen to be done. But the same did not appear to be happening with ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, he said.
"I always say, justice is not being seen to be delivered in this [Sharif's] case," he said in an interview on DawnNewsTV's programme Dusra Rukh.
Abbasi said he and "everyone else" is questioning today whether the biggest criminal of the country was Nawaz Sharif, whether so many references were ever filed against anyone else and whether anyone was disqualified on such "flimsy grounds". The answers to these questions will become apparent tomorrow, if not today, he said.
See: Nawaz Sharif: From disgrace to supreme leader
"People ask 'if the former prime minister of a country cannot get justice from courts, then who will'?" he complained, but added that the government will implement court orders if Sharif is sent to prison.
In response to a question, the premier said he does not see any obstacle that could prevent general elections 2018 from taking place on time.
"When I came [to the Prime Minister's Office] on August 1 [last year], they said the government would not last three months; then they said it would not go beyond December 31; then said the Senate elections will not take place."
But all of the above happened, Abbasi said, adding that the government will complete its term and the elections will then take place within 60 days.
Abbasi said he has commenced talks with Leader of the Opposition Khursheed Shah about the caretaker prime minister but a name has yet to be proposed by either side.
'Some parties paid their own MPAs for Senate elections'
Talking about the upcoming election for the Senate chairman, the prime minister said his ruling PML-N desires that the leader of the upper house should be elected with consensus.
He said the Senate and national politics of the country had suffered "immense losses" in this month's Senate elections because of horsetrading, which he claimed was "very apparent".
"If a political party does not have the required number of or any MPAs [members of a provincial assembly], how can their senator be elected?" he asked, adding that there is a need to reform the process of Senate elections as the priorities of those "who have been elected by paying money" would be questionable.
Abbasi claimed that the PML-N and their elected senators can say on oath they did not use any money for the Senate elections and other parties should do the same.
Although he refused to take any names, the prime minister claimed that some parties even had to pay their own MPAs to get their votes and his party will expose such people.
'Ali Siddiqui was chosen as US ambassador on merit'
Asked why he had approved the appointment of Ali Jahangir Siddiqui, son of prominent businessman Jahangir Siddiqui, as Pakistan's ambassador to the United States, the prime minister said he had chosen a person who was suitable for the assignment.
The current situation in the US is unique and difficult to handle for traditional diplomacy, Abbasi said, adding that they had nominated Siddiqui after a two-month review because he is "educated and possesses world and political experience".
"You will now see a new colour of political diplomacy there [US] that will go in Pakistan's favour," he said.
Rubbishing allegations of nepotism, Abbasi said Siddiqui was a person who could serve well in the unique political scenario prevailing in the US.
Comments (22)
The dude studied in US but still has no concept of conflict of interest!
This PM is an humble and good person.
Let's put it this way Mr PM, if Nawaz Sharif gets away with it, what's the future of justice in this country?
He should get justice and be placed in jail for submitting false documents! He lied under oath and tried to defraud the court.
So what percentage of Nawaz Sharif family's net worth has gone to Mr. Abbasi for talking in this manner? Mr. Dar is enjoying time in London while Nawaz is freely roaming the country despite all the charges of the JIT investigation on Panama corruption revelations.
Off course the justice was not delivered in his case...he should have been in jail with all his cronies ..when loot and plunder becomes a way of life for such a long time...the plunders like to set a system that encourages them and they glorify it
He has to be Joking. Justice becomes Justice one big mega corruption looters are behind bars Starting with Nawaz/Zardari/Dar others will follow.................
Love you Pakistan.
Sir, both Sharif's and his daughter have been LOOTERS of the country! You still think he is the best thing that ever happened?Give Pakistan a break will you.
LNG cases are looming over this corrupt man who is sitting in the most important position of Pakistan. Sad state of Affairs of my Pakistan.
Justice is done for the first time in the history of Pakistan. Mr khaqan is helpless and he can't misuse his power to pressurise the judiciary in his boss favor that's why he is desperate and this statement is the evidence of his frustration and desperation.
What a pity! These politicians have no respect for the rule or law or respect for the judiciary!
How can you see something with eyes closed.
Nawaz Sharif was condemned without a trial and with no right of appeal.
So what is the education and experience of the JS son's? besides being your partner's/ investor's son? They see the opportunity with another corruptible, President Trump, so they are deploying JS family to exploit the situation. For justice for NS, It is one thing to speak to your own audience and raise phony issues and give bogus reasons in your Jalsa. It is another thing to lie in an interview.
Mr Abassi, you don't see justice being served, because Nawaz Sharif has failed to present any evidence of his corrupt practices, money laundering and how he and his family purchased overseas properties. You don't have to be rocket scientist to understand why, NS will go to jail for his corrupt practices and dirty tricks!
Is it not contempt of court? Mr.PM please come out of influence and of Nawaz Sharif.
I am in agreement with our interim PM that justice is neither been delivered or is seen to be done in the case of NS. The law has been thus far, far too lenient on NS, he should be behind bars and all his looted wealth should be en rout back to where he illegally removed it from, in the government coffers.
I can't believe that a person of Khaqan Abbasi calibre is our Prime Minister.
Shame on this PM! Enemy of Pakistan
What kind of society are we living different rules for others and different rules for our selves.
Not having faith in SC is contempt of court.Ali Is a rookie and has not proven anywhere that he has knowledge of world affairs even if he had negotiating with the host country in the present scenario is an up hill task. Chaudhry should have continued till elections were held.This is case of nepotism..
While studying at an American University I have noticed that people like Abbasi go to America to earn their Degree, learn nothing but to memorise few subjects and pass the exam. During their stay at the University they spend most of their time with the people from their DESI community, do not interact with other class fellows and learn nothing. They do not get enough exposure to think independently and make honest and bold decisions.